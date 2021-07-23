 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Boil this story down to brass tacks and it's that a teen is going to spend five years in prison because he REALLY wanted someone else's Twitter handle and killed a man in an attempt to get it   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What  a ghastly story.

I'm starting to need a break from the bad news online, interesting though it may be.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
60 months for the death of a 60 year old

Too bad it wasnt 60 years for 60 years.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
😲
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
he was white...

goes to read story
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The real story is that it was over the Twitter handle "Tennessee". I could see murder in the cards over God, Allah, or Boner, but that one wasn't really worth more than a few bucks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The real story is that it was over the Twitter handle "Tennessee". I could see murder in the cards over God, Allah, or Boner, but that one wasn't really worth more than a few bucks.


What the fark what he didn't want Tennessee_123$456d?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: he was white...

goes to read story


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I find it so fascinating that Twitter et. al. handles are so important to people.

I'm not discounting it, mind you.  It's just, as an old man who doesn't have Twitter, I can't believe the lengths people will go to to get the name they want.

I know it's an issue with URLs too (at least it used to be).
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a sick little POS.
I hope he finds out, in prison.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a worthless little shiat.
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buttercat: What  a ghastly story.

I'm starting to need a break from the bad news online, interesting though it may be.


Bad news is what sells. Nobody wants to hear "local business doing okay".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: he was white...

goes to read story


And yet he still received the maximum sentence.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's also be clear: police also killed the man. The mere existence of "SWATing" should prove to anyone that the police are wildly out of control.

The teen also killed him and I'm not exonerating him. There is no such thing as conservation of guilt: if 5 people beat a man to death with clubs, they're each as individually guilty as if they had been the only one hitting him. I'm saying the police shouldn't get a pass.

Unable to disengage a lock on his back fence, Herring was instructed to somehow climb over the fence with his hands up.
"He was starting to get more upset," Billings recalled. "He said, 'I'm a 60-year-old fat man and I can't do that.'"

This reminds me of the police officers who murdered a man in a hallway after the Las Vegas mass shooting.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buntz: I find it so fascinating that Twitter et. al. handles are so important to people.

I'm not discounting it, mind you.  It's just, as an old man who doesn't have Twitter, I can't believe the lengths people will go to to get the name they want.

I know it's an issue with URLs too (at least it used to be).


I couldn't even tell you my twitter handle right now.  There's an underscore in there and I don't recall where it is.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And yet I can't give away my twitter handle: Missouri
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And he wasn't even trying to get the Twitter handle over to who should be the rightful owner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seems that cooking with lard played a small roll.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've got a Twitter handle that every other Curt wants. I even had my website stolen. Internet is serious business and brings the evil behavior with it.

/ My website is now "owned" by Germans who just sit on it hoping I was a big dollar.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is entirely f*rked up.   Now i would be fully willing to believe that nearly ever Farker and maybe every Farker has at least once encountered a situation where a username they wanted to use for some online service was already taken.

I have more than once.


That said i would never even consider killing to get the name at worst i would grumble and try again with a new name or variation of the one i want.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Let's also be clear: police also killed the man. The mere existence of "SWATing" should prove to anyone that the police are wildly out of control.

The teen also killed him and I'm not exonerating him. There is no such thing as conservation of guilt: if 5 people beat a man to death with clubs, they're each as individually guilty as if they had been the only one hitting him. I'm saying the police shouldn't get a pass.

Unable to disengage a lock on his back fence, Herring was instructed to somehow climb over the fence with his hands up.
"He was starting to get more upset," Billings recalled. "He said, 'I'm a 60-year-old fat man and I can't do that.'"

This reminds me of the police officers who murdered a man in a hallway after the Las Vegas mass shooting.


What the hell are you on about?  The guy had a heart attack.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: Klyukva: Let's also be clear: police also killed the man. The mere existence of "SWATing" should prove to anyone that the police are wildly out of control.

The teen also killed him and I'm not exonerating him. There is no such thing as conservation of guilt: if 5 people beat a man to death with clubs, they're each as individually guilty as if they had been the only one hitting him. I'm saying the police shouldn't get a pass.

Unable to disengage a lock on his back fence, Herring was instructed to somehow climb over the fence with his hands up.
"He was starting to get more upset," Billings recalled. "He said, 'I'm a 60-year-old fat man and I can't do that.'"

This reminds me of the police officers who murdered a man in a hallway after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

What the hell are you on about?  The guy had a heart attack.


I think he means it's in the vein of cops asking impossible things from people while pointing a gun at them.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As long as there are numbers, you can have any name you want.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Let's also be clear: police also killed the man. The mere existence of "SWATing" should prove to anyone that the police are wildly out of control.

The teen also killed him and I'm not exonerating him. There is no such thing as conservation of guilt: if 5 people beat a man to death with clubs, they're each as individually guilty as if they had been the only one hitting him. I'm saying the police shouldn't get a pass.

Unable to disengage a lock on his back fence, Herring was instructed to somehow climb over the fence with his hands up.
"He was starting to get more upset," Billings recalled. "He said, 'I'm a 60-year-old fat man and I can't do that.'"

This reminds me of the police officers who murdered a man in a hallway after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Billings said Mr. Herring then offered to crawl under a gap in the fence, but when he did so and stood up, he collapsed of a heart attack. Herring died at a nearby hospital soon after.


How many people got their rage-peens hard before reading the article? Looks like quite a bit.
 
SMB2811
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klyukva: Let's also be clear: police also killed the man. The mere existence of "SWATing" should prove to anyone that the police are wildly out of control.

The teen also killed him and I'm not exonerating him. There is no such thing as conservation of guilt: if 5 people beat a man to death with clubs, they're each as individually guilty as if they had been the only one hitting him. I'm saying the police shouldn't get a pass.

Unable to disengage a lock on his back fence, Herring was instructed to somehow climb over the fence with his hands up.
"He was starting to get more upset," Billings recalled. "He said, 'I'm a 60-year-old fat man and I can't do that.'"

This reminds me of the police officers who murdered a man in a hallway after the Las Vegas mass shooting.


He had a heart attack.
 
