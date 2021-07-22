 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   What do Florida, Missouri and Texas have in common? They are the three states that now account for 40% of new coronavirus cases   (yahoo.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


couldn't happen to three states with more deserving trump-trash
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Texan here. I just stocked up on n95 and surgical masks.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If enough of them die, we should declare a census do-over and start taking away representatives.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmmmm what do all three states have in common?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, Missouri is living up to its nickname.  They're being shown.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have no farking clue.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, living in a State which responded well to covid but which borders Texas sucks. In my County 90% have at least one shot and 85% have completed their vaccines. I am sure all the Texas tourists are quarentining for 14 days as required.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
KCMO here.

Save us from those rural heathens, I beg you!

And if you can't...go ahead and nuke us.

Save yourselves.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
El Paso TX one of the top 5 vaccinated cities in America.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Hmmmm what do all three states have in common?


Subby here and yeah....I didn't think it through until after I submitted it that it doesn't quite make sense.

Oh well. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 498x359]

couldn't happen to three states with more deserving trump-trash


I completely agree and I live in this farked up state
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If enough of them die, we should declare a census do-over and start taking away representatives.


They'll just redraw the districts
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
kirkLetThemDie.gif
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

billygeek: [Fark user image image 850x679]


shiat.
🤗
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: billygeek: [Fark user image image 850x679]

shiat.
🤗


😔 wrong emoji
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

question_dj: Texan here. I just stocked up on n95 and surgical masks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Laugh it up while you can farkers. Delta is spreading rapidly here. 243 new cases reported today.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They were warned.
For over a year.

You can lead a horse Trumpanzee/Republiqan to a mass vax site but you can't make it roll up its sleeve.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Hmmmm what do all three states have in common?


They share the same brain cell. Not all at once, mind you. Texas gets one day a month and alternate holidays.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 498x359]

couldn't happen to three states with more deserving trump-trash

I completely agree and I live in this farked up state


Enjoy the estate sale gun shopping.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Delta flows like water.  Once it breeches a bulkhead, it fills out completely.  Just because it'shiatting places with low vax rates today doesn't mean it won't be taking down Montpelier two weeks from now.  We are in deep shiat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: waxbeans: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 498x359]

couldn't happen to three states with more deserving trump-trash

I completely agree and I live in this farked up state

Enjoy the estate sale gun shopping.


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Their Governors prioritize over all else being photographed in their 1990s business suits and neckties.

Like they owe it to God himself as well as their every ancestor - reaching back to all antiquity - to be seen in a Gentleman's Warehouse dark suit with a white shirt and a fake-tanned face lest they suffer for the rest of eternity the agonies of Hell.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Hmmmm what do all three states have in common?


First I thought barbecue, but Florida doesn't have barbecue.
Missouri's got no beaches

Are there swamps in Missouri? There's swamps in FL and east TX
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Louisiana is at the top of the per-capita list, followed by Arkansas and Missouri. Florida's #4 and Texas is #14.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Delta flows like water.  Once it breeches a bulkhead, it fills out completely.  Just because it'shiatting places with low vax rates today doesn't mean it won't be taking down Montpelier two weeks from now.  We are in deep shiat.


But the CDC said that we can wipe our asses with our old masks and solve the toilet paper crisis!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Their Governors prioritize over all else being photographed in their 1990s business suits and neckties.

Like they owe it to God himself as well as their every ancestor - reaching back to all antiquity - to be seen in a Gentleman's Warehouse dark suit with a white shirt and a fake-tanned face lest they suffer for the rest of eternity the agonies of Hell.


Let me hit that
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Walker: Hmmmm what do all three states have in common?


First I thought barbecue, but Florida doesn't have barbecue.
Missouri's got no beaches

Are there swamps in Missouri? There's swamps in FL and east TX


Probably -- the first thing any (R) does after getting elected is to establish a swamp.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Hmmmm what do all three states have in common?


Idiots?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: BuckTurgidson: Their Governors prioritize over all else being photographed in their 1990s business suits and neckties.

Like they owe it to God himself as well as their every ancestor - reaching back to all antiquity - to be seen in a Gentleman's Warehouse dark suit with a white shirt and a fake-tanned face lest they suffer for the rest of eternity the agonies of Hell.

Let me hit that


Aaaand that's why civilization is doomed.
 
lincoln65
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Man seems like there's a lot of personal responsibility going around. Good luck or whatever
 
