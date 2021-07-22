 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Anti-vaxxer groups hiding in plain sight on Facebook under names like 'dance party'.....I didn't know this was gonna be THAT kind of party   (nbcnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can find 100% of the nipples but not stuff on vaccines? Sure Jan.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the antivaxxers have already tried to stick their dicks in the mashed potatoes.
 
yadumey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't help but feel the Danse Macabre allusion was intentional...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: They can find 100% of the nipples but not stuff on vaccines? Sure Jan.


😆😆😆😆😂
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pro vaxxers hiding in plain sight at LEMON party.com
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: They can find 100% of the nipples but not stuff on vaccines? Sure Jan.

😆😆😆😆😂


This isn't going to be a dance party.
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's going to be some people looking for raves with serious WTF looks on their face...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, well if you can't fool Facebook you are pretty stupid. Then again, if you use Facebook you are pretty stupid. Facebook.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd like Rose to be looking after me. She'll have a hard time missing me
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: I'm sure the antivaxxers have already tried to stick their dicks in the mashed potatoes.


What if a hypothetical person were not an antivaxxer, but did stick his dick in the mashed potatoes?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My Rimworld death cult also engages in ritualistic dance parties, so I get where they are coming from.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reported for calling out a farker in a headline.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So....if they know this shiat already.....why aren't they, you know, DOING anything about it?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: SpockYouOut: I'm sure the antivaxxers have already tried to stick their dicks in the mashed potatoes.

What if a hypothetical person were not an antivaxxer, but did stick his dick in the mashed potatoes?


Please, continue
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If your message is so cryptic that only other cult members understand it, then you're not recruiting anybody new.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yadumey: I can't help but feel the Danse Macabre allusion was intentional...


Masque of the Red Death was my first thought.
 
