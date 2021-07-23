 Skip to content
Chicago makes sensible choice about masks in schools
27
•       •       •

Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. I watched the Town Hall excerpts on the local news and it was a bunch of karens, some bratty kids saying that masks are uncomfortable and a teenaged girl trying her best debate class speech saying that there's no science behind masks (ugh)

We started wearing masks indoors again this week; and I'll be wearing one in September when I RtO cuz I don't want any of these breakthrough variants ... well, if the breakthrough variant is alligator Loki then OK
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago is literally never the Hero.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: Good. I watched the Town Hall excerpts on the local news and it was a bunch of karens, some bratty kids saying that masks are uncomfortable and a teenaged girl trying her best debate class speech saying that there's no science behind masks (ugh)

We started wearing masks indoors again this week; and I'll be wearing one in September when I RtO cuz I don't want any of these breakthrough variants ... well, if the breakthrough variant is alligator Loki then OK


We never stopped wearing ours.  We did take note during our trip to Nebraska in June that there wasn't a single person in all of Tennessee that was wearing a mask.  Missouri was nearly as bad, and we're glad that we got back before the shiat really started hitting the fan there.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Chicago is literally never the Hero.


Sometimes on of their baseball teams beat the Cardinals.   Thats always admirable.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
City of Atlanta schools also. Not so much for the Trumpburbs.
 
Richard Blaine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another clever ploy by the teachers and admins to thwart in-person schooling for another year. Many parents will pull their kids due to the mandate, but the school system will receive all of their regular local tax funding plus the 200% COVID surplus from the Feds.

School-age kids are NOT at risk, but whatever, screw them and their parents.

The only good that can come out of this is a whole-scale defunding of government schools if the parents stand up for their kids.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Blaine: School-age kids are NOT at risk


You miss the article about the 5 y.o. that died of a covid-caused stroke while intubated?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Richard Blaine: School-age kids are NOT at risk

You miss the article about the 5 y.o. that died of a covid-caused stroke while intubated?


A few kids dying is worth it to the people who wanted to believe COVID was just the flu and are salty that everyone correctly ignored them.
 
Richard Blaine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We never stopped wearing ours.  We did take note during our trip to Nebraska in June that there wasn't a single person in all of Tennessee that was wearing a mask.  Missouri was nearly as bad, and we're glad that we got back before the shiat really started hitting the fan there.

More power to you  - wear as many masks as you want. But if you tell me I have to put a mask on my school-age young child because you don't understand the risks - I will stop at nothing to defeat you.

Freedom  > feelings of safety.

"Safety? Where the F is that?!" - the Hound
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can just hear the hoverounds charging up for the next board meeting.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sensible" is one person's unscientific politically motivated opinion.

Typical Fark to greenlight ignorance.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feed them
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If our survival hinges on everyone agreeing on a course of action then we're already dead.
 
slantsix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Richard Blaine: This is another clever ploy by the teachers and admins to thwart in-person schooling for another year. Many parents will pull their kids due to the mandate, but the school system will receive all of their regular local tax funding plus the 200% COVID surplus from the Feds.

School-age kids are NOT at risk, but whatever, screw them and their parents.

The only good that can come out of this is a whole-scale defunding of government schools if the parents stand up for their kids.


What folks like you continue to choose to completely ignore - somehow - is that it's not about the risks to kids, but them bringing it home to parents, grand parents, siblings, and others in the community.

We're a year and a half into this and shamefully, some folks are still so selfish that they haven't even considered that point. This is the typical response among the Americans I deal with regularly. I mentioned this to one colleague (maybe two months ago) and she looked at me like I had 2 heads. It had never occurred to her. I wish I was joking.

Where I live, we are down to fewer than 100 cases per day, and 0 or 1 death. But we still have a mask mandate that totally okay with until we know more about the variants. It's a cloth mask FFS, it's literally the least you can do to protect others.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.
Pretty soon, you're going to have to be vaccinated to be allowed in anywhere too.
Get used to it, plague rats - we're tired of you, and done with you.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

slantsix: Richard Blaine: This is another clever ploy by the teachers and admins to thwart in-person schooling for another year. Many parents will pull their kids due to the mandate, but the school system will receive all of their regular local tax funding plus the 200% COVID surplus from the Feds.

School-age kids are NOT at risk, but whatever, screw them and their parents.

The only good that can come out of this is a whole-scale defunding of government schools if the parents stand up for their kids.

What folks like you continue to choose to completely ignore - somehow - is that it's not about the risks to kids, but them bringing it home to parents, grand parents, siblings, and others in the community.

We're a year and a half into this and shamefully, some folks are still so selfish that they haven't even considered that point. This is the typical response among the Americans I deal with regularly. I mentioned this to one colleague (maybe two months ago) and she looked at me like I had 2 heads. It had never occurred to her. I wish I was joking.

Where I live, we are down to fewer than 100 cases per day, and 0 or 1 death. But we still have a mask mandate that totally okay with until we know more about the variants. It's a cloth mask FFS, it's literally the least you can do to protect others.


Please don't feed the desperately obvious troll.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Personally, I don't think they should have ever lifted mask mandates despite what the CDC said about vaccinated persons not needing them because the majority of people AREN'T vaccinated.  There's an argument to be made for California, but even then specifically with children they haven't been eligible for vaccination yet.  I've been wearing a mask despite being fully vaccinated mostly because of psychology.

Roughly 40% of the local population is vaccinated so they stopped wearing a mask.  I'm guessing another 25-30% never gave a shiat what the mask recommendations were they were going to take any excuse they could to not wear a mask and pretend COVID isn't harmful (including one very special man whose wife was in ICU with it and was himself hospitalized).  That leaves roughly 30% of people caught in the crossfire who just don't want to be the only person wearing a mask.  So I wear a mask so that the handful of other people in masks feel better about it.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What? They're required to be bullet proof? XD
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised they did this, given that most districts out in our Karen infested 'burbs did the opposite. Still waiting to hear what our district will be doing.

Most likely sending my kids in with masks either way. They've been doing it for over a year now, they're used to it. I have to remind them to take them off when I pick them up.

And yes, every single person against this is an asshole.

Yes, you.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

serfdood: Joshudan: Good. I watched the Town Hall excerpts on the local news and it was a bunch of karens, some bratty kids saying that masks are uncomfortable and a teenaged girl trying her best debate class speech saying that there's no science behind masks (ugh)

We started wearing masks indoors again this week; and I'll be wearing one in September when I RtO cuz I don't want any of these breakthrough variants ... well, if the breakthrough variant is alligator Loki then OK

We never stopped wearing ours.  We did take note during our trip to Nebraska in June that there wasn't a single person in all of Tennessee that was wearing a mask.  Missouri was nearly as bad, and we're glad that we got back before the shiat really started hitting the fan there.


i drove from Florida to Tennessee last September.

In Georgia stopped at a gas station and I saw a mom tell her child "if you do not go back to the car and put that mask on, you are not going to get any ice cream for the rest of the week, thats for starters."

And then we got into TN.  No one had a mask on.  People were standing room only in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

I went into a gas station with a mask on and the lady behind the counter berated me for perpetrating the covid hoax
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: What? They're required to be bullet proof? XD


What's the point? No one carries weapons that are accurate enough to deliberately shoot someone in the face with.
It's all "spray & pray" with those shiatty Sears Catalogue fauxault rifles that are all the rage these days.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: Chicago is literally never the Hero.


This is more like an Interesting tag, I don't see why we need a Hero tag here.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Richard Blaine: We never stopped wearing ours.  We did take note during our trip to Nebraska in June that there wasn't a single person in all of Tennessee that was wearing a mask.  Missouri was nearly as bad, and we're glad that we got back before the shiat really started hitting the fan there.

More power to you  - wear as many masks as you want. But if you tell me I have to put a mask on my school-age young child because you don't understand the risks - I will stop at nothing to defeat you.

Freedom  > feelings of safety.

"Safety? Where the F is that?!" - the Hound


Indeed it looks like hygiene theater is making a comeback, and getting the "hero" tag, none the less.  People are afraid, and children are involved, so they have to do stuff...lots of stuff.  Whether or not that stuff is necessary or even works is irrelevant when fear is the motivator.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mike_d85: That leaves roughly 30% of people caught in the crossfire who just don't want to be the only person wearing a mask.


Is that a thing?  Seriously if I didn't find masks uncomfortable I'd wear them in public forever no matter if it was just me.  Colds for me are two weeks of misery and I didn't get anything resembling sick during the mask mandate, it was great.  But except in cold windy weather I hate masks.. don't care if it's 'just a piece of cloth', to each his own.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abox: mike_d85: That leaves roughly 30% of people caught in the crossfire who just don't want to be the only person wearing a mask.

Is that a thing?  Seriously if I didn't find masks uncomfortable I'd wear them in public forever no matter if it was just me.  Colds for me are two weeks of misery and I didn't get anything resembling sick during the mask mandate, it was great.  But except in cold windy weather I hate masks.. don't care if it's 'just a piece of cloth', to each his own.


Yep, my mother is like this.  She's honestly just dragging her feet getting a vaccine because of the Johnson and Johnson thing, but she doesn't want to be the only person wearing a mask and will skip it if she doesn't see anyone else wearing one.

Also, really?  I love the mask in the cold.  It keeps my nose warm.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

slantsix: Richard Blaine: This is another clever ploy by the teachers and admins to thwart in-person schooling for another year. Many parents will pull their kids due to the mandate, but the school system will receive all of their regular local tax funding plus the 200% COVID surplus from the Feds.

School-age kids are NOT at risk, but whatever, screw them and their parents.

The only good that can come out of this is a whole-scale defunding of government schools if the parents stand up for their kids.

What folks like you continue to choose to completely ignore - somehow - is that it's not about the risks to kids, but them bringing it home to parents, grand parents, siblings, and others in the community.

We're a year and a half into this and shamefully, some folks are still so selfish that they haven't even considered that point. This is the typical response among the Americans I deal with regularly. I mentioned this to one colleague (maybe two months ago) and she looked at me like I had 2 heads. It had never occurred to her. I wish I was joking.

Where I live, we are down to fewer than 100 cases per day, and 0 or 1 death. But we still have a mask mandate that totally okay with until we know more about the variants. It's a cloth mask FFS, it's literally the least you can do to protect others.


The science shows this poses very, very little risk to children and anyone who isn't a child in the community has the opportunity to get vaccinated.  This is an endemic disease now that will always be with us in an ever evolving form so there will be many new variants to come and there will always be the possibility of a new variant just around the corner.  Saying "until we know more about the variants" means masking forever.

It seems like this is more of an effort to condition children to accept government control rather than to protect them.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Richard Blaine: We never stopped wearing ours.  We did take note during our trip to Nebraska in June that there wasn't a single person in all of Tennessee that was wearing a mask.  Missouri was nearly as bad, and we're glad that we got back before the shiat really started hitting the fan there.

More power to you  - wear as many masks as you want. But if you tell me I have to put a mask on my school-age young child because you don't understand the risks - I will stop at nothing to defeat you.

Freedom  > feelings of safety.

"Safety? Where the F is that?!" - the Hound


lol. Get a load of this stupid clown.
 
