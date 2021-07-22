 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   This shiat again   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: News  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 1:47 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like there should have been a warning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blender61: An armed society is a polite society.


Offer applies to white people only.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'll need to book a "resi" 2 weeks in advance if you want to shoot at me.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Seems like there should have been a warning
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Someone didn't like their reading?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MonstarMike: DoBeDoBeDo: Seems like there should have been a warning
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Someone didn't like their reading?


How happy would you be if your reading was "When you step outside you'll be shot."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*


This has been my argument every time we have one of these messes.

Take away the reasons people turn to violent crime, and you end it. We address education, reduce the hurdles for socioeconomic mobility, we see to folks physical and mental health, and we are on the way to reducing most violent crimes. The wealthy are still going to try to rob the poor and others less wealthy than they blind, but that's another rant to go on later. But we take away the reasons that people turn to crime, and we won't have anywhere near so many. Get folks the help that they need, reduce the hurdles to do better, educate them so that they have the skills to navigate society better and support their moves to improve themselves, and we have folks who can look to owning their own businesses. Look after their own homes. Create stronger communities, and spur the economy onward with a strong middle class that is a driver of economic forces, not just a consumer.

But instead, people get lost in a debate about gun control and flag waving. And that's not really going to do a damn thing except keep people distracted from what they really need to focus on.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Seems like there should have been a warning
[Fark user image 425x566]


It was Dionne Warwick's day off.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rann Xerox: DoBeDoBeDo: Seems like there should have been a warning
[Fark user image 425x566]

It was Dionne Warwick's day off.


Or someone didn't grease the palm first.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mexican barbecue sounds good
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's like $20 worth of ammo.  Must be a serious grudge.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*

This has been my argument every time we have one of these messes.

Take away the reasons people turn to violent crime, and you end it. We address education, reduce the hurdles for socioeconomic mobility, we see to folks physical and mental health, and we are on the way to reducing most violent crimes. The wealthy are still going to try to rob the poor and others less wealthy than they blind, but that's another rant to go on later. But we take away the reasons that people turn to crime, and we won't have anywhere near so many. Get folks the help that they need, reduce the hurdles to do better, educate them so that they have the skills to navigate society better and support their moves to improve themselves, and we have folks who can look to owning their own businesses. Look after their own homes. Create stronger communities, and spur the economy onward with a strong middle class that is a driver of economic forces, not just a consumer.

But instead, people get lost in a debate about gun control and flag waving. And that's not really going to do a damn thing except keep people distracted from what they really need to focus on.


Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

riffraff: MonstarMike: DoBeDoBeDo: Seems like there should have been a warning
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Someone didn't like their reading?

How happy would you be if your reading was "When you step outside you'll be shot."


So don't step. Hop. You gotta know how to game the system.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok? Their feelings haven't been hurt?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Legalize marijuana.

People are all ptsd, agitated and ornery.

They need to chill out and feel less murdery, less hurt, less sad.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gunpowder hasn't been widely used in over 100 years.  It's probably the smell of cordite.

That's one of the things most folks who get their gun info from movies don't get.  Example:  That shootout at the OK corral.  That was gunpowder.  After 2-3 shots nobody could see shiat due to the gunpowder clouds.  Every shot after that was pure luck.

Next thing?  Silencers.  They don't make guns go "puff puff".  At the very least you'll hear the gun cycling, which to anyone that has loaded a gun has a distinct sound.  But typically, they just make the BANG into a bang.  And if the round they shoot is supersonic then it still make a pretty good sized BANG.  Granted, it's harder to figure out where a suppressed BANG generator is coming from, but you still get the sonic boom.

/ I should start a gofundme
// Haven't bought ammo for my 92F in over a year
/// Haven't shot my 92F in months
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Seems like there should have been a warning
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Maybe someone just wanted to prove the psychic wrong when they said it would be a safe and peaceful day. It's certainly one way to prove they are scammers.

/dnrtfa
//cuz as a psychic I already knew
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it still too soon to talk about Sandy Hook?
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*


I love it how cuckservatives pretend to be bleeding heart liberals, pretend to care about mental health, pretend to worry about economic equity and justice. But onlyto defend the Precious Freedom Peepee and their God Given Right to wave it around and ejaculate lead anywhere, any time.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Seems like there should have been a warning
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Shouldn't that sign read "walkins expected, oh, and duck. No really, duck now!"?
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: But instead, people get lost in a debate about gun control and flag waving. And that's not really going to do a damn thing except keep people distracted from what they really need to focus on.


I'm convinced that a significant part of the reason we don't do anything sensible is because so many old-money types are irrationally married to their Smith & Wesson stonks, and that hatred of your fellow man makes the stonk go up more than target practice and hunting or living peacibly. Olin too, they are a one-stop stonk for all your ammunition needs. Healthcare staples to take care of victims. Insurance. Private prisons. You see where I'm going with this...

Ultimately stonks go up faster when more people die before their retirement vests. The way the stock economy is set up is to take free profit as a windfall from people killing other people. Traders are some of the worst cynics and nihilists on the planet and I'm not even a very good trader so I can't be the only person who sees it this way.
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*

I love it how cuckservatives pretend to be bleeding heart liberals, pretend to care about mental health, pretend to worry about economic equity and justice. But onlyto defend the Precious Freedom Peepee and their God Given Right to wave it around and ejaculate lead anywhere, any time.


Yeah, it was probably some racist redneck in a pickup truck flying a confederate flag.

Oh, wait. Another shooting in a liberal eutopia? How does this keep happening?!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Le Diplomate and Mexicue were the victims of spree violence in DC today.

Gee, could these be related?
Is this the insurrection still going?

Lemme speculate wildly and craft artisanal conspiracy theories....

Those two names look like they were picked by Russian bots. Either overseas overseers or Americans that are running the Russian bot OS in their minds after being radicalized by years of rightwing noise.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Help! I've been shot by socioeconomic conditions! The whole movie theater was hit!

Nice that we can speculate on mental health and economics without any information in the shooter.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Help! I've been shot by socioeconomic conditions! The whole movie theater was hit!

Nice that we can speculate on mental health and economics without any information in the shooter.


Multiple eye witness saw him jump down to the stage. He may have broken his leg.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: hubiestubert: OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*

This has been my argument every time we have one of these messes.

Take away the reasons people turn to violent crime, and you end it. We address education, reduce the hurdles for socioeconomic mobility, we see to folks physical and mental health, and we are on the way to reducing most violent crimes. The wealthy are still going to try to rob the poor and others less wealthy than they blind, but that's another rant to go on later. But we take away the reasons that people turn to crime, and we won't have anywhere near so many. Get folks the help that they need, reduce the hurdles to do better, educate them so that they have the skills to navigate society better and support their moves to improve themselves, and we have folks who can look to owning their own businesses. Look after their own homes. Create stronger communities, and spur the economy onward with a strong middle class that is a driver of economic forces, not just a consumer.

But instead, people get lost in a debate about gun control and flag waving. And that's not really going to do a damn thing except keep people distracted from what they really need to focus on.

[YouTube video: Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord]


Actually I think you're overthinking it.

Tickets for most crime.
House arrest the rest.
Kill the worst.
Starting with everyone sitting in supermax.
Close most correctional facilities.
UBI for all people working at least 20 hours.
3 years required military service/ or equivalent for all males.
Free college rides for all ladies.
Medication and recreational drugs available in vending machines.
Birth control day after and whatnot available in vending machines.
Medicare available for purchase for all.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lincoln65: Help! I've been shot by socioeconomic conditions! The whole movie theater was hit!

Nice that we can speculate on mental health and economics without any information in the shooter.

I can safely assume he wasn't a white billionaire with both oars in the water, howabout that?
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

valenumr: anuran: OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*

I love it how cuckservatives pretend to be bleeding heart liberals, pretend to care about mental health, pretend to worry about economic equity and justice. But onlyto defend the Precious Freedom Peepee and their God Given Right to wave it around and ejaculate lead anywhere, any time.

Yeah, it was probably some racist redneck in a pickup truck flying a confederate flag.

Oh, wait. Another shooting in a liberal eutopia? How does this keep happening?!


Because you insist on it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Legalize marijuana.

People are all ptsd, agitated and ornery.

They need to chill out and feel less murdery, less hurt, less sad.


Or subsidized blowjobs
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*

This has been my argument every time we have one of these messes.

Take away the reasons people turn to violent crime, and you end it. We address education, reduce the hurdles for socioeconomic mobility, we see to folks physical and mental health, and we are on the way to reducing most violent crimes. The wealthy are still going to try to rob the poor and others less wealthy than they blind, but that's another rant to go on later. But we take away the reasons that people turn to crime, and we won't have anywhere near so many. Get folks the help that they need, reduce the hurdles to do better, educate them so that they have the skills to navigate society better and support their moves to improve themselves, and we have folks who can look to owning their own businesses. Look after their own homes. Create stronger communities, and spur the economy onward with a strong middle class that is a driver of economic forces, not just a consumer.

But instead, people get lost in a debate about gun control and flag waving. And that's not really going to do a damn thing except keep people distracted from what they really need to focus on.


In 2008 I owned one rifle. Lost my job, burned through my savings trying to survive and came close to being chucked out of my apartment and living in my car. Never once did I give thought to using my rifle to get money or things I needed. Almost sold my rifle, a Garand, but didn't. There is a lack of accountability period. On fark people who choose not to get vaccinated are laughed at, especially when they die. Yet when people who pick up guns and kill each other  it's blah blah second amendment is a curse, ACAB, economics blah blah someone else's fault.  Outside of mass shootings I vow to point and laugh at the participants of shootings especially the dead ones.  Living in Portland I look forward to endless laughter unless the current city council is unseated.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HerptheDerp: Is it still too soon to talk about Sandy Hook?


Nobody cares it wasn't their kid
 
TXLanding
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: ...And that's not really going to do a damn thing except keep people distracted from what they really need to focus on.


This has been my opinion regarding the motivation of the majority of those in power for about as long as I can remember now.

/You also raise many other valid points.
 
casual disregard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
farking called it.

Why is Virginia a giant Dumpster Fire?
 
KiwDaWabbit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: hubiestubert: OutsmartBullet: Time to beat the dead horse of tragedy one more time!
1. Make a feigned motion towards the 400+ million guns distributed pretty widely across the population already
2. Completely ignore the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to want or need to shoot each other
3. Transfer of a trillion dollars of wealth up the chain some way or other
4. Wait two weeks unt*BLAM*

This has been my argument every time we have one of these messes.

Take away the reasons people turn to violent crime, and you end it. We address education, reduce the hurdles for socioeconomic mobility, we see to folks physical and mental health, and we are on the way to reducing most violent crimes. The wealthy are still going to try to rob the poor and others less wealthy than they blind, but that's another rant to go on later. But we take away the reasons that people turn to crime, and we won't have anywhere near so many. Get folks the help that they need, reduce the hurdles to do better, educate them so that they have the skills to navigate society better and support their moves to improve themselves, and we have folks who can look to owning their own businesses. Look after their own homes. Create stronger communities, and spur the economy onward with a strong middle class that is a driver of economic forces, not just a consumer.

But instead, people get lost in a debate about gun control and flag waving. And that's not really going to do a damn thing except keep people distracted from what they really need to focus on.

In 2008 I owned one rifle. Lost my job, burned through my savings trying to survive and came close to being chucked out of my apartment and living in my car. Never once did I give thought to using my rifle to get money or things I needed. Almost sold my rifle, a Garand, but didn't. There is a lack of accountability period. On fark people who choose not to get vaccinated are laughed at, especially when they die. Yet when people who pick up guns and kill each other  it's blah blah second amendment is a curse, ACAB, economics blah blah someone else's fault.  Outside of mass shootings I vow to point and laugh at the participants of shootings especially the dead ones.  Living in Portland I look forward to endless laughter unless the current city council is unseated.


Thanks for letting us know about your sociopathy.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.