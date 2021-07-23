 Skip to content
(Above the Law)   Man Calling Libraries And Masturbating To A Supreme Court Opinion... is the actual headline   (abovethelaw.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's worse is that it's very difficult to prosecute legal fetishists, because they tend to get off on technicalities.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What (and I can't stress this enough) the fark.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your honor, I'd like to make a sustained motion to my briefs, if I may.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somehow Ben Shapiro will use this to explain to all of us a new and humiliating way his wife hates him.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Awwwww man I was so into it until you brought up Astrue v. Capato
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So.... Justice BeerBro or Justice CokeCan?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I feel like I have now lived too long.

Pack it up humanity. It's been a good run. Even the ABDLs are tired of your shiat.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Law And Order: Man Calling Libraries And Masturbating To A Supreme Court Opinion
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now, if it was to the introduction to The Pelican Brief, I'd understand.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He probably works at the SPLC.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I put on my judges robe and wig
 
