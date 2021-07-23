 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Actions have consequences, QAnon Shaman. Even if you DO suffer from mental illness
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we've taken a guy who is unarmed,

HE HAD A SIX FOOT SPEAR. Bollocks to his anxiety.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half of America had depression and anxiety when Trump was President, we didn't try to overthrow the government. Keep him locked up.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does realize that mental care hospitalization will likely be longer than a prison sentence, right?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is digging for excuses real deep here. These are ICD-10 codes for insurance billing, not DSM codes. So they could be exploring those as diagnoses, but aren't officially diagnoses. The lawyer is just reading off of the billing section.

How do I know?
I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.


Ultimately, except in rare cases, mental illness is not a get out of jail free card. He can get farked.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How he's deteriorated now has no relevance to his mental state on January 6th.  That's just emotional heartstring-pulling bullshiat and should be ignored.  He was interviewed at the scene, in media res, on that day, and he seemed plenty lucid, if sociopathic, and certainly seemed pretty excited about what he was about that day.  Fark him.  Treat him like any other traitorous insurrectionist.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.


I wondered about that.  I'd never heard of "transient" schizophrenia.  You can have good days and bad days, but it doesn't go away on the good days, it's just more manageable.  I've seen interviews with people who have schizophrenia, and even medicated, they still seemed ... off.  Distracted.  Distant.  They could understand and answer questions, but it always seemed like their attention was split.

I doubt the prison doctors presented these as actual, conclusive diagnoses, only prelims based on short-term observation, and the lawyers are just taking that and running with it as gospel.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I doubt the prison doctors presented these as actual, conclusive diagnoses, only prelims based on short-term observation, and the lawyers are just taking that and running with it as gospel.


Yes. The insurance company wants to know why they are being billed. So there is a whole code system called ICD, 10 is the latest version. There are people who are experts and can tell you which section means what off the top of their heads, but that's not me. I just know that they exist and why. If someone else can add more, please do.

The lawyer is preying on people who don't know even that much. I think he knows that he is making misleading claims, but he certainly could be that stupid too. I mean, look at his client.

Do not confuse schizophrenia with multiple personalities either. That's a whole different thing. One of the things they look for are command voices. That is, in a person's head, is there a voice that is not your own telling you to do things.

There is a huge stigma associated with schizophrenia, even in the field. It is a devastating illness that tears people and families apart.

NIMH is a place to start with some basic info
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: we've taken a guy who is unarmed,

HE HAD A SIX FOOT SPEAR. Bollocks to his anxiety.


With a sharp steel spear head.
It was NOT just a flag pole. It was a SPEAR.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Psychopusher: I doubt the prison doctors presented these as actual, conclusive diagnoses, only prelims based on short-term observation, and the lawyers are just taking that and running with it as gospel.

Yes. The insurance company wants to know why they are being billed. So there is a whole code system called ICD, 10 is the latest version. There are people who are experts and can tell you which section means what off the top of their heads, but that's not me. I just know that they exist and why. If someone else can add more, please do.

The lawyer is preying on people who don't know even that much. I think he knows that he is making misleading claims, but he certainly could be that stupid too. I mean, look at his client.

Do not confuse schizophrenia with multiple personalities either. That's a whole different thing. One of the things they look for are command voices. That is, in a person's head, is there a voice that is not your own telling you to do things.

There is a huge stigma associated with schizophrenia, even in the field. It is a devastating illness that tears people and families apart.

NIMH is a place to start with some basic info


My friend's poor mother would wallpaper the entire house with aluminum foil to keep down the sounds of the ants in the walls talking to her, everytime she went off her antipsychs.

Horrible disease.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BOP's findings, which have not yet been made public, suggest Chansley's mental condition deteriorated due to the stress of being held in solitary confinement at a jail in Alexandria, Virginia, Watkins said.

"how caN i aTteNtiON wHORe WITh no auDience???"
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Someone is digging for excuses real deep here. These are ICD-10 codes for insurance billing, not DSM codes. So they could be exploring those as diagnoses, but aren't officially diagnoses. The lawyer is just reading off of the billing section.

How do I know?
I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.


Ultimately, except in rare cases, mental illness is not a get out of jail free card. He can get farked.


This is fact.

ICD codes are NOT diagnosis codes...they are billing codes.

There's no such diagnosis as "transient schizophrenia".

/Also a nurse
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "As he spent more time in solitary confinement ... the decline in his acuity was noticeable, even to an untrained eye," Watkins said in an interview on Thursday."

I take a couple of things from this.  1st, is that if you deny an attention whore attention, they actually suffer from withdraw.   2nd, this guys acuity wasn't all that to begin with, so if it is noticeable to an untrained eye, AW withdraw symptoms must be sorta like heroin.

In summary, fark this clown.   Lock  him up, weld the door shut, and bury the entire thing in a hole.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simply identifying as Republican is enough for anyone to question your mental health and self awareness.  It isn't a free pass from being prosecuted.  it should be your free pass to internment.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So declare him insane. Commit this fake Christian ahole to a mental institution for 20 years.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already knew he had mental health issues. He is a Trumper.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knew what he was doing on Jan 6th.
He is responsible for those actions.
Lock him up along with the other 535 traitors.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's some toupee. Overcompensation, much?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO EIEIO
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they realize the only way to get out of things like this is to crap your pants and marry an underage girl?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: cretinbob: I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.

I wondered about that.  I'd never heard of "transient" schizophrenia.  You can have good days and bad days, but it doesn't go away on the good days, it's just more manageable.  I've seen interviews with people who have schizophrenia, and even medicated, they still seemed ... off.  Distracted.  Distant.  They could understand and answer questions, but it always seemed like their attention was split.

I doubt the prison doctors presented these as actual, conclusive diagnoses, only prelims based on short-term observation, and the lawyers are just taking that and running with it as gospel.


Jaja. Sorry but I just thought about the fark comment yesterday where the legally blind guy said it comes and goes
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: cretinbob: I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.

I wondered about that.  I'd never heard of "transient" schizophrenia.  You can have good days and bad days, but it doesn't go away on the good days, it's just more manageable.  I've seen interviews with people who have schizophrenia, and even medicated, they still seemed ... off.  Distracted.  Distant.  They could understand and answer questions, but it always seemed like their attention was split.

I doubt the prison doctors presented these as actual, conclusive diagnoses, only prelims based on short-term observation, and the lawyers are just taking that and running with it as gospel.


once a month, my wife has transient schizophrenia
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felony murder.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As he spent more time in solitary confinement ... the decline in his acuity was noticeable, even to an untrained eye," Watkins said in an interview on Thursday.


99.999% of humans have the exact same issues in solitary.  Hmm....what word would a neocon use if this situation were reversed.......SNOWFLAKE.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know.... did he ever get the organic vegan nutriloaf he was demanding as required by his shamanic diet? /what a total nutcase
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Someone is digging for excuses real deep here. These are ICD-10 codes for insurance billing, not DSM codes. So they could be exploring those as diagnoses, but aren't officially diagnoses. The lawyer is just reading off of the billing section.

How do I know?
I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.


Ultimately, except in rare cases, mental illness is not a get out of jail free card. He can get farked.


Thanks for doing that job. It is woefully unappreciated how mentally taxing it can be on the caregivers of the mentally ill.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Psychopusher: cretinbob: I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.

I wondered about that.  I'd never heard of "transient" schizophrenia.  You can have good days and bad days, but it doesn't go away on the good days, it's just more manageable.  I've seen interviews with people who have schizophrenia, and even medicated, they still seemed ... off.  Distracted.  Distant.  They could understand and answer questions, but it always seemed like their attention was split.

I doubt the prison doctors presented these as actual, conclusive diagnoses, only prelims based on short-term observation, and the lawyers are just taking that and running with it as gospel.

once a month, my wife has transient schizophrenia'


The fact that I understand this perfectly scares me.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is obviously mentally ill. Poking fun at the mentally ill is wrong.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yes. The insurance company wants to know why they are being billed. So there is a whole code system called ICD, 10 is the latest version. There are people who are experts and can tell you which section means what off the top of their heads, but that's not me. I just know that they exist and why. If someone else can add more, please do.

The lawyer is preying on people who don't know even that much. I think he knows that he is making misleading claims, but he certainly could be that stupid too. I mean, look at his client.


Either one or both is possible, but I'm more inclined to go with the lawyer preying on people, because that's pretty much what defense lawyers they do at the best of times.  The shiattier ones just have fewer compunctions about spinning complete bullshiat out of whole cloth, and Hagar the Horrible clearly doesn't have top flight representation.

Do not confuse schizophrenia with multiple personalities either. That's a whole different thing. One of the things they look for are command voices. That is, in a person's head, is there a voice that is not your own telling you to do things.
The media (and movies especially) spent a lot of time conflating those two, yes, but I've learned the difference in adulthood.  Real MPD as I understand it is exceedingly rare, with most claims to the disorder being faked as an attempt to dodge legal responsibilities.  Schizophrenia is much more common (comparatively), and from what I've seen tends to be less about commands to kill or harm people and more often directed inward with voices telling the victim they're worthless, nobody likes them, they're fat, ugly, etc. I could be wrong, but that's just what I've gleaned from watching docs and interviews with people who have it.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was suffering from advanced Trumpism on January 6.

Okay all kidding aside, he clearly has a screw loose. But not enough for an insanity plea or anything similar. How about prison and required therapy both during prison and probation?  Not cooperating with the shrink means no time off for good behavior or a probation violation.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Really? The guy who broke into the capitol wearing fur and horns is mentally ill?

This is my shocked face. :|

Hospital or prison, as long as he's off the street.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chocolate Soup Mess is the name of my new garage cover band!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm surprised to hear that this person has a mental illness. Really surprised.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He does realize that mental care hospitalization will likely be longer than a prison sentence, right?


Shhhh!  Don't tell him!
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't wait for us to all circle back up in a thread about how to deal with the crazy homeless people in San Francisco when everyone else will be calling for compassion and I'll be the one calling for their crazy asses to be locked up.
 
fireclown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x446]


Looking at that face, those pupils are way too dilated.  There's definitely something wrong with that boy.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fireclown: [Fark user image 500x756]


He's white so they're pressing the left button everytime
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: I can't wait for us to all circle back up in a thread about how to deal with the crazy homeless people in San Francisco when everyone else will be calling for compassion and I'll be the one calling for their crazy asses to be locked up.


Yes, the homeless people, not those who intentionally stormed the Capitol in order to disrupt the free and fair election of the United States by collectively killing and injuring several people.  Totally equivalent to a complete moron.

Could you, like, I don't know... Leave the country and take the other traitors with you?  Kthxbye
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He does realize that mental care hospitalization will likely be longer than a prison sentence, right?


My wife, who is a forensic mental health evaluator, always complains about this when she sees someone say someone is trying to "get less time" or "get out of charges" when they use a mental health defense. It occasionally happens on the smallest of misdemeanors, but if you're facing felony charges and go NGRI...good luck ever getting out and IF you do, it's probably a lot longer than the sentence would have been otherwise. You get out when a judge decides you can get out.

It does help weed out the malingerers once they find out, though.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
B0redd


He is obviously mentally ill. Normally Poking fun at the mentally ill is wrong. But his ass clown deserves it.

FTFU
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: Psychopusher: cretinbob: I was a psych nurse. It's not transient schizophrenia. You have schizophrenia, or you don't. It's not here one day and gone the next. It takes years of observation to diagnose schizophrenia because it's not a diagnosis that's handed out lightly.

I wondered about that.  I'd never heard of "transient" schizophrenia.  You can have good days and bad days, but it doesn't go away on the good days, it's just more manageable.  I've seen interviews with people who have schizophrenia, and even medicated, they still seemed ... off.  Distracted.  Distant.  They could understand and answer questions, but it always seemed like their attention was split.

I doubt the prison doctors presented these as actual, conclusive diagnoses, only prelims based on short-term observation, and the lawyers are just taking that and running with it as gospel.

once a month, my wife has transient schizophrenia


Are you sure that once a month you don't get super annoying?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is the next step in Antifa's plan Getting this guy committed is getting close to rounding up all conservatives. Everyone knows that the only difference between the average Fox viewer and the Qanon shaman is the flashy headgear.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 850x446]


That mole.  I can't even.
I don't like to make fun of people's looks but dude.  Cut that off.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, I'm supposed to take pity on the guy whose family support system saw so little problem with his mental illness that they let him paint his face and attend rallies across the US?

I'm thinking jail might actually offer him better mental health care than his enabling family ever did.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: GrinzGrimly: I can't wait for us to all circle back up in a thread about how to deal with the crazy homeless people in San Francisco when everyone else will be calling for compassion and I'll be the one calling for their crazy asses to be locked up.

Yes, the homeless people, not those who intentionally stormed the Capitol in order to disrupt the free and fair election of the United States by collectively killing and injuring several people.  Totally equivalent to a complete moron.

Could you, like, I don't know... Leave the country and take the other traitors with you?  Kthxbye


I love how you guys can't let go of the narrative. What were those causes of death again, you know scientifically speaking? Heart attack, stroke, stroke, drug overdose, and shot by the police of memory serves.

Who did the mob kill and how?
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Prison for life without possibility for parole on a diet of the most chemically enhanced non-organic slop available.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember from my psych classes that "insanity" is a legal term, not a medical one.

We need to figure out the course of action that's safest for both him and the rest of us, and I'm leaning towards putting him away for a long, long time.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

B0redd: He is obviously mentally ill. Poking fun at the mentally ill is wrong.


Not if it's one of "them".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So being the offspring of a Karen qualifies as mental illness now?

/suck it up, buttercup
 
