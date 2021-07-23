 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CITIZENS: "I'm not a huge fan of facial recognition and I really don't want to participate." STATES: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ "Use it or you don't get the unemployment benefits that you paid for and are otherwise entitled to receive"   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Facial recognition system, identity verification process, have questions, state's unemployment agency, ID.me's service, people of color, press release, Unemployment  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 12:35 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also you don't get a driver's license without facial recognition.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a huge problem with that ID.me thing here in Florida.  People are logging in to claim their weeks and finding their accounts locked out until they verify through ID.me and then even when people successfully verify their identity with the company, their accounts remain locked.  They then have to go through another verification process with Florida Unemployment by again submitting a picture of their license/identification plus social security card.  And they don't tell people how long it takes for the account to get unlocked.  Some people have been waiting weeks for it to unlock.  And Florida unemployment's response is basically we will get around to it eventually.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the 21rst century, and dollars to donuts this is one of those 'small government' thinkers who'd starve budgets to the point of needing to use such solutions that trade cheaper operating cost over user preference options.

Basically:  Too bad buddy, go take one of those thousands of slave-wage jobs I guess.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When a small company magically becomes a big company, there's usually a very bad reason for it.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
California and New York, turned to ID.me in hopes of cutting down on a surge of fraudulent claims for state and federal benefits that cropped up during the pandemic alongside a tidal wave of authentic unemployment claims.

Well, that's certainly worked out well in California, hasn't it?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Biometrics are idiocy: it's like a password you can never change.  Once everyone's fingerprint and face data are collected, anyone can be spoofed, there's no security.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Welcome to the 21rst century, and dollars to donuts this is one of those 'small government' thinkers who'd starve budgets to the point of needing to use such solutions that trade cheaper operating cost over user preference options.

Basically:  Too bad buddy, go take one of those thousands of slave-wage jobs I guess.


Bless your heart, thinking that spending more government money would fix this issue.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Biometrics are idiocy: it's like a password you can never change.  Once everyone's fingerprint and face data are collected, anyone can be spoofed, there's no security.


So its perfect for voter registration. :P
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How long before ID.me's database is available on Tor?

/ It probably already is
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't even understand why this is a thing. What is the state using it for? Why don't they just pull the drivers license picture?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, id.me.  Just what people struggling with collecting benefits need: Another layer of non-responsive bureaucracy, independent and free functioning.  Which, of course, results in all the layers pointing at each other, and none taking responsibility, and none having the authority to fix what they've identified as the other's problems.

/Adding layers of management does nothing except make the experience worse for the user.
//Positively id'ing me should be the states problem, not mine.
///Funny...they don't seem to have that concern when I'm paying taxes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: I don't even understand why this is a thing. What is the state using it for? Why don't they just pull the drivers license picture?


:effort:
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't worry folks, my face is so ugly, it will break the system, the camera's and anyone looking at me will go blind.
 
GORDON
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anyone still think the USA isn't actively evil?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Also you don't get a driver's license without facial recognition.


That's the point of RealID, so why are states turning to a third party for verification?  They have the database right there.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just here to collect my unemployment check.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GORDON: Anyone still think the USA isn't actively evil?


Why ascribe to evil what's easily explained as greed & incompetence?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
First, why do you need facial recognition to receive unemployment? Do they run in in cameras all over to make sure that you don't get caught working somewhere?

Second, how does this affect his privacy anyway? He's already got all of this shiat on file with his state DMV if he drives. It not like his face is a closely guarded state secret.

Basically, I see no reason to need this tech, but it also seems like he's barking up the wrong tree with this whole "privacy" thing. He's had all of this data on file with the very agencies that he is fighting, seem like a barn door/escaped horses thing.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: BumpInTheNight: Welcome to the 21rst century, and dollars to donuts this is one of those 'small government' thinkers who'd starve budgets to the point of needing to use such solutions that trade cheaper operating cost over user preference options.

Basically:  Too bad buddy, go take one of those thousands of slave-wage jobs I guess.

Bless your heart, thinking that spending more government money would fix this issue.


There's nothing to fix, this guy has decided that submitting a selfie isn't worth $6700.  The program just saved that money and he gets to continue living in the 90s.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Ah, id.me.  Just what people struggling with collecting benefits need: Another layer of non-responsive bureaucracy, independent and free functioning.  Which, of course, results in all the layers pointing at each other, and none taking responsibility, and none having the authority to fix what they've identified as the other's problems.

/Adding layers of management does nothing except make the experience worse for the user.
//Positively id'ing me should be the states problem, not mine.
///Funny...they don't seem to have that concern when I'm paying taxes.


I still don't understand why they need it. They already have all of this info anyway, why bring in, as you mention, an extra layer of bullshiat?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He should be allowed to opt out of this verification method. Even if the manual verification process is laborious and inconvenient, it should be offered for privacy's sake.

Of course, he could just try to beat facial recognition like this Juggalo did.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.