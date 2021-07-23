 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Alex Jones's last line of defense in defamation lawsuit: Hillary Clinton. Laughter OL   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Clinton, Sandy Hook, InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Lawsuit, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Pleading  
•       •       •

1278 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 10:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, this guy must have some seriously potent weed.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Man, this guy must have some seriously potent weed.


What's worse: He's on drugs...or he's stone-cold sober???
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: hubiestubert: Man, this guy must have some seriously potent weed.

What's worse: He's on drugs...or he's stone-cold sober???


Looking into those eyes, he's trippin' balls pretty much 24/7. Or at least flying REAL high. Like smoking weed to come down from all the coke in the bathroom, and then some pills to blur the weed fog and then bourbon at night to pass out. That's a guy that is going to wind up dead in a bathroom somewhere and they're going to have to lie to the media about him being taken to a hospital for 'exhaustion.'
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Man, this guy must have some seriously potent weed.


He screams at dog turds in the street (a look that suits him quite well, I might add).  It isn't weed. I think he's been drinking the juice at the bottom of a Wendy's dumpster.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another thing about which Jones is ignorant is words. Clinton's not in public office or royalty. From what position would she be deposed?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Man, this guy must have some seriously potent weed.


Today's episode of Knowledge Fight mentioned that specifically. Not weed but that he was rather farked up on the July 20-21shows they were covering. And one day he split in the middle of his show to meet his dealer doctor.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ask her about her emails!!
 
weapon13
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't you see he's right?! Clinton is somehow involved because of the 6 degrees of separation... She's connected to this, somehow!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the 6 years between the shootings and the filing of lawsuits exactly how many times was Mr Jones served with cease and desist orders? I'd bet a tall stack of donuts that AJ had plenty of fair warning that his actions would lead to consequences, and blaming HRC for his failure to heed those warnings will get laughed out of court in a New York minute, IMHO.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The defendants in this case believe that this suit was filed six years after the shootings at Sandy Hook as part of a vendetta inspired, orchestrated and directed in whole or in part by Hillary Clinton as part of a vendetta to silence Alex Jones after Ms. Clinton lost the presidential race to Donald J. Trump,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alex Jones has several mental illnesses. He should be committed for the rest of his life.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: hubiestubert: Man, this guy must have some seriously potent weed.

He screams at dog turds in the street (a look that suits him quite well, I might add).  It isn't weed. I think he's been drinking the juice at the bottom of a Wendy's dumpster.


He's a shiat-eating Conservative, is all.  His latest mound just had a couple shrooms on  it.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hillary would tear him apart from the stand. It would be hilarious but a waste of the court's time.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Alex Jones has several mental illnesses. He should be committed for the rest of his life.


An utter absense of integrity in pursuit of greed is not a mental illness.  Quit defending deliberate scum.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fact that Alex Jones is still alive proves there is no god. Any self respecting god would have struck his evil hateful ass down in a grand spectacular way by now. Make it a great show just to send a message to all the conspiracy theory nuts.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope Alex gets his clock cleaned in court. Couldn't happen to a more deserving arschloch.
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God. That just makes me wonder what Alex Jones's fark handle is.

Cmon Alex, which front-page only fark right winger are you?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I believe it. Thanks to Hillary's vendetta against me, I can't get lattes from vending machines.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even if this were true, it's legally irrelevant.  Who is paying your attorney's fees doesn't affect the merits of your case.  Hulk Hogan's suit against Gawker Media proved that.   In reality Hogan was a catspaw for Peter Thiel wh was pissed at the company because TMZ "outed" him, but the fact that he was bankrolling Hogan wasn't relevant to Hogan's claims
 
deanis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see what you did there subs. Niiiiiiiice.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Another thing about which Jones is ignorant is words. Clinton's not in public office or royalty. From what position would she be deposed?


seated.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: The fact that Alex Jones is still alive proves there is no god. Any self respecting god would have struck his evil hateful ass down in a grand spectacular way by now. Make it a great show just to send a message to all the conspiracy theory nuts.


or that "god" has no need of a starship.

/atheist
//kirk's line is much deeper than the words themselves.
 
squidloe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

weapon13: Don't you see he's right?! Clinton is somehow involved because of the 6 degrees of separation... She's connected to this, somehow!


You forgot to add "study it out".
 
AFKobel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Hillary would tear him apart from the stand. It would be hilarious but a waste of the court's time.


Uh... that's not how a deposition works.
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Alex Jones has several mental illnesses. He should be committed for the rest of his life.


May said commitment be short but excruciatingly painful.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy should be forced to be in a courtroom, a cell, and/or a psychologist's office for the rest of his shiatty little baby life.
 
algman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hillary gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for a publicity appearance.  If he wants to pay her fee as an expert witness, I'm sure she'd be glad to show up to testify against him.
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Another thing about which Jones is ignorant is words. Clinton's not in public office or royalty. From what position would she be deposed?


Queen of the deep state, she was the one that messed with the votes in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, study it out and you can find the bamboo fibers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why isn't the Judge sanctioning lawyers for filing this crap?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.