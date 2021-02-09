 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   China pulls out from the WHO's next world tour   (bbc.com) divider line
    China, origin tracing of the Covid-19 virus, press conference, political interference, Chinese experts, scientific matter  
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sort of clears that up...?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would reject a second probe from a bunch of foreign doctors as well.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know. They are afraid that the truth might come out. If I were them I would remind the world that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was finance by Americans.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure they aren't the GOP? That sounds very Republican.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be fun seeing Qultists twist themselves from "WHO are nothing but Chinese-owned cover-up artists!" to "let the WHO investigate!"
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [preview.redd.it image 640x477]


He doesn't. The NIAID gives grant money to research groups. One research group used that money to do certain testing in that lab in Wuhan. They did not give money themselves to that lab. Don't be that guy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: It's going to be fun seeing Qultists twist themselves from "WHO are nothing but Chinese-owned cover-up artists!" to "let the WHO investigate!"


Its both. Sounds like the WHO is getting pressured to not become totally a joke to everyone so they have to look like they're doing something and even china is like nuh uh. A lot of the WHO is a joke, just look at the way they treat Taiwan or covered up for China and made excuses for them all this time.

If international travel wasnt a thing, the WHO could kick China out and tell them to fark off and die off with their viruses but they have to deal with em because theres 1.4 billion plague rats there and they threaten humanity with the commie regime covering up diseases.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say I blame them.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, if it was made in China, it won't last long.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China has admitted that people were having similar symptoms to covid-19 around August 2019, but it wasn't confirmed until December 2019 in Wuhan. The university of Barcelona confirmed waste materials having covid in December 2019, but also made the remarks they found covid in waste water in March 2019, but it was harder to confirm that to be 100% because of how far back it does.

China farked things up yes, because new virus. Who farked up due to trying not to piss China off, and new virus. Human error will always cause fark ups. I don't think the virus was made in a lab, but it is a good idea to look at those labs to prove or disprove that. China being hesitant doesn't mean it was made in a lab, but probably more so the fact they are doing stupid shiat they don't want Who knowing of. Also, China doesn't really trust anyone but themselves, because ego and what not. China's government sucks.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greylight: Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.


China's ascension will be complete much sooner than most people think, too.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cloverock70: That sort of clears that up...?


Are you asking me or telling me?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when authoritarian regimes dealing with problems even in brutal fashion runs roughshod over the governmental equivalent of the "woman yelling at cat" meme.
 
Greylight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Greylight: Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.

China's ascension will be complete much sooner than most people think, too.


It's already happened, whatever we idealize as ascension.  If I was a young man I would rather move to China right now than sell out my brothers in the US for a few silver.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: I Love You You Pay My Rent: [preview.redd.it image 640x477]

He doesn't. The NIAID gives grant money to research groups. One research group used that money to do certain testing in that lab in Wuhan. They did not give money themselves to that lab. Don't be that guy.


A. They did a lot more than testing in WIV, they made viruses with improved ability to infect humans, and credited the NIH grant in the part they published. Not hiding it at all.

B. The NIH/NIAID was aware that the EcoHealth Alliance was funding the Wuhan lab to the tune of over a million. They would have to be aware. It's their job to aware, unless EcoHealth committed an elaborate fraud.  But we know there was no fraud, and NIAID admitted they were aware of it.

C. This situation was mismanaged by NIAID, where Fauci announced a policy to manage this type of research and not only failed to realize dangerous viruses were being constructed in Wuhan during the moratorium, he failed to do anything after the moratorium was lifted and the new 'policy' introduced.

Time to retire, Dr Fauci.

The voices are getting louder and they won't stop calling for you to retire.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Eh, if it was made in China, it won't last long.


You're gonna have to get reinfected in like an hour.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
China will only allow a probe if they can nominate one of their lead scientists, Gim Jo Don, to be part of the panel.

/too subtle?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: cowgirl toffee: Eh, if it was made in China, it won't last long.

You're gonna have to get reinfected in like an hour.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Animatronik: demonfaerie: I Love You You Pay My Rent: [preview.redd.it image 640x477]

He doesn't. The NIAID gives grant money to research groups. One research group used that money to do certain testing in that lab in Wuhan. They did not give money themselves to that lab. Don't be that guy.

A. They did a lot more than testing in WIV, they made viruses with improved ability to infect humans, and credited the NIH grant in the part they published. Not hiding it at all.

B. The NIH/NIAID was aware that the EcoHealth Alliance was funding the Wuhan lab to the tune of over a million. They would have to be aware. It's their job to aware, unless EcoHealth committed an elaborate fraud.  But we know there was no fraud, and NIAID admitted they were aware of it.

C. This situation was mismanaged by NIAID, where Fauci announced a policy to manage this type of research and not only failed to realize dangerous viruses were being constructed in Wuhan during the moratorium, he failed to do anything after the moratorium was lifted and the new 'policy' introduced.

Time to retire, Dr Fauci.

The voices are getting louder and they won't stop calling for you to retire.


You're absolutely nuts and literally none of that is true. I don't have enough room to keep tabs on how much crazy stuff you say.
 
starsrift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Greylight: Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.


China seems all too willing to shoot themselves in the foot on their way to "superpower" status. See: South China Sea, Taiwan, Japan. See all the risky "loans" they have given out as part of their Road And Belt initiative, to countries who are inclined to just forget the debt. Things look very tenuous for China now. Their main ally is the US. If the US ever stops buying Chinese, they're farked.

Every time I think China could win some kind of international hostile incident, I'm reminded that these are people who can't seem to divine the techniques behind aircraft carriers despite having bought one. Japan has more aircraft carriers than China. Let me repeat that - Japan, a country that "officially" doesn't have a standing military, has twice as many aircraft carriers than China.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I didn't think the virus had leaked from a lab.  Perhaps I need to re-evaluate my position given China's reaction.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

starsrift: Greylight: Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.

China seems all too willing to shoot themselves in the foot on their way to "superpower" status. See: South China Sea, Taiwan, Japan. See all the risky "loans" they have given out as part of their Road And Belt initiative, to countries who are inclined to just forget the debt. Things look very tenuous for China now. Their main ally is the US. If the US ever stops buying Chinese, they're farked.

Every time I think China could win some kind of international hostile incident, I'm reminded that these are people who can't seem to divine the techniques behind aircraft carriers despite having bought one. Japan has more aircraft carriers than China. Let me repeat that - Japan, a country that "officially" doesn't have a standing military, has twice as many aircraft carriers than China.


Japan is very good at quality control and automation, arguably the best in the world.  China makes leak-proof sieves.
 
Greylight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dude,

The whining is Nn

starsrift: Greylight: Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.

China seems all too willing to shoot themselves in the foot on their way to "superpower" status. See: South China Sea, Taiwan, Japan. See all the risky "loans" they have given out as part of their Road And Belt initiative, to countries who are inclined to just forget the debt. Things look very tenuous for China now. Their main ally is the US. If the US ever stops buying Chinese, they're farked.

Every time I think China could win some kind of international hostile incident, I'm reminded that these are people who can't seem to divine the techniques behind aircraft carriers despite having bought one. Japan has more aircraft carriers than China. Let me repeat that - Japan, a country that "officially" doesn't have a standing military, has twice as many aircraft carriers than China.


Dude, there is so much more than 'hositle' weapons in the scope of human relations. In an effort to fund arms manufacturing the US has so much blood on thier hands.  Get a grip.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It's going to be fun seeing Qultists twist themselves from "WHO are nothing but Chinese-owned cover-up artists!" to "let the WHO investigate!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Greylight: Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.


Sina delenda est
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Greylight: Dude,

The whining is Nnstarsrift: Greylight: Who in their right mind would not expect 30% of the US to not find China responsible in some way.  China is going to become a superpower and we are going to have to listen to Americans whining about it for years.  FFS STFU, and get you vaccine shots.

China seems all too willing to shoot themselves in the foot on their way to "superpower" status. See: South China Sea, Taiwan, Japan. See all the risky "loans" they have given out as part of their Road And Belt initiative, to countries who are inclined to just forget the debt. Things look very tenuous for China now. Their main ally is the US. If the US ever stops buying Chinese, they're farked.

Every time I think China could win some kind of international hostile incident, I'm reminded that these are people who can't seem to divine the techniques behind aircraft carriers despite having bought one. Japan has more aircraft carriers than China. Let me repeat that - Japan, a country that "officially" doesn't have a standing military, has twice as many aircraft carriers than China.

Dude, there is so much more than 'hositle' weapons in the scope of human relations. In an effort to fund arms manufacturing the US has so much blood on thier hands.  Get a grip.


We're discussing China, not the USA.  Try to keep up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We may never be sure if it was unsanitary conditions at a market, the slaughter of wildlife or endangered animals in unsanitary conditions, carelessness in a lab, an honest mistake, or something else.

But they are suspiciously blocking the investigation.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: I would reject a second probe from a bunch of foreign doctors as well.


So you prefer to be repeatedly probed by domestic doctors? NTTAWWT
 
tasteme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"This is about saving lives in the future and it's not a time to be stonewalling,"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

We all know what happens next, Larry.
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Greylight: ude, there is so much more than 'hositle' weapons in the scope of human relations. In an effort to fund arms manufacturing the US has so much blood on thier hands.  Get a grip.


As Russia might tell you if they were being honest, being an international arms dealer does not make one a superpower.

It's more of a side hustle.
 
Trayal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course they did. To the CCP, saving face is much more important than truth, even if knowing the truth and acting on it could save millions of lives (which would, ironically, help them save face).

If they were at all interested in truly understanding and thus preventing the causes of novel diseases, we wouldn't be here in the first place.

/In before all the whatabou--  fark.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The voices are getting louder and they won't stop


Just go back on your meds?
 
BurghDude
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just get on my knees and pray...we don't get fooled again.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Animatronik: demonfaerie: I Love You You Pay My Rent: [preview.redd.it image 640x477]

He doesn't. The NIAID gives grant money to research groups. One research group used that money to do certain testing in that lab in Wuhan. They did not give money themselves to that lab. Don't be that guy.

A. They did a lot more than testing in WIV, they made viruses with improved ability to infect humans, and credited the NIH grant in the part they published. Not hiding it at all.

B. The NIH/NIAID was aware that the EcoHealth Alliance was funding the Wuhan lab to the tune of over a million. They would have to be aware. It's their job to aware, unless EcoHealth committed an elaborate fraud.  But we know there was no fraud, and NIAID admitted they were aware of it.

C. This situation was mismanaged by NIAID, where Fauci announced a policy to manage this type of research and not only failed to realize dangerous viruses were being constructed in Wuhan during the moratorium, he failed to do anything after the moratorium was lifted and the new 'policy' introduced.

Time to retire, Dr Fauci.

The voices are getting louder and they won't stop calling for you to retire.

In 2014, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the part of the NIH headed by Fauci, awarded a $3.4 million grant to the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, which aims to protect people from viruses that jump from species to species.
The group hired the virology lab in Wuhan to conduct genetic analyses of bat coronaviruses collected in Yunnan province, about 800 miles southwest of Wuhan. EcoHealth Alliance paid the lab $598,500 over five years. The lab had secured approval from both the U.S. State Department and the NIH.

The grant was approved in May 2014. Five months later, on Oct. 17, the Obama administration announced it would not fund new projects that involved gain-of-function research, citing safety and security risks.
The NIH told us that it reviewed the EcoHealth Alliance project after the funding pause and determined that it did not involve gain-of-function research. As a result, it was not affected by the White House's new policy.


https://www.statesman.com/story/news/​p​olitics/politifact/2021/02/09/covid-dr​-anthony-fauci-did-not-fund-research-t​ied-creation/4450338001/

Yeah I call bullshiat on some of that. Please provide legit sources for the stuff you are saying. I never thought I would say this, but there are more stupid people on Fark than on Reddit.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Almost like China has something to hide.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Animatronik: demonfaerie: I Love You You Pay My Rent: [preview.redd.it image 640x477]

He doesn't. The NIAID gives grant money to research groups. One research group used that money to do certain testing in that lab in Wuhan. They did not give money themselves to that lab. Don't be that guy.

A. They did a lot more than testing in WIV, they made viruses with improved ability to infect humans, and credited the NIH grant in the part they published. Not hiding it at all.

B. The NIH/NIAID was aware that the EcoHealth Alliance was funding the Wuhan lab to the tune of over a million. They would have to be aware. It's their job to aware, unless EcoHealth committed an elaborate fraud.  But we know there was no fraud, and NIAID admitted they were aware of it.

C. This situation was mismanaged by NIAID, where Fauci announced a policy to manage this type of research and not only failed to realize dangerous viruses were being constructed in Wuhan during the moratorium, he failed to do anything after the moratorium was lifted and the new 'policy' introduced.

Time to retire, Dr Fauci.

The voices are getting louder and they won't stop calling for you to retire.

You're absolutely nuts and literally none of that is true. I don't have enough room to keep tabs on how much crazy stuff you say.


He left out their biggest complaint: Fauci contradicted the Orange Fuhrer.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jon Stewart On Vaccine Science And The Wuhan Lab Theory
Youtube sSfejgwbDQ8
 
