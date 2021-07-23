 Skip to content
(Indiana Business Journal)   All US colleges and universities to announce nationwide vaccination and masking requirements on Monday   (ibj.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My alma mater will doubtless ban staff and faculty from even asking about vaccination status.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute. What right do colleges and universities (or any schools) have to ask for proof of vaccination from smallpox or polio?

/s
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

They ask about meningitis, but what about womeningitis?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Liberty?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,198 breakthrough cases, accounting for 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals in the state.
The state reported 152 breakthrough hospitalizations, or 0.005% of fully vaccinated individuals, and 46 breakthrough deaths, or 0.002% of fully vaccinated individuals.

That sounds risky.  I better not get vaccinated.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There will be no matriculation without a vaccination?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No religious exemption please.
 
sforce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trump University.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That's womyngitis, chauvinist pig.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Oh shiat! I didn't know those vaccines were experimental.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Is he a chauvinist or a floydinist?

/Checkmate.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My university (Rutgers) is disabling the account of any student who did not provide proof of vaccination. They are taking it super seriously.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does natural immunity count?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It sounds pretty low risk, but it is entirely misleading.  Let's revisit those numbers in October and see how they've held up.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did someone FUBAR the headline?  The article links to a story about one vaccinated person experiencing the symptoms of a mild cold.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop. I'm thinking the uneducated-unvaccinated demographic crosstab population.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LIB-erty.

/see, there's your problem.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Did someone FUBAR the headline?  The article links to a story about one vaccinated person experiencing the symptoms of a mild cold.


Man. If only you paid five dollars per month, you could have had the privilege of catching this three hours ago and passing it along to the administrators
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The university where I work just started removing all of the covid signage about capacity limits, etc., within the last week or so. They may want to hold off on that...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What does "experimental" mean in this context?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This will go as well as all the other mandates that people have imaged themselves to be sorta forced to be enslaved by without any real accountability or consequences.  Except for the dying part.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Well. Not to be a guy who says reasonable things on the internet but you can measure a statistic for a particular geographic area against something like the nationwide vaccination rate it seems pretty small. But this is actually several thousand breakthroughs in Indiana measured against the national number to get this low data point. I bet the real number is ugly.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Did someone FUBAR the headline?  The article links to a story about one vaccinated person experiencing the symptoms of a mild cold.


That's the joke jpg
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

If the GQP were clever they would have latched onto this by now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a lot of people to vaccinate in a single day.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

My bad. I see now it says state.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hillsdale is gonna be really quiet this fall.....
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I'm guessing Alabama.  That school was particularly asshole-ish to faculty/staff last fall about anything covid related.

Can't get in the way of of that rollin' tide.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pssttt....everything medical is "experimental", that's why a doctor's office is called his practice.
 
krafty420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do antivaxxers even have the rudimentary education credentials to get into college or university in the first place, though.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Okay, that works.  Poe's law got me there.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No such luck. It would be an excellent idea.

The Redcaps would condemn it as part of a plot to drive what remains of the "patriotic American" community out of academia. They would make that sound like a bad thing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The one vaccinated person is president of that university
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, now will college administrators take COVID seriously now that one of the Holy and Pure God-Caste has succumb?  Or will they fire her for being of an inferior race and daring to "pass" as one of the HPGC?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

If your Daddy is on the Board, you too can be a VPAA even if your frontal lobe has physically fallen out of your skull.  Strike that - you can't be a VPAA unless your frontal lobe has physically fallen right out of your skull.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know the old addage about never joining a club that would have me as a member?   This is sorta the inverse of that.   No university should have a student or staff that is too stupid to get vaccinated.   Public health issues aside, you would think that would make you immediately academically ineligible.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The stupids are not going to like this.

Good.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you ever are in Bloomington, I recommend the Video Saloon.  Quality dive bar.
 
queenstacela
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The school I work for SIUE) has been very through in it's COVID-19 policies. It's basically making it really hard for unvaccinated staff/students to go back to normal. If you don't prove vaccination then you will have to be tested twice a week for covid. They don't auto assume you are vaccinated but the opposite.

Cases are going up here on the border of a winding hotspot so I'm good with this. I work part time remotely for they, so it works out.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She was the president of my current university before (Kennesaw State).

I have to say that she was fairly proactive when covid hit first - we shut down campus beginning mid-March and for all of summer 2020. Fairly progressive president, but somewhat of a money grabber - expansion for expansion's sake, but to be fair, that's all university presidents.

/Gonna graduate in 1 week with my EE degree - yay me!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So like 2 months ago they were all announcing policies of "vaccine required unless you get an exemption for medical, religious, or personal belief reasons".

Which read like "anybody who doesn't want to vaccinate, doesn't have to, so really, there's no requirement".

BUT, after the surge in the last two weeks PLUS the projections for this fall, I'm wondering if they're going to get really hard-nosed about granting exemptions. Like, for a 20-something student, you only get an exemption by proving it's cancer.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I knew a Dean that was both a Young Earth Creationist and anti-Darwin.  Oh, and a biologist.  You'd be surprised how many people can't tie their shoelaces and still get a job at a college.  Actually, considering most board members seem to believe the 1st, 3rd, and subsequent Amendments aren't real, you probably shouldn't be surprised - blockheads promote blockheads.
 
