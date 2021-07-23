 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Thanks to scalpers, the hottest tickets in town are passport appointments   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change passport to vaccine and maybe we can beat this stuff within our lifetimes.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate the term, "scalper."  They provide a service, and that service costs money.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Change passport to vaccine and maybe we can beat this stuff within our lifetimes.


So, charge money for the vaccine so people will fight over it?

I like it.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mark Ratner: I hate the term, "scalper."  They provide a service, and that service costs money.


They don't provide a service.  They inject themselves between the service and the customers and forcibly take a cut off the top. Scalping.
 
