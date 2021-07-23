 Skip to content
(Metro)   Woman leaves home for the first time in nine months due to Covid shielding, is promptly struck and killed by a truck   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"And THAT'S why you should never leave your house!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
struck and killed by a truck

More like slowly backed over by a truck.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.spark.appView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In some ways, I kind of wish it had been a vaccine delivery truck.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Come ON, LADY! It wasn't beaten into your head in the 70s?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"PC Edge said the driver had very few options and he would have taken the same course of action."

Well, that's farked up.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are they not required to have backup alarms?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [cdn.spark.app image 700x363]


It's like getting struck by a truck, when all you need is a Covid vaccine.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been afraid of this for the last 12 months just driving 25 mph to the nearby grocery store for my weekly pickup.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"PC Leanne Steedman said CCTV footage suggested Ms Lewis had been 'in a world of her own'"

In that case the lorry driver should at least be ticketed for trespassing, he shouldn't have been there without an invitation.
 
ryant123
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gotta watch out for those larger motorized rollinghams.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Frizbone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These idiots wearing their mask while driving alone inside their Prius are all pledging their loyalty to Joe Biden and the Democratic party...and the mask is the ultimate symbol to Party loyalty.
 
Xetal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She had been trying to disentangle her mask when the collision occurred, an inquest heard.


See! Masks kill people!

/please don't take this seriously.
//that I even have to say "don't take this seriously" is a little sad.
///third slashie is never sad.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tag is appropriate if she was ironed flat.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size

RIP
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [frinkiac.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's terrible, my father went the same way
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Probably the magnet in her vaccine that pulled her towards the truck.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Frizbone: These idiots wearing their mask while driving alone inside their Prius are all pledging their loyalty to Joe Biden and the Democratic party...and the mask is the ultimate symbol to Party loyalty.


Pretty good - I think you'll get a few bites.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Frizbone: These idiots wearing their mask while driving alone inside their Prius are all pledging their loyalty to Joe Biden and the Democratic party...and the mask is the ultimate symbol to Party loyalty.


spng.pngfind.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Minutes before...
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frizbone: These idiots wearing their mask while driving alone inside their Prius are all pledging their loyalty to Joe Biden and the Democratic party...and the mask is the ultimate symbol to Party loyalty.



Didn't mention BLM or Soros.   Try harder next time, yeah?
 
