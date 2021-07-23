 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   In future news, rum to become Ireland's favorite drink soon   (bbc.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The lash and sodomy can't be far behind.
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm part Irish and a bit of a rum bum, so I'm getting a kick...
 
oldfool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Humanities time on earth has come to an end over half of us know it and the other half is insane same as it ever was
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've long been an advocate of rum as the best liquor.

Whiskey is complex and fine and good when it's cold or crisp. Not a beach drink.

Tequila is great with ceviche and fish and sand. Not great for cold weather.

Gin is okay but always reminds me of potpourri. Vodka just tastes like the mixture.

Most local Eastern Euro/Middle Eastern/SE Asian homemade liquors, really only good with local food. Sake is complex but, eh.

Rum is almost always pretty fine. High class low class, mijito in Jamaica, a little in your eggnog, spiced mulled rum on a winter day, rum and coke in some US dive.

Rum's always got you. Just don't shoot it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 400x550]


I cause some trouble in Derry Eir if you know what I mean. I would Sin Fein with my lucky charms. People would swear that there was a banshee in the house. What we would do would be beyond the pale. There would be Troubles with Mrs. Cathcart though.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Being able to actually see the sun for two days in a row does not make it a tropical paradise.
 
Gonz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
68. It didn't get below 68. In late July.

68. Not a heat wave. Not the high. We're talking about 68. How silly is that? What are we talking about? 68? Man, we're talking 68.
 
