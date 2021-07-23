 Skip to content
 
(Kotaku)   Google's Olympic doodle is a full JRPG to play   (kotaku.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark. That's a murder of time.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really good. The team who made it should be proud!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both those things, verily.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The fuggin' second mountain climbing thing WHY IS IT SO HARD?!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was very impressed seeing it this morning but didn't have time to do anything more than the skateboard and mountain climbing.

then I inspected the source and edited the canvas so it displayed more than intended, but ran out of time to do anything else

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If it doesn't have a pretty girl with a surprise penis, it's considered a sparkling adventure game.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
