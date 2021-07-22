 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Man tweets about having '99 Problems but a Vax Ain't One'. If you're reading this on Fark you probably can guess what happens next   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Hillsong Church, 34-year-old, graduate of Hillsong College, Brian Houston, Bobbie Houston, late July, Stephen Harmon, Hillsong International Leadership College  
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He'll now be will be buried in Hillsong cemetery, with NO problems.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But he sure owned us libs.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Can we get an"Oh Well" tag?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I feel SO owned
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does it make me a bad person that I feel better about it when hearing that someone died of COVID after I find out they stupidly fought against vaccines?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are many ways the story of ones life can become a cautionary tale. If that is the path you take I suggest moderating the stupid bits with copious amounts of sex and cannabis and literature.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hear they are going to add this guys photo to the dictionary entry for hubris.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/oblig
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"99 Problems but a Vax Ain't One".

Well, if you think about it he is now totally correct.

/Wonders about his 99 problems.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...and nothing of value was lost.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These are necessary stories. Keep 'em coming. They don't believe books or legitimate news; they need to be personally affected in order for their tribes to learn.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: These are necessary stories. Keep 'em coming. They don't believe books or legitimate news; they need to be personally affected in order for their tribes to learn.


"False flag" is, if I'm not mistaken, the usual response to these stories.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: ...and nothing of value was lost.


Except for the time, energy and resources of the medical professionals and the hospital where they work who kept his dumb ass alive for as long as they could when they could be helping people who are sick through no fault of their own.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: DarwiOdrade: ...and nothing of value was lost.

Except for the time, energy and resources of the medical professionals and the hospital where they work who kept his dumb ass alive for as long as they could when they could be helping people who are sick through no fault of their own.


Hospitals help stupid people who are victims of their own stupidity every day. This is not an exception, it's the rule.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He bought a PDP-11 instead?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/VAX
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... what is it about religion that makes so many morons?
 
