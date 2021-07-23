 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sleepaway camp in New York targeted by silent killer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heart disease?

Wait, COVID isn't a silent killer, you can hear those moves a mile away!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT JUST DOESN'T MATTER!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but i want the pandemic to be over, these kids need to get out of my house build memories similar to what I misremember from my summers there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.movieboom.bizView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ch Ch Ch, ah ah ah
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's a good headline on a terrible topic. Kids 7-11. Damn. Not a chance unlike stupid adults.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why haven't other summer camps been hit this hard?  Maybe because this one was seven weeks long?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow the comments:

"Let mr guess, once Big Pharma is done with children, our pets will suddenly start testing positive at an alarming rate."

"Fake news. Kids don't get sick. Turn off cnn"
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: wow the comments:

"Let mr guess, once Big Pharma is done with children, our pets will suddenly start testing positive at an alarming rate."

"Fake news. Kids don't get sick. Turn off cnn"


Yeah, don't read those comments.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. My daughter is turning 11. Her friend is in the Pfizer trial for kids, and all they are testing at this point is dosage. It's a 1/3 placebo with 1/3 the normal adult dosage. Hopefully clearance will come before Christmas.

The morbidity rate for children is super low, but at this point we need to eliminate as many vectors as possible, especially since there are so many grown people who have easy access to the vaccine but because they are so much smarter than the collective medical and scientific community, refuse to get it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


"Firecrackers, the silent killer"


RIP Phil Hartman...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Ch Ch Ch, ah ah ah


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone seen Bruce Springsteen's sister?

/obscure?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who farted?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Boojum2k: Ch Ch Ch, ah ah ah

[Fark user image image 425x693]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aunt Martha strikes me as an antivaxxer.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meatballs 1979 Camp Director Interview
Youtube z9VjYf-hhKw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rip Van Winkle?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

*is concerned*
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Again?
[Fark user image image 630x1200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
