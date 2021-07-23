 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   I'm ok with this   (vice.com) divider line
44
    More: Awkward, New York City, Deluge myth, The New York Times, New York Times Best Seller list, COVID cases, individual New York Times critic, New York Times, Great Flood  
•       •       •

1976 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.


Except it's normally the people who you'd rather not see wear less and less...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: SpectroBoy: My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.

Except it's normally the people who you'd rather not see wear less and less...


UNTRUE!

My experience is the youngest/leanest also go the most bare.
Particularly at the malll.

/alright alright alright
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever noticed how people who actually live in brutally hot, desert envoronments don't run around uncovered, in scanty clothing? Like, at all?
Think about it. Our future is hijabs and stilsuits.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: OldRod: SpectroBoy: My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.

Except it's normally the people who you'd rather not see wear less and less...

UNTRUE!

My experience is the youngest/leanest also go the most bare.
Particularly at the malll.

/alright alright alright


Maybe at the mall you go to, but I remember my last visit to Walt Disney World.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldRod: SpectroBoy: My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.

Except it's normally the people who you'd rather not see wear less and less...


So you've been to Playalinda Beach
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if anyone else has picked up on this, but summertime in most of the continental U.S. is hot-and this summer, it's been record-breaking,

We've been lucking out.  I'm not sure the bar graph was necessary though.  My neighbors went to stay with their daughter in Seattle this summer to get out of the Atlanta heat.  I thought it was a smart move at the time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Finally my 'Loincloth Emporium' business has a reason to exist!
Fark user imageView Full Size
/I am so sorry... had to
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Assless chaps for everyone.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With global warming, every season will become banana hammock season...and they said I was crazy for having a wardrobe full of them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: With global warming, every season will become banana hammock season...and they said I was crazy for having a wardrobe full of them.


I'll take an extra medium if you've got one.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

imauniter: So you've been to Playalinda Beach


Beautiful Beach Beach?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Assless chaps for everyone.


All chaps are assless.  If they're not assless, they're just pants.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I see women with just bikini tops and shorts in my local grocery store. I do not live in a beach town.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: guestguy: With global warming, every season will become banana hammock season...and they said I was crazy for having a wardrobe full of them.

I'll take an extra medium if you've got one.


...that's like asking a parent to give you their child.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't the Fed rule all the stupid decency laws unconstitutional last year?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Solty Dog: Assless chaps for everyone.

All chaps are assless.  If they're not assless, they're just pants.


I think I know you IRL

ffld?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought this was the no bra summer.  Make up your minds, fashion people!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This has been the coolest summer I can remember.  Only been over 90 once or twice, and it's already back down to the 50s overnight.

That shouldn't happen for at least another 6 weeks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you want gross splotchy skin that makes you look 10 years older, sure.

Or you can wear long sleeves and avoid skin cancer.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: Have you ever noticed how people who actually live in brutally hot, desert envoronments don't run around uncovered, in scanty clothing? Like, at all?
Think about it. Our future is hijabs and stilsuits.


Long sleeve performance fabrics here for the Florida summers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure if anyone else has picked up on this, but summertime in most of the continental U.S. is hot-and this summer, it's been record-breaking,

We've been lucking out.  I'm not sure the bar graph was necessary though.  My neighbors went to stay with their daughter in Seattle this summer to get out of the Atlanta heat.  I thought it was a smart move at the time.
[Fark user image image 843x474]


Leaving Atlanta for anywhere is always a good idea
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure if anyone else has picked up on this, but summertime in most of the continental U.S. is hot-and this summer, it's been record-breaking,

We've been lucking out.  I'm not sure the bar graph was necessary though.  My neighbors went to stay with their daughter in Seattle this summer to get out of the Atlanta heat.  I thought it was a smart move at the time.
[Fark user image image 843x474]

Leaving Atlanta for anywhere is always a good idea


No argument there.  Only 20 years to retirement.  They actually retired here from Daytona Beach.  They want to be closer to Emory Hospital.  Eventually, you get so old that you need to be near decent medical care.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: Finally my 'Loincloth Emporium' business has a reason to exist!
[Fark user image image 198x255] /I am so sorry... had to


Margins on shiatty jewelry are probably better
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: Have you ever noticed how people who actually live in brutally hot, desert envoronments don't run around uncovered, in scanty clothing? Like, at all?
Think about it. Our future is hijabs and stilsuits.


Body covering robes that block and reflect the sun while still allowing air to flow make tons of sense in those environments.

A stillsuit on the other hand makes zero sense and would kill you quickly. When the air temp exceeds body temp the only cooling you have is evaporative. A suit that captured your sweat (and even the moisture from your breath) would prevent that, and your body temp would rise to match the air temp. Above 106F and you would be dead in no time flat. And that's before we discuss the zero air flow, the insulation effect, and the black sun absorbing color.
But your water would be neatly packaged for the fellows in robes who find your well cooked corpse.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I sure don't want to see that shiat where I live -_-
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think only Louisiana is more obese than my state.  I do NOT think I'm okay with this.  It's not the skin... it's how MUCH of it will have to be on display.

Besides, isn't white cotton a better choice, as demonstrated by most desert-dwelling cultures?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: jso2897: Have you ever noticed how people who actually live in brutally hot, desert envoronments don't run around uncovered, in scanty clothing? Like, at all?
Think about it. Our future is hijabs and stilsuits.

Body covering robes that block and reflect the sun while still allowing air to flow make tons of sense in those environments.

A stillsuit on the other hand makes zero sense and would kill you quickly. When the air temp exceeds body temp the only cooling you have is evaporative. A suit that captured your sweat (and even the moisture from your breath) would prevent that, and your body temp would rise to match the air temp. Above 106F and you would be dead in no time flat. And that's before we discuss the zero air flow, the insulation effect, and the black sun absorbing color.
But your water would be neatly packaged for the fellows in robes who find your well cooked corpse.


Assuming water is more precious than energy, the suits could actively cool and still collect the water.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: OldRod: SpectroBoy: My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.

Except it's normally the people who you'd rather not see wear less and less...

UNTRUE!

My experience is the youngest/leanest also go the most bare.
Particularly at the malll.

/alright alright alright


peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: SpectroBoy: OldRod: SpectroBoy: My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.

Except it's normally the people who you'd rather not see wear less and less...

UNTRUE!

My experience is the youngest/leanest also go the most bare.
Particularly at the malll.

/alright alright alright

[peopleofwalmart.com image 640x770]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Solty Dog: Assless chaps for everyone.

All chaps are assless.  If they're not assless, they're just pants.


But no one out there is making corduroy chaps.
 
cranked
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Summer in the City
Youtube WyTbeJNY_HA
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sin_City_Superhero: Solty Dog: Assless chaps for everyone.

All chaps are assless.  If they're not assless, they're just pants.

But no one out there is making corduroy chaps.


Well now I'm going to make some corduroy pants that ONLY cover the ass...and they'll make that *swoosh* sound only when you clench your cheeks or fart.
 
jake3988
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure if anyone else has picked up on this, but summertime in most of the continental U.S. is hot-and this summer, it's been record-breaking,

We've been lucking out.  I'm not sure the bar graph was necessary though.  My neighbors went to stay with their daughter in Seattle this summer to get out of the Atlanta heat.  I thought it was a smart move at the time.
[Fark user image 843x474]


Eastern US has been darn pleasant (here at times almost kinda chilly!).  Western US (and northern Europe) has been boiling.

Very stuck pattern that hasn't really changed much.

Since I'm eastern US... I'm happy about it.  Sorry for the folks out west.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the coldest summer of the rest of our lives. Let the people show nip!

Till a person that you think is unfavorable stare at them
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not this pasty white guy with a history of skin cancer. ..
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: jso2897: Have you ever noticed how people who actually live in brutally hot, desert envoronments don't run around uncovered, in scanty clothing? Like, at all?
Think about it. Our future is hijabs and stilsuits.

Long sleeve performance fabrics here for the Florida summers.


So much this!

/PFG Zero is a life changer
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: SpectroBoy: OldRod: SpectroBoy: My favorite time of year, when women wear less an less to beat the heat.

Except it's normally the people who you'd rather not see wear less and less...

UNTRUE!

My experience is the youngest/leanest also go the most bare.
Particularly at the malll.

/alright alright alright

[peopleofwalmart.com image 640x770]


Baron Truckonen
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Theoretically your headline is apt, Subby.

But reality.....The US obesity prevalence was 42.4% in 2017 - 2018. From 1999 -2000 through 2017 -2018, US obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 42.4%. During the same time, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2......is a fat-fark
 
Froman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If you want gross splotchy skin that makes you look 10 years older, sure.

Or you can wear long sleeves and avoid skin cancer.


Yeah, this. Most Italians look like leather bags by the time they reach their 30s because the response to intense sun is to just wear less. I didn't even know human skin could look like that until I traveled there.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First off, I'll echo what other posters have said about actually living in hot and arid climates: you *want* your skin covered. I've worn head coverings like hijabs and they keep you cool. Even Saudi men cover their heads.

I'm way more worried about wildfires that won't have enough water to put them out than skin on other people that will sunburn in minutes.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.