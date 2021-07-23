 Skip to content
 
(KGW Portland)   It's bad when you sue a person for leaving a 1-star review on Google. It's worse when you forget to lock your self-publishing "Testimonial" page on your website and end up with dozens of 1-star reviews   (kgw.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Verbal abuse, Management, intentional harm, Doing It, Abuse, 2005 singles, Bullying, David Bowser  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page


As the article says, the owner apparently stated "[H]e had forensics guy and that he would gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing". All those people better watch out, because he's gonna forensics all over the place and sue them for leaving false reviews.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page

As the article says, the owner apparently stated "[H]e had forensics guy and that he would gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing". All those people better watch out, because he's gonna forensics all over the place and sue them for leaving false reviews.


It's ok, I'm behind 8 firewalls.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

McCaesar: Bootleg: scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page

As the article says, the owner apparently stated "[H]e had forensics guy and that he would gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing". All those people better watch out, because he's gonna forensics all over the place and sue them for leaving false reviews.

It's ok, I'm behind 8 firewalls.


Fool! These people deal in roofs! Those are above walls! You forgot to cover the top!

/Rooves?
//Roofs sounds better, but 'rooves' can also work
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently having my roof replaced, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we all really want to know is whether or not there is a comic book version of the pleadings? That guy in Houston really raised the bar.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so stupid. Can you really sue for a bad review?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one cracks me up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: McCaesar: Bootleg: scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page

As the article says, the owner apparently stated "[H]e had forensics guy and that he would gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing". All those people better watch out, because he's gonna forensics all over the place and sue them for leaving false reviews.

It's ok, I'm behind 8 firewalls.

Fool! These people deal in roofs! Those are above walls! You forgot to cover the top!

/Rooves?
//Roofs sounds better, but 'rooves' can also work


Roofies?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That is so stupid. Can you really sue for a bad review?


You can sue anyone for anything here.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: McCaesar: Bootleg: scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page

As the article says, the owner apparently stated "[H]e had forensics guy and that he would gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing". All those people better watch out, because he's gonna forensics all over the place and sue them for leaving false reviews.

It's ok, I'm behind 8 firewalls.

Fool! These people deal in roofs! Those are above walls! You forgot to cover the top!

/Rooves?
//Roofs sounds better, but 'rooves' can also work


I have a roof on my house, but I repair it with ruffing cement.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this earlier, made no sense to me why tenants are dealing with the roofers directly.  They should be talking to their landlord.  Even if the roofers wrecked something of theirs, the landlord is responsible to them.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Streisand effect ERS.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That is so stupid. Can you really sue for a bad review?


I don't know, did you leave a bad review because you didn't get your way?  It appears they have no standing, the repairs are being made for the owner, not the tenant.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really have no idea if the receptionist was rude to the couple, or if the owner even threatened them, and quite frankly I do not care. But, with that being said, I do agree with their policy that this not information that they are entitled to. The business transaction was between the landlord and the roofing company. If the couple wanted any updates they should have spoken only to the landlord.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roofer probably should have a lawyer instead of forensics experts.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I really have no idea if the receptionist was rude to the couple, or if the owner even threatened them, and quite frankly I do not care. But, with that being said, I do agree with their policy that this not information that they are entitled to. The business transaction was between the landlord and the roofing company. If the couple wanted any updates they should have spoken only to the landlord.


That's bullshiat, because they are still living in the house full time and have reason for input.  Unlike the landlord who probably doesn't even live in that town.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page


I'm completely amazed that they have an auto-post review thingy on their website (with no moderation), and that they haven't cleaned it up.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page

I'm completely amazed that they have an auto-post review thingy on their website (with no moderation), and that they haven't cleaned it up.


When I submitted this 3+ hours ago, I fully expected a purge by the time this went green. I'm pleasantly surprised.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there is only one Weedlord Bonerhitler review.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: When I submitted this 3+ hours ago, I fully expected a purge by the time this went green. I'm pleasantly surprised.


SEO is going to bite them good if they leave all of this up for much longer. Of course, they may not rely on the internet for much of their business so they may not give a crap.
 
DVD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SLAPP case.
 
zulius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How To Deal With Internet Trolls - NSFW
Youtube I3aF_u1zw7U

On the case!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's bullshiat, because they are still living in the house full time and have reason for input.  Unlike the landlord who probably doesn't even live in that town.


As a contractor I hate dealing with tenants because they don't have any decision making authority at all. They aren't paying the bill and if I have any issues or the scope of work needs to change they can't approve anything. I don't know about the law where you are but where I am the landlord just needs to give the tenants notice of work being done and after that they can let the workers in to do whatever needs to be done what the tenant wants doesn't matter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Woulda helped if reporter asked the couple what they meant by "extremely rude".  Having worked in insurance, often that means "they gave me an answer I didn't like" .  If you ask for details and they just repeat the same general complaint ("how were they 'rude'?"  "well, they were just very very rude") you can tell they haven't got much.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: NM Volunteer: That's bullshiat, because they are still living in the house full time and have reason for input.  Unlike the landlord who probably doesn't even live in that town.

As a contractor I hate dealing with tenants because they don't have any decision making authority at all. They aren't paying the bill and if I have any issues or the scope of work needs to change they can't approve anything. I don't know about the law where you are but where I am the landlord just needs to give the tenants notice of work being done and after that they can let the workers in to do whatever needs to be done what the tenant wants doesn't matter.


With all the leases I've signed, the landlord has to get my permission to give keys to contractors (since the real estate leasing office never hired a replacement after their handyman did a COVID suicide).  Otherwise they set a time for me to let contractors in.  Or let me know in a reasonable time frame when a contractor is showing up so I can let them in.  Contractors can't touch my shiat without my permission, so they damned well better clear work with me first, and I can refuse access to contractors if I don't like them or if they aren't wearing masks.
 
QFarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mock26: I really have no idea if the receptionist was rude to the couple, or if the owner even threatened them, and quite frankly I do not care. But, with that being said, I do agree with their policy that this not information that they are entitled to. The business transaction was between the landlord and the roofing company. If the couple wanted any updates they should have spoken only to the landlord.

That's bullshiat, because they are still living in the house full time and have reason for input.  Unlike the landlord who probably doesn't even live in that town.


It doesn't work that way.  I would only deal with the person that is requesting the work and paying the bill.

Also, telling someone they are not entitled to the information they are requesting isn't being rude.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: NM Volunteer: That's bullshiat, because they are still living in the house full time and have reason for input.  Unlike the landlord who probably doesn't even live in that town.

As a contractor I hate dealing with tenants because they don't have any decision making authority at all. They aren't paying the bill and if I have any issues or the scope of work needs to change they can't approve anything. I don't know about the law where you are but where I am the landlord just needs to give the tenants notice of work being done and after that they can let the workers in to do whatever needs to be done what the tenant wants doesn't matter.


With apartments in Texas, the tenant typically has absolute right to know, as well as grant a permission to enter (barring illegal or life/property-threatening issue). Since it's your belongings in there and your health (especially with mold on a leaking roof), you can ask what you want in regards to your living space. Also, if you have to schedule around work to be there. General grounds/property they don't have to let you know, but when it comes to where you live, yes.

You are right in that a tenant can't make demands or change what's requested/ordered (at least to the contractor), but they are obligated to get updates.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've read many times on fark that renting is awesome because the landlord takes care of stuff

this whole thing is leaving me confused
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ERS better watch out for that couple, because just like Easy-E, they are roofless.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zepillin: I've read many times on fark that renting is awesome because the landlord takes care of stuff

this whole thing is leaving me confused


It's not so much that the landlord takes care of stuff as much as it is that I don't get stuck with $30,000 roofs.  Or how much it costs to get new water heaters (current house) or new furnaces and air conditioners (house before last house).  My current house needs a new roof because the current one is just worn out from age, that they'll put on at some point soon.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everyone has become a farkwit. Welcome to shiat world
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah... fark those people.  They had no right to any information from the roofing company unless the landlord authorized the roofer to share the info.  Yes, the tenants need to be consulted with regarding project timeline and they need to be considered and planned around during the project, but they have zero right to know a single thing about the project that's happening on the exterior of the house that they do not own and are not signing the contract to pay for the repairs/improvements on before a contract is signed.  Their involvement starts when a contract is signed by the owner of the property.  Not during the investigative or bidding process.  I'd also put good money on them being shiatheads during those phone calls.  God I fkn hate dealing with tenants.  Homeowners are almost universally morons, but tenants... bleh.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page


My favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Simple, straight to the point.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If anyone here is feeling nice, donating to them can be done here: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/we-ar​e-being​-sued-over-100000-for-a-google-review
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

daffy: That is so stupid. Can you really sue for a bad review?


If it is a fake review then it is less a review and more libel and given that the couple were technically never customers of the business it could be construed as a fake review. And you can most definitely sue for libel.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: scottydoesntknow: For reference: Executive Roof Services' Testimonial Page

I'm completely amazed that they have an auto-post review thingy on their website (with no moderation), and that they haven't cleaned it up.


If they are anything like the company I tried to work it for a few years ago, their website manager probably quit in frustration and disgust and has been replaced multiple times by now and nobody knows the password.

But hey, they have a forensics guy in charge of the lawsuit so I guess everything's okay.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whosits_112: If anyone here is feeling nice, donating to them can be done here: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/we-are​-being-sued-over-100000-for-a-google-r​eview


I am guessing that at some point they will reach a deal with the company and pull down their reviews but that they will then conveniently forget to return any money raised through the fundraising website.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Suing your angry, broke ass tenant over petty BS in America today... Dude likes to live dangerously.

The Glorious Sons - S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) [Official Video]
Youtube jUVDmVM9RtA
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Yeah... fark those people.  They had no right to any information from the roofing company unless the landlord authorized the roofer to share the info.  Yes, the tenants need to be consulted with regarding project timeline and they need to be considered and planned around during the project, but they have zero right to know a single thing about the project that's happening on the exterior of the house that they do not own and are not signing the contract to pay for the repairs/improvements on before a contract is signed.  Their involvement starts when a contract is signed by the owner of the property.  Not during the investigative or bidding process.  I'd also put good money on them being shiatheads during those phone calls.  God I fkn hate dealing with tenants.  Homeowners are almost universally morons, but tenants... bleh.


But do you get to sue based on an opinion posted on the internet?

Shiatty people leave shiatty reviews all the time. Hell, I tell most people when they say something about reviews is "Take them with a grain of salt. Most people will consider tips/continued patronage to be a good review and won't leave actual reviews. But if someone's pissed off about anything, they'll hop on in a millisecond to vent to the internet."

If that person felt the receptionist was rude, then they can put that in their review. Even if they felt they were entitled to that info, they can put that.

What the company can't do...well shouldn't do, because they'll probably get SLAPPed hard, is sue them for expressing that opinion.

They've reached Streisand-level now.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm doing my part!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not sure about the lawsuit and all, but if the tenants weren't paying for the repairs and didn't have a contract with the contractor, they were right not to share any information with them.

They should have dealt with their landlord. What kind of a Karen harasses the contractor they didn't hire to fix the building they don't own?
 
JakeStone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This was my favorite one so far.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: With apartments in Texas, the tenant typically has absolute right to know, as well as grant a permission to enter (barring illegal or life/property-threatening issue). Since it's your belongings in there and your health (especially with mold on a leaking roof), you can ask what you want in regards to your living space. Also, if you have to schedule around work to be there. General grounds/property they don't have to let you know, but when it comes to where you live, yes.

You are right in that a tenant can't make demands or change what's requested/ordered (at least to the contractor), but they are obligated to get updates.


Here the landlord just needs to provide written notice of what will be done and a reasonable time frame and you don't get to demand that you are there while the work is completed. The landlord owns the building if the roof is leaking the tenant doesn't get to decide when it is convenient to repair it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nucal: Everyone has become a farkwit. Welcome to shiat world


You're just figuring that out at this late date?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: daffy: That is so stupid. Can you really sue for a bad review?

If it is a fake review then it is less a review and more libel and given that the couple were technically never customers of the business it could be construed as a fake review. And you can most definitely sue for libel.


It depends, what was the reason for the complaint? Was it because they were stonewalled by biatchy receptionists and hung up on repeatedly? Based on the article all they did was call in as instructed by the contractor for an update.

If that is the case then I highly doubt a lawsuit for libel is going to work.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rummonkey: But hey, they have a forensics guy in charge of the lawsuit so I guess everything's okay.


You can't lose with forensics.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I'm doing my part!
[Fark user image image 695x797]


Needs more amogus.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean, the business owner is being a complete dick with suing over a bad review (and also calling and threatening them over a couple bad reviews), so I have no sympathy for him.

Especially since there are several ways to take action to mitigate the impact of a bad review. As the owner of the business, you can post a reply to the review, or, if the review is clearly fraudulent, you can report the review and have it removed (we had this happen to our business - took google about 3 hours after we noticed to have them taken down).

In this case, it would have been very easy to post reply stating 'I am sorry you felt that we were rude to you, and understand that you have a vested interest in the work being done as a tenant. However, you are not our client, your landlord is. We take customer-client relationships seriously, and that includes not discussing work or schedules with 3rd parties without the express permission of the client. As such, you were asked to contact your landlord - instead you wrote this review.' And then a slightly more passive-aggressive reply to the second review noting that it is in relation to the same complaint, at the same house.

If this were an Am I the Asshole post it would be an ESH (Everyone Sucks Here), with a caveat that the owner is the bigger asshole for the whole stalking and suing thing.
 
