(NYPost) Woman arrested after anti-Asian hate crime spree (nypost.com)
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Maricia Bell, 23-year-old man, Queens, separate incidents, 34-year-old woman, anti-Asian assault spree, first attack  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Typical hate-filled Karen trying to push people around.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if she's against Asian hate crimes, why would she....ohhhhhhh.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.


Are you farking new here?
Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maricia, Maricia, Maricia....
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.


Thank god for the NYPOST though...amirite?

*barf*
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.


One would have to ignore over 10,000 years of human interactions to believe that. (or be an avid farker)
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn MAGAt.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.

[Fark user image image 600x524]


Aaaaand your response is exactly why it doesn't get addressed. I'll bet you're "woke" and "don't see color".
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, I'm sorry. I thought this was America.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: Aaaaand your response is exactly why it doesn't get addressed. I'll bet you're "woke" and "don't see color".


When I was a kid they taught us about journalism in high school.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.


I'm surprised that even derpers agree that the NY Post isn't actual news.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.


Only if you thought that was how racism works.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost feel sorry for the other people who will be locked up with this POS while she serves some well deserved hard time.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.


SOMEBODY's never seen Do the Right Thing!

Very NSFW language.
Do The Right Thing- Race Rant/Time Out
Youtube qaBSNop3g9M
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to remember not to click NYP links so I don't have to question reality.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough looking twenty-five. I guess sometimes it cracks.

I didn't know robbery could be considered a hate crime either.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x283]
Oh, I'm sorry. I thought this was America.


On a level of 1 to 10, how inappropriate is it that my first thought is, 'Oh, I like her outfit"?
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of the worst racists I've ever met were POC. Lived in Atlanta for a while and knew a good number of hispanics and asians who hated blacks and vice versa. Sadly, there are assholes of every race.

Also knew a guy of Serbian background back in the 90s who had never been back to Europe who had a hard-on to go back and join the Serbian army to "kill those farkin croats!"

/People suck
//Across class, race, time
///We pretty much deserve to be wiped out by a pandemic or climate change
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: olrasputin: BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.

[Fark user image image 600x524]

Aaaaand your response is exactly why it doesn't get addressed. I'll bet you're "woke" and "don't see color".


The Republican party courts self-identifying white power advocates/Nazis, but a black person hates Asians so checkmate libs.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: That's a rough looking twenty-five. I guess sometimes it cracks.

I didn't know robbery could be considered a hate crime either.


When you're only robbing a certain race, it can be added as an additional charge.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x283]
Oh, I'm sorry. I thought this was America.


At least she had a mask on. So she's a racist, but a covid conscious racist, at least.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?


I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: That's a rough looking twenty-five. I guess sometimes it cracks.

I didn't know robbery could be considered a hate crime either.


Hate crime and property crime aren't mutually exclusive. A given act can be both.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gonegirl: X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x283]
Oh, I'm sorry. I thought this was America.

On a level of 1 to 10, how inappropriate is it that my first thought is, 'Oh, I like her outfit"?


6. She needs to lose the socks, untuck her shirt, and add a nice hat.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheReject: Spartapuss: That's a rough looking twenty-five. I guess sometimes it cracks.

I didn't know robbery could be considered a hate crime either.

When you're only robbing a certain race, it can be added as an additional charge.


Maybe the victims are just crazy-rich. That's a crime of opportunity.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Robinfro: I'll bet you're "woke" and "don't see color".


Yanno there's plenty of time to talk to people on here and ask them what they think. Most people would say your description is an oxymoron.

There's no need to try to categorize people into a handful of detailed personas that you decided beforehand would describe everyone isn't you. It's not productive to ascribe a predetermined set of beliefs to a person based on just one of their posts.

//You might even call that kind of thinking... prejudice.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great now I get to hear on Monday how horrible certain people are from my two NYPost reading Co workers -_-

And another Post article?
I'm not puttin my lips on that
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.

I'm surprised that even derpers agree that the NY Post isn't actual news.


"If the New York Times doesn't report it, it never happened".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.


The "Korean owned liquor store leeching off the black community" is a pretty common perception in those communities.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Robinfro: olrasputin: BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.

[Fark user image image 600x524]

Aaaaand your response is exactly why it doesn't get addressed. I'll bet you're "woke" and "don't see color".


Second paragraph in the Results section:

With regard to the incident characteristics, Asian Americans have higher risk to be persecuted by strangers (39.2% vs. 30.7% for African Americans and 30.1% for Hispanics), are less likely to be offended in their residence (23.7% vs. 34.4% for African Americans and 29.5% for Hispanics), and are more likely to be targeted at school/college (17% vs. 8.9% for African Americans and 11.2% for Hispanics). The variables of time, weapon use, injury, and substance show similar patterns for the three groups.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.​1​007/s12103-020-09602-9

Notably higher incidence does not mean "most of".

/kudos on going directly for the dumbshiat personal attacks though!
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She looks like a full-fledged White Nationalist MAGA supporter!
 
olrasputin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And I copied and pasted the wrong paragraph like a dumbass. Make that the first paragraph in Results.

Correction:

Tables 1 and 2 present the results of descriptive analysis of hate crimes against Asian Americans, African Americans, and Hispanics. In general, hate crimes are most likely targeting young adults at ages 18-34, male, and local residents in all three groups. Asian American victims however, have a higher chance than African Americans and Hispanics to be victimized in places where they are not local residents (24% vs. 16.8% for African Americans and 16.3% for Hispanics). Comparing with Black and Hispanic victims, Asian Americans also have relatively higher chance to be victimized by non-White offenders (25.5% vs. 1.0% for African Americans and 18.9% for Hispanics).
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jso2897: moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?

I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.


The newspeak definition of racism, which is widely accepted in academia and leftist political circles, is prejudice with cultural power.  Under that rubric, black people are assumed to have no power and thus cannot be racist. I have met plenty of people who believe this definition to be correct.

Those of us who are not collectivist nutjobs apply the older, more widely understood definition which applies equally to all races.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: jso2897: moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?

I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.

The newspeak definition of racism, which is widely accepted in academia and leftist political circles, is prejudice with cultural power.  Under that rubric, black people are assumed to have no power and thus cannot be racist. I have met plenty of people who believe this definition to be correct.

Those of us who are not collectivist nutjobs apply the older, more widely understood definition which applies equally to all races.


"Asshole comes in every flavor"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.


Yeah, that sort of surprised me too.

I was really expecting a WHITE woman.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bell allegedly whacked the 75-year-old woman with a hammer at 71st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard

A real whack job.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Robinfro: olrasputin: BeotchPudding: Psychopusher: You'd think someone who is a member of a highly visible minority that is a particular the target of racism in North America, especially among law enforcement, would be more sensitive to other minorities.

You'd think.

Most of the attacks on Asians are from POC but the news cannot mention that as that's racist.

[Fark user image image 600x524]

Aaaaand your response is exactly why it doesn't get addressed. I'll bet you're "woke" and "don't see color".


I have botchedpudding sidelined as a troll. Not sure why you agree with trolls but I'll bet it has something to do with attacking other races every chance you get.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
China has a very active system these days for recalibrating attitudes.  I'm sure they could find a slot for her.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: jso2897: moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?

I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.

The newspeak definition of racism, which is widely accepted in academia and leftist political circles, is prejudice with cultural power.  Under that rubric, black people are assumed to have no power and thus cannot be racist. I have met plenty of people who believe this definition to be correct.

Those of us who are not collectivist nutjobs apply the older, more widely understood definition which applies equally to all races.


There's no academic train of thought that says that minorities can't be bigots.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?

I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.


Yeah of course, the kneejerk response is that I would just go on the internet and make stuff up.

Dear White People | Clip 3: "Black People Can't Be Racist" | New Directors 2014
Youtube VrNV-3wW_mo


The "racism is a synonym for white supremacy" or "racism is prejudice plus power" is fairly farking popular in both activist and academic circles. It's disingenuous, myopic, and gives white racists a lot of excuses to perpetuate white supremacy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prejudi​c​e_plus_power
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: jso2897: moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?

I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.

The newspeak definition of racism, which is widely accepted in academia and leftist political circles, is prejudice with cultural power.  Under that rubric, black people are assumed to have no power and thus cannot be racist. I have met plenty of people who believe this definition to be correct.

Those of us who are not collectivist nutjobs apply the older, more widely understood definition which applies equally to all races.


Well, the important thing is that you've found a way to say that white people are victims of "racism" too...really shining a light on the inequalities and injustices in our society.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: jso2897: moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?

I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.

The newspeak definition of racism, which is widely accepted in academia and leftist political circles, is prejudice with cultural power.  Under that rubric, black people are assumed to have no power and thus cannot be racist. I have met plenty of people who believe this definition to be correct.

Those of us who are not collectivist nutjobs apply the older, more widely understood definition which applies equally to all races.


I, too, base my worldview of an entire generation based off of retweets from @FreedomEagle69
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How do we get this redlit?  It goes against the narrative and is bad for the collective.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: State_College_Arsonist: jso2897: moothemagiccow: Did you think people were telling you the truth when they said only white people can be racist?

I know that if I ever find that guy who says that, I'm going to give him a piece of my mind.

The newspeak definition of racism, which is widely accepted in academia and leftist political circles, is prejudice with cultural power.  Under that rubric, black people are assumed to have no power and thus cannot be racist. I have met plenty of people who believe this definition to be correct.

Those of us who are not collectivist nutjobs apply the older, more widely understood definition which applies equally to all races.

There's no academic train of thought that says that minorities can't be bigots.


The term at issue here is "racist".
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: There's no academic train of thought that says that minorities can't be bigots.


At this point we're just engaging in wordplay.
"Well racism actually means this and bigotry actually means this."
Trying to get these connotations adopted is not productive.

"Institutional racism" and "white supremacy" are right there, begging for you to use them, being totally useful and commonly understood terms.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lots of avid NYPOST readers in this thread...the cream really rises to the top.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

miscreant: A lot of the worst racists I've ever met were POC.


Cool, good for you, man, the worst racist I ever met was a white president of a state's Senate.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow:

Yanno there's plenty of time to talk to people on here and ask them what they think.

Be careful though; every time I try to have a serious, respectful interaction with someone on here, it mostly seems to infuriate them.
 
