 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Illinois now provides birth control over the counter. Seems like a chair or changing room would be more comfortable   (wgntv.com) divider line
42
    More: News, Birth control, Family planning, Abortion, Hormonal contraception, Sex education, Emergency contraception, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, first states  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 9:17 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOMEN'S birth control.

Men's has always been OTC.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've seen that video. Err, I mean, I've heard about that video. Yeah.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Funny condom commercial
Youtube c_0bhT98g9Y
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like the back seat of a Volkswagen?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
GOOD!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.


Maybe this needs to change uh
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

Maybe this needs to change uh


Certainly, all women react the same way to hormonal birth control and don't need any fancy doctor making sure it works right without risk.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

TFA: The legislation mandates that state-regulated insurance policies cover birth control prescribed by pharmacists to ensure that the price of contraception stays affordable.


In other words, doctors can no longer require women to jump through other hoops not related to contraception in order to get a prescription.

Maybe they need other screenings and maybe they don't, but that's a separate issue.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: WOMEN'S birth control.

Men's has always been OTC.


Then why are they ribbed for HER pleasure?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can get rubbers at Target.  Man, Illinois is soooo behind the times.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Then why are they ribbed for HER pleasure?


Just wear it inside out

~3rd Rock
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pull out methods always been free.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh. The homestate does something right. Which mean they'll find SOME way to fark this up.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good.

Now, how long before the people of Illinois birth control themselves right out of the gene pool?
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: lolmao500: ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

Maybe this needs to change uh

Certainly, all women react the same way to hormonal birth control and don't need any fancy doctor making sure it works right without risk.


Yeah, we can't just let these ditzy broads go doing things without our knowledge and permission.
They're simple minded, like children, and unequipped to make their own decisions.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.


They also say marijuana's illegal.  Ain't nobody paying attention to that, either.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is going to cost Planned Parenthood a lot of $$$.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Boojum2k: lolmao500: ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

Maybe this needs to change uh

Certainly, all women react the same way to hormonal birth control and don't need any fancy doctor making sure it works right without risk.

Yeah, we can't just let these ditzy broads go doing things without our knowledge and permission.
They're simple minded, like children, and unequipped to make their own decisions.


You sound like an anti-vaxxer.

I guess we should just do away with medical and pharmacist schools.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You don't want to get stuck with a kid for 18 years, it's really simple.  Don't give her your real name or phone number.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I guess we should just do away with medical and pharmacist schools.


Were you going to offer anything besides the strawman argument, or is that it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: jso2897: Boojum2k: lolmao500: ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

Maybe this needs to change uh

Certainly, all women react the same way to hormonal birth control and don't need any fancy doctor making sure it works right without risk.

Yeah, we can't just let these ditzy broads go doing things without our knowledge and permission.
They're simple minded, like children, and unequipped to make their own decisions.

You sound like an anti-vaxxer.

I guess we should just do away with medical and pharmacist schools.


See, I read that with a lot of sarcasm....

because a lot of women do not handle these hormones very well. My wife, her daughter all have nasty ill effects from BC pills.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: WOMEN'S birth control.

Men's has always been OTC.


All birth control is women's birth control.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think I found my answer.  The law permits contraceptives to be dispensed without a prescription if done consistent with a standing order by a doctor and the CDC recommendations (PDF).   State health officials could issue the standing order.   I assume this standing order loophole is consistent with federal law.  If not, fun time to be a federal prosecutor in the Midwest.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A good pharmacist is worth her weight in gold.  Not everything require a doctor.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We sell many commonplace medications over the counter.
Nsaids, antihistamines, cortico-steroids, and a whole range of medications that have powerful and potentially risky effects.
I don't really think that adding a commonplace medication to this list constitutes the closure of our medical and pharmaceutical colleges.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: jso2897: Boojum2k: lolmao500: ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

Maybe this needs to change uh

Certainly, all women react the same way to hormonal birth control and don't need any fancy doctor making sure it works right without risk.

Yeah, we can't just let these ditzy broads go doing things without our knowledge and permission.
They're simple minded, like children, and unequipped to make their own decisions.

You sound like an anti-vaxxer.

I guess we should just do away with medical and pharmacist schools.


According to the article, the pharmacist is technically prescribing the birth control rather than a doctor, so pharmacies aren't going away.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now instead of their doctor jerking them around, women can deal with a sanctimonious pharmacist.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: This is going to cost Planned Parenthood a lot of $$$.


Good. Piece of shiat organization.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The federal government really needs to come in and shut this down. Now people from Indiana and Missouri can cross the border and get these illicit drugs against the wishes of the people of those states.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: A good pharmacist is worth her weight in gold.  Not everything require a doctor.


Well, unless a man is worried about women doing things with their reproductive systems he can't control.
Then, apparently, it becomes an "issue", and said men somehow get a vote.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Boojum2k: jso2897: Boojum2k: lolmao500: ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

Maybe this needs to change uh

Certainly, all women react the same way to hormonal birth control and don't need any fancy doctor making sure it works right without risk.

Yeah, we can't just let these ditzy broads go doing things without our knowledge and permission.
They're simple minded, like children, and unequipped to make their own decisions.

You sound like an anti-vaxxer.

I guess we should just do away with medical and pharmacist schools.

See, I read that with a lot of sarcasm....

because a lot of women do not handle these hormones very well. My wife, her daughter all have nasty ill effects from BC pills.


You're entire family is an astronomical outlier in all scenarios and half the time you're talking out of your ass. Shush.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: A good pharmacist is worth her weight in gold.  Not everything require a doctor.


Had a pharmacist tell the wife her pregnancy-related nausea could be cured with magnets

//but yeah OTC progestin is a good idea
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: WOMEN'S birth control.

Men's has always been OTC.


There's over the counter and then over the counter.   One is on the store shelves.  The other  is behind the counter of a pharmacy.

What is the minimum age for the pills?  Ten, 12, 14?

Can boys get the pills, too?

Will Amazon sell them?
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

snowshovel: The federal government really needs to come in and shut this down. Now people from Indiana and Missouri can cross the border and get these illicit drugs against the wishes of the people of those states.


Indiana and Missouri are free to set up checkpoints and train birth control sniffing dogs.
It's their taxpayer's money.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Boojum2k: jso2897: Boojum2k: lolmao500: ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.

Maybe this needs to change uh

Certainly, all women react the same way to hormonal birth control and don't need any fancy doctor making sure it works right without risk.

Yeah, we can't just let these ditzy broads go doing things without our knowledge and permission.
They're simple minded, like children, and unequipped to make their own decisions.

You sound like an anti-vaxxer.

I guess we should just do away with medical and pharmacist schools.

According to the article, the pharmacist is technically prescribing the birth control rather than a doctor, so pharmacies aren't going away.


Absolutely. At least then a professional is involved.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I object to all this sex on the television. I mean, I keep falling off!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: This is going to cost Planned Parenthood a lot of $$$.


You sound concerned.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Boojum2k: I guess we should just do away with medical and pharmacist schools.

Were you going to offer anything besides the strawman argument, or is that it?


You were the one suggesting that any random person, just by virtue of being female, has the inherent medical knowledge to judge the risks of hormonal medication for themselves.

Which puts you firmly at the same level as antivaxxers and Covid deniers.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Over the counter, administered by Dr. Ben Dover, same as always.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZAZ: I thought birth control hormones were prescription drugs by federal law.  The FDA's web site says you need a prescription.


And pot is illegal at the federal level, too.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.