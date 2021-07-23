 Skip to content
 
(Insider)   Only people shocked that when you deploy mental health workers to 911 calls that people get the treatment they need and do better won't read this because their new Punisher Back the Blue Thin Blue Line decal arrived   (insider.com) divider line
    New York City, Police, New York City pilot program, mental health crisis calls, police officers, Mental disorder, Psychology, mental health-related calls  
722 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me get this straight subby

A dispatcher learns of a person in the middle of a mental health crisis.
They have the choice of dispatching

* A trained mental health professional
* A low IQ violent bully with a gun and impunity from the law

And you mean to tell me the first choice leads to better outcomes?


The world just doesn't make sense anymore.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saving lives and helping people isn't their goal so why would it matter to them if a program saves lives and helps people?

No lives matter.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline needs a visit from a mental heath worker.

My city started one of these units earlier this year.  I hope these programs get wide spread adoption.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh no! I didn't properly warm up and my shocked expression gave me a facial cramp.

In all seriousness, this is really good news.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here in my county (just this week) people are still making the mistake of calling police for someone threatening to harm themselves. The police then do more than threaten. BANG!!!

https://www.localdvm.com/news/virgini​a​/woman-hospitalized-following-springfi​eld-officer-involved-shooting/
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 425x556]


I interpreted it as being one singular decal, so it is technically correct.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We defaulted to sending cops because society didn't want to spend the money to have separate teams to respond to crimes AND mental health crises AND other stuff. Just let the cops do it and we'll have the "mental health professionals" waiting when the cops bring them in.

Now the pendulum has swung all the way to the other end, and now people are (for the moment) willing to spend the money to have cops respond to crime and a mental health team to respond to mental health crises.

We'll see how long it lasts; but being the student of human behavior that I am, I am not very hopeful.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And to all the knuckle dragging, mouth breathing, schit eating morans out there, THIS is what people mean by "defund the police." Contrary to what you have been told to believe by your conservative talking points, it does NOT mean to abolish the police.
 
kp1230
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That headline needs a visit from a mental heath worker.

My city started one of these units earlier this year.  I hope these programs get wide spread adoption.


My city did, too. I hope as well that they are implemented throughout the country.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: We defaulted to sending cops because society didn't want to spend the money to have separate teams to respond to crimes AND mental health crises AND other stuff. Just let the cops do it and we'll have the "mental health professionals" waiting when the cops bring them in.

Now the pendulum has swung all the way to the other end, and now people are (for the moment) willing to spend the money to have cops respond to crime and a mental health team to respond to mental health crises.

We'll see how long it lasts; but being the student of human behavior that I am, I am not very hopeful.


Ya lots and lots of things went wrong leading to our current actions of send the police for everything, but one of those was the voting population refusing to pay taxes for proper services. Staffing multiple agencies costs more than poorly staffing one, this won't last.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Fireman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about we stop saying "defund the police" forever and express the needed police reforms in literally any other farking way possible that isn't an instant faux news hill to die on?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: We defaulted to sending cops because society didn't want to spend the money to have separate teams to respond to crimes AND mental health crises AND other stuff. Just let the cops do it and we'll have the "mental health professionals" waiting when the cops bring them in.

Now the pendulum has swung all the way to the other end, and now people are (for the moment) willing to spend the money to have cops respond to crime and a mental health team to respond to mental health crises.

We'll see how long it lasts; but being the student of human behavior that I am, I am not very hopeful.


It will last until the first mental health worker is killed.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great idea a truly effective use of resources and the cops get to learn on the job from pros how to handle people in crisis. Keep it up.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Gyrfalcon: We defaulted to sending cops because society didn't want to spend the money to have separate teams to respond to crimes AND mental health crises AND other stuff. Just let the cops do it and we'll have the "mental health professionals" waiting when the cops bring them in.

Now the pendulum has swung all the way to the other end, and now people are (for the moment) willing to spend the money to have cops respond to crime and a mental health team to respond to mental health crises.

We'll see how long it lasts; but being the student of human behavior that I am, I am not very hopeful.

Ya lots and lots of things went wrong leading to our current actions of send the police for everything, but one of those was the voting population refusing to pay taxes for proper services. Staffing multiple agencies costs more than poorly staffing one, this won't last.


The more higher trained people to respond to an obvious mental health or drug induced crisis means less lower trained people who think everything is best solved by a shot or tase or several- means less money spent overall, as the latter will have the need for high numbers drop, and less money spent on wrongful death settlements.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Fireman: How about we stop saying "defund the police" forever and express the needed police reforms in literally any other farking way possible that isn't an instant faux news hill to die on?


Agreed. Defund the police sends the wrong message. From now on we shall use Defund the Justice System.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Shrink squad
Jung Guns
Psyche Cops
Analyst Penetration Unit

Just needs a cool name to sell it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well put. Nice headline, subby
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: And to all the knuckle dragging, mouth breathing, schit eating morans out there, THIS is what people mean by "defund the police." Contrary to what you have been told to believe by your conservative talking points, it does NOT mean to abolish the police.


i'm fond of "unburden the police" because that is what the goal is, no?  remove the burden of roles they are not equipped or trained or remotely qualified to do.  like dealing with mental health issues.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The next step is to have the mental health professionals directly help the police.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They have this in Reno, kind of, but I wish they had it nationwide. A LOT of problems could be solved that way. And I'd prefer that, if I had to call 911, someone who knew what the f*ck they were doing could drop by and check me over, not some idiot with a gun who thinks 'schizo' means 'homicidal'.
 
Ziabatsu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Fireman: How about we stop saying "defund the police" forever and express the needed police reforms in literally any other farking way possible that isn't an instant faux news hill to die on?


Because they've already tried that.  See past efforts at police reform.  Defund isn't a first resort, its a last.
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So which GOP-controlled state will be the first to pass a law prohibiting emergency dispatchers from dispatching mental health professionals to deal with mental health emergencies?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

King Something: So which GOP-controlled state will be the first to pass a law prohibiting emergency dispatchers from dispatching mental health professionals to deal with mental health emergencies?


the one with the shooter who kills them all.
 
chawco
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Here in my county (just this week) people are still making the mistake of calling police for someone threatening to harm themselves. The police then do more than threaten. BANG!!!

https://www.localdvm.com/news/virginia​/woman-hospitalized-following-springfi​eld-officer-involved-shooting/


Imagine being the group home worker who, when things got so far out of control (as they can in group homes), called 911 because they needed help for someone in their care who was in a psychiatric criss, and at the end of the shift went home wondering if that person would die from the gun shot wound.
 
Capt Ahab
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was the headline even read before being greenlit by a mod?
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Mock26: And to all the knuckle dragging, mouth breathing, schit eating morans out there, THIS is what people mean by "defund the police." Contrary to what you have been told to believe by your conservative talking points, it does NOT mean to abolish the police.

i'm fond of "unburden the police" because that is what the goal is, no?  remove the burden of roles they are not equipped or trained or remotely qualified to do.  like dealing with mental health issues.


Yeah, I will admit that on the surface the term "defund the police" can be misleading. But given how easy it is to do an internet search and find out what it really means I am not cutting any of the idiots slack on this one.
 
August11
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If Subby was a bible editor, the Book of Job would end with Jesus knocking some tables over.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: And to all the knuckle dragging, mouth breathing, schit eating morans out there, THIS is what people mean by "defund the police." Contrary to what you have been told to believe by your conservative talking points, it does NOT mean to abolish the police.


Provided you ignore about 6 or 10 farkers who tell you that it means something different more along the literal meaning.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think there were words and stuff in the headline but all I saw was:

thoughtco.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll bet the cops are a whole lot happier to no longer have to be social workers with guns. It frees them up to go after criminals, not people with mental health problems.

The military was put in the same position after 9/11. Bush the Younger and his merry band of neocons decided that the military was just the perfect organization to turn Islamic tribal societies like Iraq and Afghanistan into model western-style liberal democracies.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why Eugene's CAHOOTS is getting so much attention. They're funded by the police department, and it takes a call to the police to summon them, but they're staffed and managed by a community-services nonprofit. The responding officers stay out of their way as much as possible, and there's a protocol in place for determining when the officers do need to intervene. And it all works.

The CAHOOTS program budget is about $2.1 million annually, while the combined annual budgets for the Eugene and Springfield police departments are $90 million. In 2017, the CAHOOTS teams answered 17% of the Eugene Police Department's overall call volume. The program saves the city of Eugene an estimated $8.5 million in public safety spending annually.

https://whitebirdclinic.org/what-is-​ca​hoots/
 
