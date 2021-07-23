 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   If you're going to go on a long racist rant, make sure you aren't in front of a live microphone at a race track in Iowa. Unemploymentarity ensues   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
53
    More: Dumbass, Race, Black people, The Star-Spangled Banner, Iowa race track announcer, Algona, Iowa, Kossuth County, Iowa, Kossuth County Speedway, last event  
•       •       •

1803 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 9:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I've got four words for you: Find a different country if you won't do it... Get the hell out of Dodge," he said, miscalculating the number of words he was using.

(guffaw)

Which one of you wrote that?  :D
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm shocked - SHOCKED - to learn that a racist is involved with motor "sports" in America.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They're going to have another national anthem for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I'll just say Blacks," he said.

What word did you really want to say?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa:  Unemployment and then Elected State Representative
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Iowa race track announcer has called his last event after going on a long, unhinged, racist rant over the loudspeaker last week. The diatribe-which was met with cheers by some bigots in the crowd-saw the man condemning those who "won't stand for our flag" or plan to "take a knee" during the playing of the national anthem. "I've got four words for you: Find a different country if you won't do it... Get the hell out of Dodge," he said, miscalculating the number of words he was using. The announcer went on to complain about reports that the NFL would be playing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song considered by many as a Black American national anthem, before games. "They're going to have another national anthem for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I'll just say Blacks," he said. "They want a different national anthem." The Kossuth County Speedway in Algona said its leaders "do not condone" the rant and said the unnamed man won't announce again.

I'm guessing there was a lot of applause since this was Iowa racing
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article goes more in-depth (I submitted it earlier): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/racist-r​a​nt-costs-track-announcer-his-fill-in-j​ob/

His name is Lon Oelke, and his regular announcing gig is at Fairmont Raceway in MN. The link I posted has a tweet from his regular boss praising his racist tirade.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would never dawn on someone like this that what he's doing would cost him his job because he's never been held account for anything in his entire life. A good example of white privilege.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we need two anthems? What if we take a knee on the 2nd one? Does that make me reverse racist?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday!  Sunday!  Sunday !  Hear Drunk Racist Uncle at the Iowa Non-International Speedway!  5 dollars buys the whole seat, but you'll only need the EDGE!!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lord... it was intentional too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South_Park_New_National_Anthem by JJ Abrams
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Iowa.
They still wipe their butts with corn cobs in Iowa.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was his blood sugar.  Definitely his blood sugar.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, EVERYTHING is racist now. Used to be, you could go on a racist rant without being canceled. Welcome to 2021 I guess.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness he was fired. That'll teach him.

THE END OF RACISM FOREVER
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Thank goodness he was fired. That'll teach him.

THE END OF RACISM FOREVER


Edgy stuff.
 
kzspam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI the racist announcer was only filling in for the tracks regular announcer. The race track that he normally works at us in Minnesota. That tracks management backs the guys opinions 100% and says he will be calling their race on Friday. They anticipate he will be getting a standing ovation from the crowd.
https://who13.com/news/iowa-race-trac​k​-cuts-ties-with-announcer-after-racist​-rant/
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And then it goes all Final Destination 4...
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Iowa:  Unemployment and then Elected State Representative


Fox news talking head, GoFundMe, book deal. The usual route for racists in America.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kzspam: FYI the racist announcer was only filling in for the tracks regular announcer. The race track that he normally works at us in Minnesota. That tracks management backs the guys opinions 100% and says he will be calling their race on Friday. They anticipate he will be getting a standing ovation from the crowd.
https://who13.com/news/iowa-race-track​-cuts-ties-with-announcer-after-racist​-rant/


Great! Now we know where the big protest will be.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sorry for your lots. Best of luck on unenjoyment.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he probably would have been ok until he started talking about 'the blacks'
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The announcer went on to complain about reports that the NFL would be playing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song considered by many as a Black American national anthem, before games.

Announcer: "They're going to have another national anthem for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I'll just say Blacks,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was inappropriate. Thankfully they've got a new guy lined up to announce next week.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: "I've got four words for you: Find a different country if you won't do it... Get the hell out of Dodge," he said, miscalculating the number of words he was using.

(guffaw)

Which one of you wrote that?  :D


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean a song w/ a third verse that threatens slaves w/ death if they fight against their masters, written by a man who once argued for the censorship of abolitionists, who formed a whole society whose goal was to ship every African back to Africa, the song that guy wrote might be considered racist? Weird, wacky stuff.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kzspam: FYI the racist announcer was only filling in for the tracks regular announcer. The race track that he normally works at us in Minnesota. That tracks management backs the guys opinions 100% and says he will be calling their race on Friday. They anticipate he will be getting a standing ovation from the crowd.
https://who13.com/news/iowa-race-track​-cuts-ties-with-announcer-after-racist​-rant/


That doesn't surprise me.

Rural Minnesota kinda gets a pass because it's a "blue state." I'm not sure why the existence of Minneapolis/St. Paul makes racists in a racist part of the state less racist, but people are much quicker to hate on redder states, even though the assholes are just as asshole all over.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: This article goes more in-depth (I submitted it earlier): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/racist-ra​nt-costs-track-announcer-his-fill-in-j​ob/

His name is Lon Oelke, and his regular announcing gig is at Fairmont Raceway in MN. The link I posted has a tweet from his regular boss praising his racist tirade.


"Hell nah! We loves them racists comments here!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: This article goes more in-depth (I submitted it earlier): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/racist-ra​nt-costs-track-announcer-his-fill-in-j​ob/

His name is Lon Oelke, and his regular announcing gig is at Fairmont Raceway in MN. The link I posted has a tweet from his regular boss praising his racist tirade.


They know their target audience. This is jeanyus advertising.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kzspam: FYI the racist announcer was only filling in for the tracks regular announcer. The race track that he normally works at us in Minnesota. That tracks management backs the guys opinions 100% and says he will be calling their race on Friday. They anticipate he will be getting a standing ovation from the crowd.
https://who13.com/news/iowa-race-track​-cuts-ties-with-announcer-after-racist​-rant/


Wow.
Fark user imageView Full Size

JFC ... I hope there is a good deal of commotion come the next event at this asswipe's track. Not counting on it but it would be nice to help these turds understand that THEY are the minority.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: JFC ... I hope there is a good deal of commotion come the next event at this asswipe's track. Not counting on it but it would be nice to help these turds understand that THEY are the minority.


fark that, who're the track sponsors? You think STP, Goodyear, etc want to be associated w/ these assholes?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: kzspam: FYI the racist announcer was only filling in for the tracks regular announcer. The race track that he normally works at us in Minnesota. That tracks management backs the guys opinions 100% and says he will be calling their race on Friday. They anticipate he will be getting a standing ovation from the crowd.
https://who13.com/news/iowa-race-track​-cuts-ties-with-announcer-after-racist​-rant/

That doesn't surprise me.

Rural Minnesota kinda gets a pass because it's a "blue state." I'm not sure why the existence of Minneapolis/St. Paul makes racists in a racist part of the state less racist, but people are much quicker to hate on redder states, even though the assholes are just as asshole all over.


I live on the edge of the two Minnesotas. It's, uh, an interesting place...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sunday!  Sunday!  Sunday !  Hear Drunk Racist Uncle at the Iowa Non-International Speedway!  5 dollars buys the whole seat, but you'll only need the EDGE!! and half of your neighbor's seats that you'll require to park your corn-fed, XXXXL keister in.


FTFY.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've got four words for you: Find a different country if you won't do it... Get the hell out of Dodge,"

I don't think math was one of his strong points back in school.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no intelligent lifeforms south of the Mason-Dixon line.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kzspam: FYI the racist announcer was only filling in for the tracks regular announcer. The race track that he normally works at us in Minnesota. That tracks management backs the guys opinions 100% and says he will be calling their race on Friday. They anticipate he will be getting a standing ovation from the crowd.
https://who13.com/news/iowa-race-track​-cuts-ties-with-announcer-after-racist​-rant/


Get to work internet. Time to cancel both the announcer and the track owner.
Have them both releasing crying videos begging for forgiveness when they can't even get a job at McDonalds.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever notice how much effort scumbags like this guy put into making sure everyone around them knows how racist they are?

Then when they are called out on it, they immediately claim they are not racist.

'I'm not racist. Hell, I wuz carryin' muh 357 in the HyVee the uther day and I saw a colored woman. I could have shot her, but I did not.'
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: "I've got four words for you: Find a different country if you won't do it... Get the hell out of Dodge,"

I don't think math was one of his strong points back in school.


He doesn't come across as someone with any strong points now.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: "I've got four words for you: Find a different country if you won't do it... Get the hell out of Dodge," he said, miscalculating the number of words he was using.

(guffaw)

Which one of you wrote that?  :D


I am absolutely loathe to give this doofus any credence whatsoever, (and I haven't listened to any audio recording), but what if the columnist has done a bad job of transcribing?  What if the announcer said, "I've got four words for you: 'Find a different country!'  If you won't do it, get the hell out of Dodge."?

Announcer still deserves to be fired, either way.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: There are no intelligent lifeforms south of the Mason-Dixon line.


His home track is in Minnesota...Not the burn you thought it was...
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: There are no intelligent lifeforms south of the Mason-Dixon line.


*throws away the Claudio Saunt book I was reading...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Iowa? They're already pouring the foundation for his statue.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: "They're going to have another national anthem for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I'll just say Blacks," he said.

What word did you really want to say?


I think we all know.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: My lord... it was intentional too.


Yep. It wasn't accidentally caught on a hot mic. He said it because he had an audience.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: "I've got four words for you: Find a different country if you won't do it... Get the hell out of Dodge," he said, miscalculating the number of words he was using.

(guffaw)

Which one of you wrote that?  :D


Also, not realizing that Dodge City is not in Iowa
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did Nascar hire him yet?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: This article goes more in-depth (I submitted it earlier): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/racist-ra​nt-costs-track-announcer-his-fill-in-j​ob/

His name is Lon Oelke, and his regular announcing gig is at Fairmont Raceway in MN. The link I posted has a tweet from his regular boss praising his racist tirade.


If there's a whiter place than Iowa it's Minnesota
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Please don't have another song played before games because..... black! I hate being pandered to, and this kind of pandering actually promotes separation of races and does nothing to abolish racism as a whole.

Geez, I can see it now. Being stared at during both songs to see if I will stand or kneel for one or the other.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Racist desecration of US flags by cop supporters still okay.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.