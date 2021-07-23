 Skip to content
 
(Daily Boulder)   Texas gunman pulls a Florida move by highjacking an ambulance with patients and EMTs inside   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
14
249 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 3:20 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Texas gunman...

You're going to have to narrow that down a tad.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Highjacking"?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: Texas gunman...

You're going to have to narrow that down a tad.


Texas gunman is as as redundant as Texas Texan.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

g.fro: "Highjacking"?


I seem to remember a similar story and it's highjacking in Texas if it's a municipal vehicle or something like that.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: g.fro: "Highjacking"?

I seem to remember a similar story and it's highjacking in Texas if it's a municipal vehicle or something like that.


I didn't notice the spelling until I hit submit. I need a nap.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gosh dang. Gosh dang! Stop killing people. Why is this so hard?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It doesn't have to be Florida - it could also be San Andreas, Liberty City...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark's perception: White cowboy who looks like Yosemite Sam and is hopped up on meth stole an ambulance.

Reality: The exact opposite.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: g.fro: "Highjacking"?

I seem to remember a similar story and it's highjacking in Texas if it's a municipal vehicle or something like that.


When it ended up in my neighborhood it was a metro handicap bus.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where's he going in an ambulance?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: Texas gunman...

You're going to have to narrow that down a tad.


Yeah, pretty soon that'll be damned near everyone over the age of 21 can just open carry like it was in the bygone days of the old west. Sure will be interesting learning to avoid places where rednecks go shopping.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: g.fro: "Highjacking"?

I seem to remember a similar story and it's highjacking in Texas if it's a municipal vehicle or something like that.


Here is one:

https://abc13.com/heights-crash-chase​-​metro-lift/1052744/
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey hey CJ! GROVE STREET REPRESENT!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Harry Wagstaff: g.fro: "Highjacking"?

I seem to remember a similar story and it's highjacking in Texas if it's a municipal vehicle or something like that.

Here is one:

https://abc13.com/heights-crash-chase-​metro-lift/1052744/


And another.  It's like this town is some kind of lawless hellhole.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.khou​.​com/amp/article/news/police-citizen-sh​oots-man-attempting-to-hijack-metro-bu​s-after-multiple-wrecks/285-342158513
 
