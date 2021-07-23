 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Oooooommmmm, ooooommmmm, oooooommmmm..more relaxed and less social during the pandemic...Oooooommmmm"   (apnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It has been like that with me even before the pandemic.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Socializing is not the opposite of thinking NOR the opposite of relaxing for many of us.

When my local friends gather we discuss all sorts of interesting topics. It is much more productive to discuss things with smart people than to sit home and assume your viewpoint is the only one.

I also find socializing about the most relaxing thing I can do. OK, maybe second most.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can't let people think too much. We make progress that way, and that's dangerous for our overlords.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll only relax when I win mega millions lotto.

Working sucks.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pandemic really taught me that all the socializing was more to fill a social norm than out of enjoyment and need.

Really didn't miss it much at all while isolating and quarantining.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
employed people working from home shot up from just 22% in 2019 to 42% in 2020

That sounds way too high. Unless their survey is phrased as "did you spend at least one day answering a work call at home due to the pandemic?"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about the increase in porn use and masturbation since the pandemic began.  I am really sad that is not the case, because I was hoping for a thread where we discuss which lubes are the best, and who gives you the most value for your money, or which porn website was the best.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

I was just practicing my mantra.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Om "State of Non-Return"
Youtube kKqoNrZ00Bg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I thought this was going to be about the increase in porn use and masturbation since the pandemic began.  I am really sad that is not the case, because I was hoping for a thread where we discuss which lubes are the best, and who gives you the most value for your money, or which porn website was the best.


I would enjoy a thread like that...then again, its' not 2000 anymore. It's just not the same as it used to be around here...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: employed people working from home shot up from just 22% in 2019 to 42% in 2020

That sounds way too high. Unless their survey is phrased as "did you spend at least one day answering a work call at home due to the pandemic?"


I think it is about right.  There is a huge segment of our population that just sits in front of a computer for work, and can do it anywhere in the world.  Why corporations have not realized they can just replace all these highly paid office workers with cheap Indian labor, I don't know.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not having any balance between my ears it the exact reason I ended up on Fark.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: UltimaCS: employed people working from home shot up from just 22% in 2019 to 42% in 2020

That sounds way too high. Unless their survey is phrased as "did you spend at least one day answering a work call at home due to the pandemic?"

I think it is about right.  There is a huge segment of our population that just sits in front of a computer for work, and can do it anywhere in the world.  Why corporations have not realized they can just replace all these highly paid office workers with cheap Indian labor, I don't know.


A lot of bosses are also Reaganites who need to justify paying for a big, stupid office for them to patrol. But the people who want cheap Indian engineers get exactly what they pay for.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More relaxed, huh? Working every day during the shutdown in a lab in close proximity to covid patients wasn't exactly a farking pleasure cruise
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a strong causative link, for me, between decreased socializing and increased relaxation.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Pandemic really taught me that all the socializing was more to fill a social norm than out of enjoyment and need.

Really didn't miss it much at all while isolating and quarantining.


It has given me a chance to think about which forms of socializing I miss and which forms I do not miss.  Which hobbies I like and which I don't like.  What stuff I need and what stuff I don't need.  It has been great for sorting out my life.
 
