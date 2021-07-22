 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Certain Subways now to feature live tuna   (cnn.com) divider line
    Zhengzhou, Henan  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow that sucks
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good headline, Subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
R.H.C.P - Higher Ground [Official Video Remastered] (Full HD 1080p)
Youtube HZySqMlEuSQ


/stay safe, my party people
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to imagine drowning in a flooded subway terminal.
In my mind it feels worse than going down in a plane; at least in a plane I'll be stationary (relatively), giving up all hope and might get out a prayer or two before I meet my maker.

A flooding subway terminal and I'll be knocked all over the place, probably get smashed against stuff, trying to grab something, not realizing how high the water will get, then fighting to find a pocket of air before realizing there are none.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like there are probably a lot more deaths than reported here.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Trying to imagine drowning in a flooded subway terminal.
In my mind it feels worse than going down in a plane; at least in a plane I'll be stationary (relatively), giving up all hope and might get out a prayer or two before I meet my maker.

A flooding subway terminal and I'll be knocked all over the place, probably get smashed against stuff, trying to grab something, not realizing how high the water will get, then fighting to find a pocket of air before realizing there are none.


On the good side,,,,fare refund!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: I feel like there are probably a lot more deaths than reported here.


In China?  Pish posh.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they have days of warning of this shiat?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
tunas? in my subway?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Didn't they have days of warning of this shiat?


The rain? Probably. The dam saying "Fark it, I'm outta here" not so much.
 
