 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   You can now ride a bike through the Redwoods on abandoned rail lines   (msn.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Rail transport, Fort Bragg, California, Mendocino County, California, Rail tracks, California Western Railroad, 19th century rail route, Ventura County, California, Rail profile  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 11:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks riding tracks out in the woods?

Sounds like a good place for hunting...oscillation.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i been in jail.  is that a euphemism?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems cool
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna go see a dead body?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You mean... venture... outside? I don't think so.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Redwood was the number one choice for ties back in the day, when the SP was still making new tracks as to haul the central valley's wheat to the bay.

Their ancient grain was so perfectly straight a man, with hammer and wedge could rive an entire tree into slabs.

Progress.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One hunting camp I went to a few times was on an old abandoned BC rail line. We found some old pump cars in the bushes and fixed a couple up and used them to zip around the area. It was great fun.
 
daffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That actually looks like fun.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the definition of "news" is now "publishing PR for extremely famous tourist companies."

That's cool.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Went through Ft Bragg on the way down to Sea Ranch a few years back.  What I didn't realize at the time was that Fort Bragg wasn't THE Fort Bragg.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

strapp3r: i been in jail.  is that a euphemism?

[i.pinimg.com image 480x320]


Piss on me.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hwy 9 at felton?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know man I'd be scared that somebody somehow got a train on the truck again
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SEFT-1 Abandoned Railways Exploration Probe - Modern Ruins 1:220
Youtube Ft0Iou9dYGI
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be an article about The Great Redwood Trail

Riding on rails on a 250 pound electric powered, um, whaterverthef*ckthatis does not appeal to me.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.