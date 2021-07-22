 Skip to content
(CNN)   Water theft is now a thing. "Breaking into secure water stations, drilling into water lines, tapping into fire hydrants, using violence and threats against farmers, making off with truckloads of water for their crops under cover of darkness"   (cnn.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be the sort of thing that got you shot or hung for, but those were simpler times.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We did say that climate change would eventually lead to wars being fought over natural resources we used to take for granted, especially water. This is just the beginning.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Actual thieves or golf courses ?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh. It was probably going to be wasted on farking almonds. If you don't want these sort of problems, start being smarter with vital resources.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What the fark do you think wars were fought over in the past subby?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This Kevin Costner movie sucks.

Now, Waterworld actually wasn't that bad.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is one of those things that happens in the prologue of a post-apocalyptic movie.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guess nobody here has ever lived in Australia, nor looked into our history.

Remember: the American 2nd amendment means bugger all when the Imperial soldiers run your water supply...
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This Kevin Costner movie sucks.

Now, Waterworld actually wasn't that bad.


I always wanted the instant pee filter
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And when they park their trucks in the dead of night, I'm there to steal their catalytic converters.
Earth First! Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This Kevin Costner movie sucks.

Now, Waterworld actually wasn't that bad.


Theory: Waterworld is from after Amasia forms and Mad Max happens at the same time on the other side of the planet.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: aagrajag: This Kevin Costner movie sucks.

Now, Waterworld actually wasn't that bad.

Theory: Waterworld is from after Amasia forms and Mad Max happens at the same time on the other side of the planet.


Huh.  I thought Waterworld takes place on the Planet Krapton just before the Big Flush.

/never watched much of it.
 
orangehat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I vaguely recall this being mentioned in the book Soylent Green was based on...
 
TyrantII
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yah Beltlowdah
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So now that my back yard is flooded from nonstop rain this past week, I should feel rich?
 
