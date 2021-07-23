 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Japanese man's stroke leads to almost fatal release   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1085 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, I guess it can lead to blindness.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really think so
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much blood do you have going to your thing that it can affect your blood pressure that much...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, what's his Fark Handle?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Right-handed man in Germany had a life-threatening stroke while masturbating

I'm glad we learned that pertinent bit of information.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that it specifically mentions that he's right-handed so you can get a better understanding and image of how it all played out.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, talk about getting a stroke in your head while you're stroking watching someone getting head.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, raise your hand if you're wondering what was the last thing he was watching on his pc/phone.

/and if he had someone on standby to delete his browsing history
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, now I'm scared.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Right-handed man in Germany had a life-threatening stroke while masturbating

I'm glad we learned that pertinent bit of information.


It was the hairier of the 2
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Right-handed man in Germany had a life-threatening stroke while masturbating

I'm glad we learned that pertinent bit of information.


That caught my eye too, not that it rubbed me the wrong way, but it seemed to come out of nowhere.
 
don't understand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Talk about "stroking out."

Whew!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Right-handed man in Germany had a life-threatening stroke while masturbating

I'm glad we learned that pertinent bit of information.


It might have been the first time he tried the left hand.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Man, talk about getting a stroke in your head while you're stroking watching someone getting head.


You couldn't tell if you were coming or going
 
cloverock70
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, crap!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Glitchwerks: FTA:  Right-handed man in Germany had a life-threatening stroke while masturbating

I'm glad we learned that pertinent bit of information.

That caught my eye too, not that it rubbed me the wrong way, but it seemed to come out of nowhere.


People are really clutching their pearl necklaces over this, but there's no need to get salty. The details are really splattered out in the hopes that some of it sticks.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Right-handed man in Germany had a life-threatening stroke while masturbating

I'm glad we learned that pertinent bit of information.


It's semi-pertinent. Some decades ago I took a philosophy class on determinism and free will under a hilarious inappropriate old sod. He was pontificating on the perception of free will when the issue of brain damage came up. Apparently there had been an experimental surgery to deal with a particularly bad sort of epilepsy, cutting a brain in half at the corpus callosum (sp?), resulting in no more seizures for the subjects but some very strange behaviour as a result. He took this opportunity to suggest that when masturbating as a right-handed person, it was the left-hand side of the brain being subservient to the right-hand side.
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, very Kinky is all I can say about his way of hurumphing.......

But if he hadda died he woulda gone out they way he wanted to go right.....????

Hey wouldn't that make him a
Runner up for a Darwin Award........
Fark user imageView Full Size


Darwin approves...!!!!!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a massive jerk.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Algebrat: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Glitchwerks: FTA:  Right-handed man in Germany had a life-threatening stroke while masturbating

People are really clutching their pearl necklaces over this, but there's no need to get salty. The details are really splattered out in the hopes that some of it sticks.


I suspect the guy's just milking the attention for all it is worth.
 
rfenster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Billy Squier - The Stroke
Youtube 69fPof-ZTnU
 
palelizard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lightweight.
 
quintas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Clear History' with last 3 seconds of useful consciousness.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Also, what's his Fark Handle?


Kwame? :P
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But does he hug his mothra  with those hands?
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well I guess he clutched down and got the job done....
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would it have changed anything if he were left handed?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the added detail that he was right handed really made the story
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image 600x450]


876 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 4:20 PM (50 minutes ago)

Coincidence?

I think not!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

quintas: 'Clear History' with last 3 seconds of useful consciousness.


So he beat the clock?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, raise your hand if you're wondering what was the last thing he was watching on his pc/phone.

/and if he had someone on standby to delete his browsing history


Yeah, I want to know what porn was good enough to give him a stroke.

/ for reference you know.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, raise your hand if you're wondering what was the last thing he was watching on his pc/phone.

/and if he had someone on standby to delete his browsing history


which hand?

One is busy
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Literally had his life in own hands.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.