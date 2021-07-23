 Skip to content
(NYPost)   As if the Japanese Olympics didn't have enough going wrong with it already: Now a typhoon could hit Tokyo just days into the Summer Games   (nypost.com) divider line
16
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Add a few celebrity cameos and you've got a movie.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mama told ya not to come.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They wrote that whole article and didn't mention Godzilla even once.  It shows you how far their journalistic standards have slipped.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.dezeen.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, the next season of Midnight Diner is going to be off the chain.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Am I too late?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At best, Olympic organizers can always reschedule the boating and surfboard events.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: At best, Olympic organizers can always reschedule the boating and surfboard events.


To hell with that I wanna see typhoon kayak racing
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Google: We have time to create an entire RPG as a gag

Also Google: Reader costs almost nothing to run but doesn't generate profit. Better cancel it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was wondering who this Nepartak guy is and why he doesn't have to observe a 14-day quarantine.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: At best, Olympic organizers can always reschedule the boating and surfboard events.


Why reschedule them? With the help of the typhoon, quite a few records could be easily broken.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Pigeonhole: At best, Olympic organizers can always reschedule the boating and surfboard events.

To hell with that I wanna see typhoon kayak racing


I like the cut of your jib ! The tsurfing would be pretty rad.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Pigeonhole: At best, Olympic organizers can always reschedule the boating and surfboard events.

Why reschedule them? With the help of the typhoon, quite a few records could be easily broken.


A discus record of "probably still up there" isn't valid.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: aagrajag: Pigeonhole: At best, Olympic organizers can always reschedule the boating and surfboard events.

Why reschedule them? With the help of the typhoon, quite a few records could be easily broken.

A discus record of "probably still up there" isn't valid.


I think "probably still up there" should be a perfectly valid record.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: leeksfromchichis: aagrajag: Pigeonhole: At best, Olympic organizers can always reschedule the boating and surfboard events.

Why reschedule them? With the help of the typhoon, quite a few records could be easily broken.

A discus record of "probably still up there" isn't valid.

I think "probably still up there" should be a perfectly valid record.


Only in clear weather.
 
