(Oddity Central)   Elderly South Korean couple spend 10 years hoarding tons of garbage as dowry to get rid of stay at home son   (odditycentral.com) divider line
20
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Normal people would just charge them rent so high they would move out.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NSFW language.

Ass Hole Sun - Twisted Tunes Seattle
Youtube 9hNkfvW64VU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Undiagnosed mental illness can run in families
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Westerners call it "garbage".  They call it kimchi.

Tasty, tasty kimchi.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a crazier+sadder episode of Hoarders than this?

Hoarders: Sandra (Season 9, Episode 6) - Full Episode | A&E
Youtube DitjJgxTMTw


Just so messed up on so so many levels. There is no resolution, no good, no bad just whatever.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like a catch. Come get him ladies.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess there's no HOA there...
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr0x: Is there a crazier+sadder episode of Hoarders than this?

[YouTube video: Hoarders: Sandra (Season 9, Episode 6) - Full Episode | A&E]

Just so messed up on so so many levels. There is no resolution, no good, no bad just whatever.


I started watching this show a few weeks ago.  In every case the hoarder has reached near the end, either financially or the local government has sent a notice to condemn the property.
Those who still have money seem to do better.  Those who went broke hoarding are doomed.  The family is just helping the bank and local government clear the garbage for the next owner.
My favorite was the architect who moved from the Midwest to California.   The disposal company removed some 40 tons of trash and only cleared maybe 30%.  The guy still had money so maybe things will work out.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The son weighs 100kg, so 220 lbs. In America they call that skinny. Boy needs to learn how to EAT!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My FIL is a hoarder. Not as bad as this guy, but still. And it's probably going to be my problem to deal with some day. My wife and BIL won't talk to their parent about it. BIL sort of had his own OCD issues, though he's more type A.

I am just worried my MIL is going to kick before my FIL, because then he'll probably have to live with us and that's going to be...  shall we say... an uncomfortable conversation.

/I had to take an axe to some ratty old furniture he kept dropping off at our house to get the point across that if I say, no, we don't want something, we really don't want it.
//my wife won't say "no"
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the plumbing still work?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I checked, which was just a couple of minutes ago, they have locksmiths in South Korea. So yeah, if the parents had a spine they could have changed the locks and thrown their son's possessions out the window.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've talked about it here before. I had a teenage friend whose parents moved out of state as he bridged adulthood. They'd have discussions about their plans there in the house, then afterwards turn to him and ask: "And where will yoube going?"

(He did okay, followed a group of friends to Arizona and got work during a construction boon.)
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he just sit and stare blankly all day I wonder.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: Last time I checked, which was just a couple of minutes ago, they have locksmiths in South Korea. So yeah, if the parents had a spine they could have changed the locks and thrown their son's possessions out the window.


TBF, that last bit took a backhoe according to the article.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
[ MATT PAXTON-ING INTENSIFIES ]
 
Felkami
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is really sad. It sounds like the son, possibly the father, have undiagnosed mental illness. I hope they get help.
 
chawco
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The last night of the article suggests that huge piles of hoarded garbage might actually be worth real money. That's kind of a terrible thing to put in an article about quarters, because holders read these, and then they say oh look see it's really treasure. It's just trash, and it's only worth money if you can sell it, which they can't, because they just pile it up in huge giant Heaps. I'm sure there's a few thousand dollars worth of scrap metal in there somewhere, there's just no way to actually use it
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An hour since greenlight this and his FARK username hasn't been asked or discovered?

He's just trying to outlive them until he inherits and can turn that trash into treasures, or at least a 2L bottle of soda.
 
