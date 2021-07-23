 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Randy couple having sex on the beach feel the wrath of the beach flip-flop from irate bather   (thesun.ie) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably hot him right off
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man who used his flip-flop as a weapon could reportedly also be in trouble with the police.

He will not only be charged with bum looking (were you looking at me bum?) but assault with a deadly flip flop.

One woman said: "I can't believe they had sex in a public place on the beach, in front of people, in front of children!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh no! Sex! Not that! Quick, let me get my flip flop and punish them!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sex on a beach....the ultimate fantasy.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bystander helpfully brushing sand away from  an area where sand is extremely uncomfortable.
Didn't want to offend by touching bare skin with his hand.
No nearby firehose.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't two gay guys, they would have been executed on the spot.
Look up how gay people are treated in Poland. It's against the law to even exist in some places there.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/​1​0/world/lgbt-free-poland-intl-scli-cnn​photos/
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Blimey!  Look, it's porn in real life!"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whenever I have sex on the beach, I get it with a slice of lime instead of lemon.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The man who used his flip-flop as a weapon could reportedly also be in trouble with the police."

Everything about his actions screams he's into the the other dude, big time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 423x446]

"Blimey!  Look, it's porn in real life!"


and you know the guy dressed in black is going to go home that night and wank himself to sleep too...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that the dude could be that drunk, and still manage to get an erection.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sex on a beach....the ultimate fantasy.


Until you get sand in  certain places.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Everything about his actions screams he's into the the other dude, big time.


Nope.

He's just jealous he wasn't the one having sex...on the beach....

Prudes suck.

wait? that doesn't sound right...you know what I mean...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The nerve, people had sex in public where everyone could see!  How horrible! Here's pics!"
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: kdawg7736: Sex on a beach....the ultimate fantasy.

Until you get sand in  certain places.


Can confirm.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: The man who used his flip-flop as a weapon could reportedly also be in trouble with the police.

He will not only be charged with bum looking (were you looking at me bum?) but assault with a deadly flip flop.

One woman said: "I can't believe they had sex in a public place on the beach, in front of people, in front of children!"
[Fark user image image 850x604]


Peter Quill: I don't need to hear how my parents...
Drax: Why? My father would tell the story of impregnating my mother every winter solstice.
Peter Quill: That's disgusting.
Drax: It was beautiful. You earthers have hang-ups.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm impressed that the dude could be that drunk, and still manage to get an erection.


you would be amazed on what can happen if a guy is horny enough...booze or no booze.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuttin'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Won't somebody please think of the children they could be making?
 
MagSeven
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who's Randy?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1)  Grab crab from tide pool
2)  Toss crab towards mid-coitus, swinging scrotum
3)  Profit
 
freetomato
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It kinda looks like he's banging a dead body.  She's just laying there motionless.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know this was in England. But I can't help hearing the guy in the green shirt saying, "Go on, get!" , with a southern accent.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A flip-flop smack on the arse? Usually I have to pay extra for that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MagSeven: Who's Randy?


some Scouse Git
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freetomato: She's just laying there motionless.


some guys are into that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's funny right there.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm impressed that the dude could be that drunk, and still manage to get an erection.


how do you know he did?
Look like he was just flopped on top of her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I know this was in England. But I can't help hearing the guy in the green shirt saying...


"inn't great?, I don't have to use me mobile to look at porn, I can come to the beach. Anyone up for a spot o' tea?"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A flip-flop smack on the arse? Usually I have to pay extra for that.


"HARDER! DO IT HARDER!"
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kurwa, you can't even play hide the kielbasa on the beach anymore without some burak coming along and going all babcia on your dupa with a shoe...
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm impressed that the dude could be that drunk, and still manage to get an erection.

how do you know he did?
Look like he was just flopped on top of her.


Right?  Maybe he was pushing rope...or maybe coiling rope would be more appropriate if he's just laying there.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Solty Dog: I know this was in England. But I can't help hearing the guy in the green shirt saying...

"inn't great?, I don't have to use me mobile to look at porn, I can come to the beach. Anyone up for a spot o' tea?"


Alright. But now he has to sound like Russel Brand.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm impressed that the dude could be that drunk, and still manage to get an erection.

how do you know he did?
Look like he was just flopped on top of her.


Don't underestimate the average Pole's ability to soak up alkohol and still maintain some semblance of human functions. Kinda of a slavic autopilot or something exists in the brain.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LA CHANCLA
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flogged with a sandal while boinking? Some people pay good money for that at exclusive seaside dungeons, and he just goes around flaunting it like that. Disgusting!

There was a dominatrix from Nantucket,
though she lived year round Pawtucket.
Yet during tourist season,
she did so much beach pleasing,
spanking men with a shoe for a ducat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sex on a beach....the ultimate fantasy.


Until you sober up and have sand in places that you don want.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mexican mom shows up in Poland?  Holy chanclanzooooooo!
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I know this was in England. But I can't help hearing the guy in the green shirt saying, "Go on, get!" , with a southern accent.


I'm glad you know that..... because it was Poland.

Admittedly you have to read a couple of sentences in the article to find that out, but it's Poland.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

Oh no!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*Guy gets smacked on the ass with a flip flop*

The guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pert: Solty Dog: I know this was in England. But I can't help hearing the guy in the green shirt saying, "Go on, get!" , with a southern accent.

I'm glad you know that..... because it was Poland.

Admittedly you have to read a couple of sentences in the article to find that out, but it's Poland.


Well now I kind of want pierogi...
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cultured: MythDragon: kdawg7736: Sex on a beach....the ultimate fantasy.

Until you get sand in  certain places.

Can confirm.


It's coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: freetomato: She's just laying there motionless.

some guys are into that.


She wasn't motionless... she was definitely moving her left leg a bunch.

Also, to me it doesn't look like they were having sex, at least while the camera was on. I'm not saying it is impossible to do-it-that-way, but they weren't in the most convenient position for 'penetration'. It looks to me as though they were post-coitus or maybe pre-coitus... or neither.

But they did look like they might be naughty.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Good thing it wasn't two gay guys, they would have been executed on the spot.
Look up how gay people are treated in Poland. It's against the law to even exist in some places there.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/1​0/world/lgbt-free-poland-intl-scli-cnn​photos/


Reminds me of this i seen a few days ago https://abcnews.go.com/International/​r​ussias-mysterious-campaign-jehovahs-wi​tnesses/story?id=78629389
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mandatory:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hitting someone like that isn't what I'd do. I'd just stand there and say, "Hurry up buddy you got a line forming here for her." and hopefully that would motivate them to take it somewhere else. Then again it could backfire and they'd be in to that sort of thing but I'd still hope to scare em off. Worse comes to worse he'd get up and she'd say go ahead and I could back out with, "Oh sorry... he kind of blocked the view a bit to much. Yeeesh!" and walk off.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pert: Solty Dog: I know this was in England. But I can't help hearing the guy in the green shirt saying, "Go on, get!" , with a southern accent.

I'm glad you know that..... because it was Poland.

Admittedly you have to read a couple of sentences in the article to find that out, but it's Poland.


Wait, wait, wait! We are required to read the articles now?
 
