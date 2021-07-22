 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Insurrectionist pleads guilty. The one who filmed Ashli Babbit shove her way to the front to crawl through the window and get shot   (cnn.com) divider line
55
    More: Murica, Lawyer, Jury, Judge, Member of Parliament, Proud Boys motto, court filing, day of the riot, United States Capitol  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 7:30 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've seen at least 3 different angles.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The DOJ just released her last text message in a court filing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: I've seen at least 3 different angles.


One cell might be too small. But clear two adjacents.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.

nonviolent rioters

nonviolent rioters

nonviolent rioters
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.


Came here to say he'll probably spend less time in jail than a black shoplifter...
But honestly did not think it will be this bad
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.



The prosecution is working from the bottom up. Some moron who goes with the flow, doesn't break stuff, doesn't steal stuff, doesn't hurt anyone, was NEVER going to a get the chair they way you fantasize about it. With the offer of a relatively light sentence they get cooperation and more footage from social media accounts.

Also, 8 month in jail isn't exactly a cake walk for a first timer.

perspective is important.
 
lefty248
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt. Let's be clear about this.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lefty248: Domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt. Let's be clear about this.


Nameless traitor.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.


The prosecution is working from the bottom up. Some moron who goes with the flow, doesn't break stuff, doesn't steal stuff, doesn't hurt anyone, was NEVER going to a get the chair they way you fantasize about it. With the offer of a relatively light sentence they get cooperation and more footage from social media accounts.

Also, 8 month in jail isn't exactly a cake walk for a first timer.

perspective is important.


Bulshiat. Nothing is going to happen and you goddamn well know it.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.


Move on to the next paragraph.  The fine and the evidence are supplemental to what the judge gives him at sentencing in October
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"...giving investigators access to his social media data....Bennett acknowledged that he tried to contact a Maryland chapter of the Proud Boys about becoming a member."

Yeah, there is a reason he is getting off so lightly.
He didn't do enough or give them enough to merit witness protection, but he gave them something worth their effort.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy whose Youtube channels was called something like Insurrection Now?   The civil disturbance fetishist?  (Guy I am thinking of was so much a MAGAt, as a all-government-bad, and was thrilled to hear flash-bangs, and smell pepper-spray.  "Spicy!" he exclaimed)

If so, big surprise.

/dnrtfa
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They pushed me down and maced me
Youtube EtRSal1Zaas
when will the fourth Warner get hers?
 
RyogaM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...


So, you're happy she's dead, right? You're happy a person who tried to overthrow the fair and free election of the president is dead, right?
 
lefty248
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...


There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...


She should have just complied with the pig's orders, right?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lin Woods family?
What in tarnation?
Egads.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.


Breathlessly waiting for that signed pardon from President Donald J. Trump, Billionaire.   I hear he signs 'em with a gold sharpie.

A check for $500 would also help.  Maybe shut the wife up cause the whole trip was on the credit card and now her minivan is squeaking
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.

nonviolent rioters

nonviolent rioters

nonviolent rioters


And lest we stop reading there, the article goes on to say that he will be sentenced in October and may face jail time.  So far, three rioters have been sentenced.  Two have received jail time.

There's a lot of farked up shiat going on in the world that we can biatch about.  How this whole kerfuffle is proceeding is not among that shiat.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently a different moron than the one I am thinking of
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...


I cheer 100% of the time that the cops shoot someone in the process of trying to end democracy.  I only wish they had shot more of them.
 
Headso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...


her politics mean it's ok to cheer for her death on fark and it also means she was a martyr freedom fighter to the people normally cheering when the cops kill some unarmed person engaging in crime.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: lefty248: Domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt. Let's be clear about this.

Nameless traitor.


Never forget the name Ashford Babou.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Headso: her politics mean it's ok to cheer for her death on fark and it also means she was a martyr freedom fighter to the people normally cheering when the cops kill some unarmed person engaging in crime.


Only about half of them.  The other half think she's double secret Antifa.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This shiat again?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Still waiting on those "insurrection" and "terrorism" charges everyone is talking about. Weapons charges? "iNsUrReCtIoN!"

XD No
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RyogaM: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

So, you're happy she's dead, right? You're happy a person who tried to overthrow the fair and free election of the president is dead, right?


I'm not happy she's dead. She shouldn't be dead. She should be alive, arrested and charged like the other arsewipes but not dead.

I'm with the NY Times documentary about the incident. It was a mistake to let the House keep sitting after the Senate had decided it was time to shut up shop and fark off. There would have been nothing to attack and nothing to defend and she'd have never needed to get shot.

I completely agree that in the circumstances which were, namely that the House kept sitting, her doing what she was doing was going to end in her getting shot. I'm in no way being negative about the officer who fired the shot or the need, in those circumstances, for that shot to have been fired.

But as the excellent NY Times documentary linked on Fark a few weeks ago made clear, there was no reason for the House to keep sitting as lunatic dickwads were invading the building and it was only going to end worse than it had to. Which it did. They should have stopped and gone into emergency procedures as the same time as the Senate.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.


Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites
 
RyogaM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.


I'm trying to figure out what crimes we are supposed be ok with police killing someone over.  I'm ok when the police kill someone who has a stated intent of using violence to kill politicians is shot when they are trying to use violence to kill politicians.  I'm ok when the cops shoot someone who is committing attempted murder.  I'm not ok when the cops kill a man accused of selling loose cigarettes or is accused of using a fake $20 bill or who is just sitting in his car, armed and with a legal gun permit. In Floyd's case, the only crime ever proven was the one by the police officer who killed him.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: This shiat again?

[Fark user image 225x225]

Still waiting on those "insurrection" and "terrorism" charges everyone is talking about. Weapons charges? "iNsUrReCtIoN!"

XD No


Donald Jr. - your daddy still doesn't respect you.

(Or is this Eric? I can't tell you two cucks apart.)
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites


You'd be more successful if you took about 20% off the top, boss.  This is just banana-town now.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The charge has a potential maximum of six months in jail, though Bennett may be ordered to serve much less, or even no jail time, when he is sentenced in October. Three rioters have been sentenced so far, two of whom received jail time. "
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites


Ashman Babish was an imminent threat. People started to get angry about that girl who was shot a little while ago until footage revealed that she had a knife and was attacking someone. Then the outrage died off. It's the same with Babalou. But I know "you guys are hypocrites, here's a terrible comparison that I will refuse to recognize as terrible" is basically an article of faith for conservatives now. It's your excuse to always be worse than Democrats.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

odinsposse: pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites

Ashman Babish was an imminent threat. People started to get angry about that girl who was shot a little while ago until footage revealed that she had a knife and was attacking someone. Then the outrage died off. It's the same with Babalou. But I know "you guys are hypocrites, here's a terrible comparison that I will refuse to recognize as terrible" is basically an article of faith for conservatives now. It's your excuse to always be worse than Democrats.


Yes, unarmed Ashli Babbitt was absolutely the end of democracy as we know it. She totally deserved to get shot for looking through a window after the Capitol police opened the doors to the crowd. Thank God they shot her, without her dead we would be in Stalinist Russia by now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites


They pushed me down and maced me
Youtube EtRSal1Zaas

Why don't you spend your energy on a living heroine? She was pushed out and maced. No  trial. No justice. Help her!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I realize I'm new to FARK, but I just wanted to add my completely genuine opinion that Wings was a technically a better band than the Beatles.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: odinsposse: pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites

Ashman Babish was an imminent threat. People started to get angry about that girl who was shot a little while ago until footage revealed that she had a knife and was attacking someone. Then the outrage died off. It's the same with Babalou. But I know "you guys are hypocrites, here's a terrible comparison that I will refuse to recognize as terrible" is basically an article of faith for conservatives now. It's your excuse to always be worse than Democrats.

Yes, unarmed Ashli Babbitt was absolutely the end of democracy as we know it. She totally deserved to get shot for looking through a window after the Capitol police opened the doors to the crowd. Thank God they shot her, without her dead we would be in Stalinist Russia by now.


Broke through a window. And many of the rioters were armed and planning violence. It was entirely logical to shoot these people as they advanced on elected officials. You have been destroyed with facts and logic and are now just whining about it.
 
lefty248
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites


Domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt was attempting to get to the vice president and speaker of the house. It is the job of the Secret Service and capital police to protect these people and they did their  job. There are times when the police are justified. When Delbert dumbf--k shows up and starts shooting and 10 other cops don't shoot yes I have a problem with that.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: She totally deserved to get shot for looking through a window after the Capitol police opened the doors to the crowd.


I've clearly stated in this thread that she shouldn't have been shot because the House should have been evacuated before she got there.

But the video evidence which is the topic of this thread clearly shows she was bursting through that window. The idea she was only looking through it is literally insane or a lie. You can choose what you intended but it was one of those.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm with the NY Times documentary about the incident. It was a mistake to let the House keep sitting after the Senate had decided it was time to shut up shop and fark off. There would have been nothing to attack and nothing to defend and she'd have never needed to get shot.


What is the evidence that the insurrectionists would have stopped trying to get into the building to attack those inside if the the House decided to shut down?  The attackers would have had to know the House was adjourned and that they had no way to get to the politicians once they fled and you still can't be sure that they would have halted their overthrow attempt.  The death of this terrorist is actually the thing that finally stopped the attackers in that location from ceasing their attack.  Nothing else would have stopped them, not the House adjourning, not the police abandoning their positions.  If every attack point had a similar death, the entire thing would have been ended in minutes, with the only casualties being those that deserved it.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: RyogaM: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

So, you're happy she's dead, right? You're happy a person who tried to overthrow the fair and free election of the president is dead, right?

I'm not happy she's dead. She shouldn't be dead. She should be alive, arrested and charged like the other arsewipes but not dead.

I'm with the NY Times documentary about the incident. It was a mistake to let the House keep sitting after the Senate had decided it was time to shut up shop and fark off. There would have been nothing to attack and nothing to defend and she'd have never needed to get shot.

I completely agree that in the circumstances which were, namely that the House kept sitting, her doing what she was doing was going to end in her getting shot. I'm in no way being negative about the officer who fired the shot or the need, in those circumstances, for that shot to have been fired.

But as the excellent NY Times documentary linked on Fark a few weeks ago made clear, there was no reason for the House to keep sitting as lunatic dickwads were invading the building and it was only going to end worse than it had to. Which it did. They should have stopped and gone into emergency procedures as the same time as the Senate.


I am. She stormed the Capital while government was in session leading a full scale riot. She got what she deserved.

She was ex-military, she saw the weapons and heard the warnings, she knew what was up and got exactly what she deserved.

She tried to overthrow our democracy. Dig her up and shoot her again.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

odinsposse: pschwarz0717: odinsposse: pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites

Ashman Babish was an imminent threat. People started to get angry about that girl who was shot a little while ago until footage revealed that she had a knife and was attacking someone. Then the outrage died off. It's the same with Babalou. But I know "you guys are hypocrites, here's a terrible comparison that I will refuse to recognize as terrible" is basically an article of faith for conservatives now. It's your excuse to always be worse than Democrats.

Yes, unarmed Ashli Babbitt was absolutely the end of democracy as we know it. She totally deserved to get shot for looking through a window after the Capitol police opened the doors to the crowd. Thank God they shot her, without her dead we would be in Stalinist Russia by now.

Broke through a window. And many of the rioters were armed and planning violence. It was entirely logical to shoot these people as they advanced on elected officials. You have been destroyed with facts and logic and are now just whining about it.


So now you're ok with blindly firing through a window at people who may or may not be armed? Got it. Just be honest. You're happy she is dead because she voted the opposite way you do. You wanted everyone at the rally gunned down and would have been happy to see it, capitol riot or not. Police violence is ok as long as its aimed at people you disagree with politically
 
Headso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Ashman Babish was an imminent threat.


yeah she was an imminent threat, the maga cape gave her [word you can't say on fark] strength.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: lefty248: Domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt. Let's be clear about this.

Nameless traitor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: odinsposse: pschwarz0717: lefty248: pschwarz0717: Love how ya'll are cheering ashli babitt's death, but any other time the cops kill someone during the commission of a crime, you're ready to burn down 8 major cities a night for weeks on end. The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding...

There is a huge difference between the people the police murder and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt trying to overthrow the government.

Explain to me the difference between committing a crime and getting shot without due process, and committing a crime and getting shot without due process. This crowd always screams about execution without a trial, put your damn money where your mouth is. Or just admit you're a bunch of partisan hypocrites

Ashman Babish was an imminent threat. People started to get angry about that girl who was shot a little while ago until footage revealed that she had a knife and was attacking someone. Then the outrage died off. It's the same with Babalou. But I know "you guys are hypocrites, here's a terrible comparison that I will refuse to recognize as terrible" is basically an article of faith for conservatives now. It's your excuse to always be worse than Democrats.

Yes, unarmed Ashli Babbitt was absolutely the end of democracy as we know it. She totally deserved to get shot for looking through a window after the Capitol police opened the doors to the crowd. Thank God they shot her, without her dead we would be in Stalinist Russia by now.


She was climbing through the window. She died like the terrorist she was. Domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RyogaM: Aussie_As: I'm with the NY Times documentary about the incident. It was a mistake to let the House keep sitting after the Senate had decided it was time to shut up shop and fark off. There would have been nothing to attack and nothing to defend and she'd have never needed to get shot.

What is the evidence that the insurrectionists would have stopped trying to get into the building to attack those inside if the the House decided to shut down?  The attackers would have had to know the House was adjourned and that they had no way to get to the politicians once they fled and you still can't be sure that they would have halted their overthrow attempt.  The death of this terrorist is actually the thing that finally stopped the attackers in that location from ceasing their attack.  Nothing else would have stopped them, not the House adjourning, not the police abandoning their positions.  If every attack point had a similar death, the entire thing would have been ended in minutes, with the only casualties being those that deserved it.


Why didn't anybody get shot trying to get into the Senate chamber? Because it was empty. If the House had also adjourned it would have just been property crime at that point, without any need to kill anyone.

And the shiat kept going for quite a while after she got shot.

Watch the NYT doco. It puts it all in chronological order. Your post makes no sense in that context.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTFDYW: SpectroBoy: Tyrone Slothrop: "He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor -- including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data."

Well I'm sure that slap on the wrist will mean he never does it again.


The prosecution is working from the bottom up. Some moron who goes with the flow, doesn't break stuff, doesn't steal stuff, doesn't hurt anyone, was NEVER going to a get the chair they way you fantasize about it. With the offer of a relatively light sentence they get cooperation and more footage from social media accounts.

Also, 8 month in jail isn't exactly a cake walk for a first timer.

perspective is important.

Bulshiat. Nothing is going to happen and you goddamn well know it.


The fact that you are having an impatience tantrum doesn't change the truth.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The cognitive dissonance rabidly defended and promoted on Fark is as predictable as ever.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.