(Guardian)   A Brazilian people dress as reptiles to get their Covid-19 vaccinations, mocking Bolsonaro, as foretold by scripture   (theguardian.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Funny subby. Stop mocking my sacred religious texts, a least until the ***Twitler*** has made his eagerly awaited return, as prophesied.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel bad for those that didn't vote for him, but to the majority who did vote for Bolsonaro: Welcome to the consequences of your actions.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all Brazilians were tall and beautiful and only wore string bikinis
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing our country never had a President who didn't take the pandemic seriously.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I appreciate the detail given to this cosplay of a Donkasaurus.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a truly creative way to protest and it's getting them press which may make Bolsonaro feel some pressure.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, that's a lot of people.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we want?

A warm rock to lay on

When do we want it?

Noon would be fine!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: That's a truly creative way to protest and it's getting them press which may make Bolsonaro feel some pressure.


I don't want Bolsonaro to feel pressure; I want him to feel like he has to sleep with one eye open every night for fear that a coup d'etat will happen at any moment and he'll end up like Mussolini.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to do more than just dress up.

Bolsonaro needs to be ousted from power.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Bruscar: That's a truly creative way to protest and it's getting them press which may make Bolsonaro feel some pressure.

I don't want Bolsonaro to feel pressure; I want him to feel like he has to sleep with one eye open every night for fear that a coup d'etat will happen at any moment and he'll end up like Mussolini.


Assuming the hiccoughs do not kill him first.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not a reptilian protest without a celebrity guest appearance by James Earl Jones gone full Thulsa Doom:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"a Covid outbreak that has killed more than 545,000 citizens..."

Bolsonaro will make sure the final numbers are fudged to be less than the US.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like to go on Brazilian news aggregator sites and say that both sides are bad.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get your vaccine dressed as Loki. He's already a gender-fluid crocodile.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gas giant
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It would have been awesome (and cosmically appropriate) if that farker had died from the hiccups.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ less than a minute ago  
- checks for a sleestak -

Sleestak not found.

/run dispointed.exe
 
