 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   There are so many memes possible for this story- other than grumpycatgood.jpg which would you choose?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, Vaccination, Talk radio, Phil Valentine's brother, Mark Valentine, Immune system, Phil Valentine, vocal advocate of the vaccination  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 5:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's part of the conspiracy now! Traitor!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O'Rly
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mark Valentine took exception to the idea that Phil Valentine was anti-vaccination, labeling him "pro-information" and "pro-choice" on the vaccine but adding, "he got this one wrong."

He was pro-virus, and even if he recovers he's still responsible for a lot of avoidable deaths.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Republicans aren't for anything until it personally affects them. Then they do a 180 degree turn.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It won't be time for grumpcatgood.jpg until he dies choking on his own covid goo.

How many people did he kill with his anti vax propaganda? fark him and his regret.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish him a extended, unpleasant, and ultimately partial recovery.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Secret Lib
Cancel him
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Republicans aren't for anything until it personally affects them. Then they do a 180 degree turn.


This.  Lots of Republicans have one pet cause, and it's almost always because they have had a family member who is affected by whatever it is.

They lack empathy in the abstract.  If it doesn't effect them or their close relatives, it doesn't matter.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Noooooooo! ...an extended...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Phil Valentine also said that he was "taking vitamin D like crazy" and had found a doctor who agreed to prescribe ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites in animals.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Secret Lib
Cancel him


Walker: Phil Valentine also said that he was "taking vitamin D like crazy" and had found a doctor who agreed to prescribe ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites in animals.

[media0.giphy.com image 200x113] [View Full Size image _x_]


Why am I cursed to be surrounded by idiots?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even when I used to be a Republican, I thought Phil Valentine had his head up his ass.  Even my younger self could see that, and I was even dumber back then.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor widdle baby!  I hope you face long term consequences for your idiocy.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here the biggest takeaway:

HE'LL NEVER ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR HIS TALKING POINTS!!

His whole response was "oops :shrug:"

He deserves to be in the hospital praying for his life until such time as he's willing to take responsibility for his words and actions, or his insurance runs out and his family can no longer afford the medical bills.  If he admits responsibility, then, if he's lucky, maybe he should live with a permanent injury reminding him until the end of his days that his actions have consequences.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.