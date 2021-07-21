 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Disrespect the gate agent and ask to speak to the manager? "You can find another carrier to fly with. I suggest Spirit"   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Hero, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it Karen.
Suck it long and suck it hard.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a lot more to the story, but like most tweets on tWitless, it's about attention - not facts.

(customer was wrong, but there's a lot more backstory)
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Does my employee LOOK like a biatch!?!"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That manager's body language told a story: "You can talk to until you're blue in the face, but you're not getting on one of our planes, and every minute you waste is time you should be spending trying to arrange alternate transportation."
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero tolerance for these people with no patience to fly. We all hate it. It takes forever. Sometimes we have to do it. Shut up and just be patient.

On a recent flight on Frontier. A few delays...maybe two hours. The self-appointed commentators of how "bad of a job" they were doing to make us 2 hours late were just idiotic. Delays because of safety checks, redundancies, and the like are not their fault. This is a honking giant piece of metal, plastic, and magic that is taking us at ridiculous speed across the country faster than any other method of travel. Do you think you can keep your ignorant comments to yourself so they can do their job?  Do you think you can stop thinking that you are somehow a special snowflake who deserves to be moving faster than the rest of us?

And by god, it is ALWAYS the most obviously conservative people who are the ones who complain the most. Liberal snowflakes, my ass.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him for not giving into this beast and for stick up for his employee. And the "Spirit" recommendation was the cherry on top.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That man is awesomely calm.

You can feel the "but I'm white and don't have the money for another fight" draining out of her
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
How DARE you imply that people should get all the facts before casting judgement. How DARE you.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whenever this shiat happens, I always hope Karen is on their way home from their trip and is therefore stranded wherever because they got booted from the airline with which they booked passage.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's her level of insanity before getting on the plane.  Imagine how terrible she would be on board.  Good call, get the fark off my airline, biatch.
 
Highly evolved sloth
Well?  What is it?
 
MythDragon
memegenerator.netView Full Size


In my head I heard "Schuck it"
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would have banned her because of her hair.
 
weapon13
Projection... Pure projection. Conservatives always project...
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The back pedaling was epic. Bye Karen!
 
MythDragon
If you go to hell, Spirit is the transportation that takes you there. And of course you have to layover in Atlanta first.
 
DanInKansas
We found the cop.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
In August.
 
MythDragon
A story that tells what led up to the main story or plot, but that's not important right now.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is how all managers in *every* industry should handle asshole customers.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The only things I find bad about Spirit, honestly, are the seats and the hidden fees. I'm very short (5'6") and there is barely enough leg room for me, and the hidden (well, it's common knowledge now, so I guess, buyer beware) luggage costs make it basically the same price as an American flight.

Otherwise, I mean, hell...flying sucks so bad anyway that. I usually choose to drive if it's closer than 10 hours from me. So if I'm going to be in hell, might as well make it a hell I can have a story about.
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Spirit Airlines....not even once.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
How much more is there? Not a lot, frankly. Karen's mask had holes, and she didn't want to wear one, and when the colleague tried her to get her to wear a mask properly, Karen called her a biatch.
https://www.dallasnews.com/business/a​i​rlines/2021/07/21/id-suggest-spirit-st​oic-dfw-american-airlines-agent-bars-c​ursing-woman-from-flight/

Thassit. Unless you have more to share, and why don't you?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
My young adult daughter just bought her first plane ticket on her own, super-cheap on Spirit to go visit her guy this summer.

I teased her by mentioning she'll be flying on an airline literally named after ghosts. Because you could well become one.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Customer-employee-manager interaction sure has changed.
 
Dafatone
What is there to flying other than the cost and the seat you're stuck in for hours?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I would be fascinated to hear it.  "Air rage" incidents have grown exponentially during COVID, leading to numerous flight diversions and massive disruption for the other poor bastards on those particular flights with Karen and Duane.   People's mood and sense of Joie de Vivre are rarely, if ever, improved by boarding an aircraft and if you can't control yourself enough to get checked by the agent, you certainly shouldn't be sharing an airplane with others.

Your mother's adopted Somali orphan dying of Lupus in a Bangladeshi drug prison is not an excuse for your disgusting conduct, whatever the "back story" may be.  Just farking behave.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
I had a flight cancelled once; maintenance issue, plane was unsafe to fly.  It was back when gate agents were able to re-ticket you directly.  I waited while all the loudmouth "This is an OUTRAGE" people went up and complained about having to change plans.  When I got to the front I said something like "Sorry for all of those assholes, and I appreciate that you all don't fly unsafe planes."  Gate agent magically found me a first class seat on an earlier flight.  It involved an extra connection, but it let me still make my original final leg and show up on time.

Just a little farking kindness goes a long way.  Even just starting an interaction with "I'm sorry, I know it's not your fault, but I'm really frustrated" helps.
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Give that employee a raise or a week of PTO for being that calm. Did he go to law school because he broke down everything Karen did and how she farked herself over. Go fly Spirit is beautiful.
 
Fista-Phobia
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
The "a lot more to the story" is assholes like her who don't want to wear their masks have been abusive to airline workers for well over a year now and airlines aren't taking any shiat. She took her mask off, worker said to put it on, she called the worker a biatch. That's it, end of back story. Now she can fly a different airline, perhaps Spirit.
 
MagSeven
Most customer service agents just want you out of their lives quickly and will not escalate an encounter. The backstory I'm imagining is that this lady is even more awful and two-faced than what we see in this clip.
 
TheGreatGazoo
Rule #1 in traveling - be nice to gate agents.  They can make magic happen or you can fly between St. Louis and Kansas City via LAX.  Your choice.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are we ever going to hear the More To This StoryTM?
 
IamTomJoad
And the airports HVAC system in down.
 
Zeroth Law
Pretty much this. My mother worked for an airline for years as ticket/gate agent, so I understand the abuse that gets heaped their way. I am as nice and understanding to any airport staff, chatting them up before the gate opens, etc. It has gotten me favors such as priority boarding and minor upgrades (exit row seat, etc). Maybe i'll get a class upgrade but probably only for a missed flight. Kindness goes a long way

/gate agent out of JFK for Singapore Air hooked me up with priority boarding both times I saw him
//brought him some maple syrup (from VT)
///Jean, I hope you're doing well
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
Juggaloes: Wings! How do they work?
 
Katwang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to be that guy. I was the station manager for a small EAS feeder airline. Before COVID, the worst I got was the person showing up at 4:57 for a 5 o'clock flight. Sorry that I got out before the flying public went totally crazy.
 
ongbok
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christ, I used to work at O'Hare airport and the shiat that gate agents and ticket agents have to take is just incredible. This lady was tame compared to some of the stuff that I have seen. The one thing about airports that these Karens don't understand, is that they don't operate like Best Buy on that "The customer is always right" principle. Unlike retail stores, where you can get loud and disrespectful and you will get your way because they just want you to go away, airports don't work like that. At an airport if you are calm and polite, they will work with you to resolve your issue, but if you start with that yelling and disrespectful shiat, you are done, and they will have you arrested if you continue
 
Peach_Fuz
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
and that ass.
 
IamTomJoad
The "more to the story" is she was attempting to act innocent and calm because now the manager she demanded to see isn't giving her what she wants.

This was her calm, now imagine how irate she was with the gate agent.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The dawning realization that "they're washing their hands of me" in that clip, and the speed with which she goes from entitled to straight-up begging, is simply delicious.
 
MythDragon
God, I'd hate to be in one of the back seats.
 
alltim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
squidloe
Where did you get that dress? It's awful!
And those shoes, and that coat. Jesus!
 
YetiRider [TotalFark]
Yikes, haven't you heard of the announcer's jinx?
 
