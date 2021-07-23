 Skip to content
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wherever you live, look for groups with interests that match yours. Join those groups (after the pandemic).

Could be hiking, chess, tennis, D&D, cooking, community theater, or whatever.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Wherever you live, look for groups with interests that match yours. Join those groups (after the pandemic).

Could be hiking, chess, tennis, D&D, cooking, community theater, or whatever.


Fine, I'll move in to a crack house.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I made friends through a soccer group. I joined the Sons of Ben, and it's like having a few hundred instant friends. It's not for everyone, but YMMV.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pbbt. That's a lie, subby. I've been here 15 years and never made a friend, and it can't possibly be me...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By getting a dog.  Duh.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why bother.  Hell is other people.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
By joining Total Fark...

You can hammer that last nail into the coffin that is your social life
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, friends?  What are those?

//asking for mythical entity
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: By getting a dog.  Duh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know but I learned yesterday on Fark that you are supposed to bang them.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone is friends in the hot tub.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Grown ups don't have friends.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is no place to find friends, from r what I remember, those are people you like. There are too few of those folks. They're like unicorns.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jim32rr: TwilightZone: By getting a dog.  Duh.

[Fark user image 425x425]


That cat is clearly going to eat your face the moment you doze off.  Never sleep again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lot of people in this thread have not heard of Kiwanis.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One does not simply join into total Fark.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I could use a friend like Scarlett Johansen.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bostonguy: Wherever you live, look for groups with interests that match yours. Join those groups (after the pandemic).

Could be hiking, chess, tennis, D&D, cooking, community theater, or whatever.


hiking - sounds exhausting, fark that.

Chess - takes too long, fark that. Or, maybe I can find my clock thing to speed it up... nah, fark that, still takes too long.

Tennis - sounds exhausting, fark that.

D&D - srsly? fark that.

cooking - I'm all about eating. Cooking and cleaning up? fark that.

community theater - too antisocial, fark that.

whatever - now whatever, I might be good that this one and enjoy this. I'll try it. fark Yeah!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Sounds like a lot of people in this thread have not heard of Kiwanis.


images.albertsons-media.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Sounds like a lot of people in this thread have not heard of Kiwanis.


That's also a good idea. Volunteering in some way is a great way to meet people, and you'll feel good about yourself by helping others.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For the author, better Brooklyn than Queens.  Mean spirited farkers come from Queens.
 
