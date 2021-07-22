 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Oh no, the prisoner we were guarding escaped. Oh wait, there he is walking down the street. Uh that doesn't look like ... I SAID there he is   (sapeople.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That is so ridiculous, that is sounds like a bad comedy. Don't tell Adam Sandler.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Monty Python Policing.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This story is seriously farked up evil. "Hey, prisoners are basically interchangeable commodities. We lose one just grab a guy off the streets to keep up the quotas"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What do they think their Navy seals?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

berylman: This story is seriously farked up evil. "Hey, prisoners are basically interchangeable commodities. We lose one just grab a guy off the streets to keep up the quotas"


And they got out after paying R2,000 bail -- that's $135
 
larunu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, South Africa has more accountability for their cops than the USA.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: This story is seriously farked up evil. "Hey, prisoners are basically interchangeable commodities. We lose one just grab a guy off the streets to keep up the quotas"


And yet people still laugh off the fact that many people in prison claim their innocent
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: berylman: This story is seriously farked up evil. "Hey, prisoners are basically interchangeable commodities. We lose one just grab a guy off the streets to keep up the quotas"

And yet people still laugh off the fact that many people in prison claim their innocent


The vast majority of people in prison claim they're innocent but are not, that's what's funny about it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: waxbeans: berylman: This story is seriously farked up evil. "Hey, prisoners are basically interchangeable commodities. We lose one just grab a guy off the streets to keep up the quotas"

And yet people still laugh off the fact that many people in prison claim their innocent

The vast majority of people in prison claim they're innocent but are not, that's what's funny about it.


My point is maybe they're correct.
Hear me out those people might not necessarily be upstanding citizens but what if they're actually not guilty of the crime that they're actually serving time for?
I know most people don't care about the specifics of that type of situation but if you pay attention to the exonerations that have occurred as of recently you realize maybe people are actually in prison for things they didn't specifically do.

Which reminds me of this one specific case where the district attorney insisted that the suspect killed a cop in order to steal the cops gun.

And I'm like why did anyone listen to that bullshiat you can convince me of a lot of things but you're not going to convince me that somebody killed a cop for their gun.

The Only exception being is if the person had a long long violent criminal history.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Brings to mind "Gang Related," a movie in which corrupt cops try to set up a deranged, drug-addled homeless guy for a murder they committed, only to discover he's the scion of a wealthy family who have been looking for him. Naturally the family hires expensive legal help that investigates their case in minute detail, and it starts to unravel. Loved that movie.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Arkkuss: waxbeans: berylman: This story is seriously farked up evil. "Hey, prisoners are basically interchangeable commodities. We lose one just grab a guy off the streets to keep up the quotas"

And yet people still laugh off the fact that many people in prison claim their innocent

The vast majority of people in prison claim they're innocent but are not, that's what's funny about it.

My point is maybe they're correct.
Hear me out those people might not necessarily be upstanding citizens but what if they're actually not guilty of the crime that they're actually serving time for?
I know most people don't care about the specifics of that type of situation but if you pay attention to the exonerations that have occurred as of recently you realize maybe people are actually in prison for things they didn't specifically do.

Which reminds me of this one specific case where the district attorney insisted that the suspect killed a cop in order to steal the cops gun.

And I'm like why did anyone listen to that bullshiat you can convince me of a lot of things but you're not going to convince me that somebody killed a cop for their gun.

The Only exception being is if the person had a long long violent criminal history.


Some are innocent.  But the vast majority?  Not a chance.
 
