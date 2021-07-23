 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   Texas pastor (because of course he is) accused of drugging a minor and raping her   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
27
    More: Sick, Arrest, Arrest warrant, Brian Pounds, Family, Sexual intercourse, Rape, Police, arrest warrant  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 11:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For their mugshots why do they drape them in blankets like they are a female having their high school senior picture taken?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this ever a surprise?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Is this ever a surprise?


Sadly I think it's required
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, this may have been avoided if they had not closed all the porn shops that lined 287 between Wichita Falls and Amarillo.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Brian Pounds, huh?

Things that make you go "hmmm..."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But if he gives her dad $30 and marries the girl it's all good
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't get more on-brand than that.
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I always assume anyone that calls themselves "pastor" is molesting someone or something.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is a repeat?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has the kid changed her name to Wendy and moved to Albuquerque yet?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: I always assume anyone that calls themselves "pastor" is molesting someone or something.


"Pastor" comes from the latin word for "shepherd."

...So yeah, I guess your idea has some merit.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: For their mugshots why do they drape them in blankets like they are a female having their high school senior picture taken?


They might be shirtless or something?  Also, sometimes you see them wrapped up in what looks like moving blankets and I think those are some sort of anti self harm blanket.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks at mugshot

Guilty
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shut the churches down.  We wouldn't tolerate this from McDonalds or Disney.  Why does the church get away with hundreds of child rape cases and still stay in business?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

desertfool: Is this ever a surprise?


The 'her' part.  Kinda
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he asks for pretrial release, one of the conditions of the release should be castration (performed with a pair of gardening shears and without anesthetic).
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size

Nice add placement.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Walker: For their mugshots why do they drape them in blankets like they are a female having their high school senior picture taken?

They might be shirtless or something?  Also, sometimes you see them wrapped up in what looks like moving blankets and I think those are some sort of anti self harm blanket.


I think sometimes it's the shirt they are wearing. Like if it has offensive material or a specific location printed on it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If he is found guilty...HANG EM!  Now, on the other hand...perhaps the teenager got caught
with the meth, by her mother and made up the entire story?
 
kabloink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
he's a graduate of Liberty University

Why am I not surprised. The school that punishes victims and calls their rapists men of God.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Shut the churches down.  We wouldn't tolerate this from McDonalds or Disney.  Why does the church get away with hundreds of child rape cases and still stay in business?


As is the case with COPS, it's just a few bad apples. Okay, some bad apples. Fine, a lot of bad farking apples. Kicks the bushel... screw it, I'm outta here!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's gotten to the point where I just assume all clergy are pedophiles, they just haven't got caught yet.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just another day in the boot scootin' boogie buckle of the Bible Belt.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: [tpc.googlesyndication.com image 300x600]
Nice add placement.


If that thing comes loaded with Trappist beer, I'll reconsider cremation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like they pulled him out of his Baptismal Pool.  The one with jacuzzi jets.
/Steve Martin

A fifteen year old needed help getting a job helping the elderly?
Seriously?  Pretty much every Senior Home has a help wanted sign in the yard.  Imma guessing Craigslist, Facebook, Instagram, Helpwanted.com, Indeed, GlassDoor, and maybe even Monster would be a place to look for jobs.

Hee hee hee.  Going to Monster for job search.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

p51d007: If he is found guilty...HANG EM!  Now, on the other hand...perhaps the teenager got caught
with the meth, by her mother and made up the entire story?


This is the type of comment that comes from a guy who thinks that the election was stolen.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.