 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Unvaccinated assholes from Georgia kill a 5 year old boy   (cnn.com) divider line
69
    More: Sick, Family, Wyatt's tongue, Wyatt's mom Alexis Gibson, healthy child, best friend, pure love, Georgia residents, video of Wyatt  
•       •       •

2065 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The child was from Margarine Traitor Greene's district.

I hope a reporter asks her about a  5 year old dying of covid in her district and see if she laughs again.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: The child was from Margarine Traitor Greene's district.

I hope a reporter asks her about a  5 year old dying of covid in her district and see if she laughs again.


I think his parents should ask that to her.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

hugram: Officer Barrelroll:
I hope a reporter asks her about a  5 year old dying of covid in her district and see if she laughs again.

I think his parents should ask that to her.


Every day.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Wow, I have a grandson who looks like the 8-year old version of Wyatt. Really sad story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This is the collateral damage everyone's been talking about. I am so fortunate to have adult children, but even in their twenties they're susceptible, which is why we all got vaccines as soon as we could. Now that Delta/Gamma is out we're back to masking indoors.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

hugram: Officer Barrelroll: The child was from Margarine Traitor Greene's district.

I hope a reporter asks her about a  5 year old dying of covid in her district and see if she laughs again.

I think his parents should ask that to her.


They're just crisis actors.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You can't just pin this on the unvaccinated... Sorry, i mean, you can't pin this on just the unvaccinated. You are giving a pass to vaccinated people (politicians, media assholes, etc.) who are fine with spreading or allow the spread of anti-vax bullshiat. Then all the covid deniers who fought efforts to control it. Suckers who were duped into believing that they're manly for not wearing masks.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Congratulations to these Twice Impeached Guy supporters! They demonstrated their fealty to him in a very tangible way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do not forget.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Summey said she doesn't know if other members of the Gibson family were vaccinated.

Then why were you letting them around your child?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With assholes like McConnell and Hannity suddenly pivoting to a "get the vaccine" message I'm guessing the GOP saw some polling that blew their worldview away -- something totally against their core belief system like "Very few people are willing to die drowning in their own stew for stigginit" and a topline of "Taking your already aging voter base and killing off a substantial percentage is not the path back to a majority"
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, little one.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so sorry that this little guy had to suffer and die because other people were too stupid and selfish to keep him safe. But it occurs to me that the only way any of these assholes are going to get with the program is when their own kids start dying.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we charge them all with murder and execute them?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so sad the kid died before he got to live out his dream of playing acoustic guitar in the quad on campus to pick up freshmen girls.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah that was ridiculous, you're reading the story like oh man I feel so bad for the parents that's awful, then you get to the part where the dad and live in grandmother are probably not vaccinated and you're like fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu​uuuuuuuu.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I'm so sorry that this little guy had to suffer and die because other people were too stupid and selfish to keep him safe. But it occurs to me that the only way any of these assholes are going to get with the program is when their own kids start dying.


Apparently post third-trimester abortion is still legal in southern states.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid died of a stroke. But it's just the flu.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I'm so sorry that this little guy had to suffer and die because other people were too stupid and selfish to keep him safe. But it occurs to me that the only way any of these assholes are going to get with the program is when their own kids start dying.


I desperately want to agree, but then I remember that 20 dead first-graders (Sandy Hook) changed nothing.  I hope you're right.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch it to get even more mad:
Marjorie the MANIAC
Youtube 6YaNWF0ZeUA
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they just pray for him?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summey said she doesn't know if other members of the Gibson family were vaccinated.

We don't know that the unvaccinated assholes were the kid's family so maybe don't pile on just yet.  As well, you can still get and shed COVID particles while vaccinated, it's just reduced.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: namegoeshere: I'm so sorry that this little guy had to suffer and die because other people were too stupid and selfish to keep him safe. But it occurs to me that the only way any of these assholes are going to get with the program is when their own kids start dying.

Apparently post third-trimester abortion is still legal in southern states.


Only if you do it for woowoo religious ideals or for stigginit to the libz.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: The child was from Margarine Traitor Greene's district.

I hope a reporter asks her about a  5 year old dying of covid in her district and see if she laughs again.


I think they already did.  She laughed.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Summey said she doesn't know if other members of the Gibson family were vaccinated.

We don't know that the unvaccinated assholes were the kid's family so maybe don't pile on just yet.  As well, you can still get and shed COVID particles while vaccinated, it's just reduced.


Dude, I live close to this area. Believe me, they were unvaccinated.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shamrock1: namegoeshere: I'm so sorry that this little guy had to suffer and die because other people were too stupid and selfish to keep him safe. But it occurs to me that the only way any of these assholes are going to get with the program is when their own kids start dying.

I desperately want to agree, but then I remember that 20 dead first-graders (Sandy Hook) changed nothing.  I hope you're right.


Well it didn't change nothing.  This event, like Sandy Hook, could force the conservatives to change their rhetoric a little to make it "not a thing" as they continue their march to hell...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Summey said she doesn't know if other members of the Gibson family were vaccinated.

Then why were you letting them around your child?


He wasn't her kid, she's the godmother. My guess is she didn't want to come right out and say the parents weren't vaccinated.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PickleBarrel: Officer Barrelroll: The child was from Margarine Traitor Greene's district.

I hope a reporter asks her about a  5 year old dying of covid in her district and see if she laughs again.

I think they already did.  She laughed.


I could be wrong, but I think this child's death made news after she laughed off the question and it was about skinny people and children in general, not pointing to a specific child in her district.

Maybe people who voted for her will pay a little more attention when it directly impacts them.

/probably not
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, we're going to see a lot more of this in the coming months....but you know...freedom.

What a f**king nightmare hellscape we live in
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Wyatt's dad and 8-month-old sister, Alyssa, also tested positive for Covid-19, along with his maternal grandmother, who was at the house, according to Summey.

Summey said she doesn't know if other members of the Gibson family were vaccinated.

I think we know the answer to that.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Summey said she doesn't know if other members of the Gibson family were vaccinated.

Then why were you letting them around your child?


Probably because they've been fed a steady diet of "kids can't get COVID!" or "It's just like the flu!" or "It's just a hoax" for over a year?  Just guessing...
 
valenumr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image image 425x549]


Yoink!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
5 year olds can't get vaccinated yet  - Fact

Fully vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus. - Fact

CNN is a hate-mongering publication read by insipient morons who have no positive ideas and simply want to spread the hate.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: JasonOfOrillia: Summey said she doesn't know if other members of the Gibson family were vaccinated.

We don't know that the unvaccinated assholes were the kid's family so maybe don't pile on just yet.  As well, you can still get and shed COVID particles while vaccinated, it's just reduced.

Dude, I live close to this area. Believe me, they were unvaccinated.


I have no doubt.  The fact that they won't say is the tell.  When people who were vaxxed get sick, they mention that immediately.  They feel no shame.  These parents feel the tremendous guilt of knowing that they didn't do the thing they needed to do to save their child because they were under the spell of a cult.

From WSB:  Family members said the whole family got sick, but only Wyatt ended up having complications, which included a stroke. He was admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia early this week.

Vaxxed people can and do get sick, but it's generally like a cold with some fevers reported.  Viral load appears to be a factor in that if you get a high viral load you can be overwhelmed.  A house full of the sick and unvaxxed is going to have a high viral load.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
zgrizz:

CNN is a hate-mongering publication read by insipient morons who have no positive ideas and simply want to spread the hate.

Are you praying for them?
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hugram: Officer Barrelroll: The child was from Margarine Traitor Greene's district.

I hope a reporter asks her about a  5 year old dying of covid in her district and see if she laughs again.

I think his parents should ask that to her.


You mean the kids unvaccinated family?

Thats who killed him....so yeah you want the family to play the victim but it is exactly they who tested positive for covid that killed the 5 yr old.
 
groppet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me guess the parents had to live their lives and dragged the poor kid all over the place and still seem surprised that he somehow got sick. This sucks and now the parents know how serious it is but the rest of the idiots in that area will say it is a crisis actor or something.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just think... school starts back up next month, and a lot of states (including Kansas, where I live) have put severe restrictions on remote learning, and they are forbidding mask mandates and forbidding vaccine requirements for eligible children before attending school.

Delta (and Gamma) should be in full swing this fall :(
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My sympathies for the kid. Never really stood a chance.
 
neongoats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zgrizz: 5 year olds can't get vaccinated yet  - Fact

Fully vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus. - Fact

CNN is a hate-mongering publication read by insipient morons who have no positive ideas and simply want to spread the hate.


The thrashing and whining of a plague rat.
 
thornhill
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: With assholes like McConnell and Hannity suddenly pivoting to a "get the vaccine" message I'm guessing the GOP saw some polling that blew their worldview away -- something totally against their core belief system like "Very few people are willing to die drowning in their own stew for stigginit" and a topline of "Taking your already aging voter base and killing off a substantial percentage is not the path back to a majority"


My guess is that they finally realized that ~70 percent of adults have received at least one shot, meaning, the anti-vaxxer crowd they've been playing to is relatively small. Further, with rising cases, the Delta variant being more lethal, and school starting soon and nobody wanting another year of kids at home, parents are starting to freak out. Finally, the anti-vaxxers just look dumber and dumber over time as it's virtually only unvaccinated people who are being hospitalized and dying.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zgrizz: 5 year olds can't get vaccinated yet  - Fact

Fully vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus. - Fact

CNN is a hate-mongering publication read by insipient morons who have no positive ideas and simply want to spread the hate.


We could continue to social distance, wear masks, and alter our lifestyles to lesson the impact - Fact

CNN reporting on a newsworthy item about a child dying unnecessarily isn't "fear-mongering" - Fact
 
snapperhead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, not all of the people wandering about without masks are vaccinated. The unvaccinated people in public spaces wandering about without masks on are basically liars. They are Anti-vaccine and anti-science.

As has been demonstrated sooooo many times in the past, this Venn diagram of the unvaccinated (without medical reasons, which are science-based) and conservatives is a Japanese flag.

People that do not get vaccinated, and then complain that 'schools aren't following the science' deserve so much more than just contempt. Derision and public shaming are a good start. Isolation at a minimum, and possibly incarceration if their inaction has led to a death would be where I am with acceptable punishments.

At least make the attempt to get vaccinated. If you are one of the unlucky 'break-through' cases, but you at least tried to avoid infection by getting vaccinated, you get a pass, in my opinion.

But if you don't get vaccinated, fark you. With explosives.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Do not forget.

[Fark user image image 850x465]


Damn.  I just wanna punch her in the face.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was the strep and staph that killed him, not the 'Vid.  Y'all be freakin' out over nuthin'.

/s
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: You can't just pin this on the unvaccinated... Sorry, i mean, you can't pin this on just the unvaccinated. You are giving a pass to vaccinated people (politicians, media assholes, etc.) who are fine with spreading or allow the spread of anti-vax bullshiat. Then all the covid deniers who fought efforts to control it. Suckers who were duped into believing that they're manly for not wearing masks.


It's the unvaccinated that are driving transmission and breakthrough infections of the vaccinated, so yeah, fark the unvaccinated!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And nothing will change until the plague rats have serious consequences for their behavior.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So a five year old kid had a stroke and died...and conservatives still won't believe covid is dangerous.  In fact, their mascot/biatch will laugh at the kid's death.

This is why I have ZERO sympathy for them.  I'm tired of taking the high road...I just hope Margorie Greene is the next right wing idiot to die slowly of covid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: Just think... school starts back up next month, and a lot of states (including Kansas, where I live) have put severe restrictions on remote learning, and they are forbidding mask mandates and forbidding vaccine requirements for eligible children before attending school.

Delta (and Gamma) should be in full swing this fall :(


I have read numerous hand-wringing articles about what a shame it is that Americans are self-segregating by politics into red areas and blue areas.  As I sit here in my blue area with a high percentage of vaccination and with our school announcing that masks are required when school resumes, I feel pretty good about that self-segregation.  I bet those in Gordon County feel pretty good that libs like me are not up there wussifying the place.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.