(Vice)   It's what the Internet is for, after all   (vice.com)
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BRB going to read the Washington Post for ummm research purposes.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Domain "squatting"?

Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Domain "squatting"?

It's face sitting...
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Internet Is For Porn - Avenue Q - Original Broadway Cast
Youtube LTJvdGcb7Fs
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Porn?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: BRB going to read the Washington Post for ummm research purposes.

You know I can't help but think this is just some kind of ruse to get people to sign up for a free month and then forget to turn it off
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back when I graduated, around the turn of the century, I had the school put the website for our miscreant club in the yearbook on the club page. Remembered it a few months later, swapped it over to tasteful pornography.
I don't think that yearbook teacher ever allowed student-controlled websites to make it in print again.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

..and we are done here.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I also like different versions of it, like this one.
the internet is for porn
Youtube AypA-ksCLdE
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dawn teaches : The internet is for porn
Youtube 74oGfwe8wAk
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be about either cats.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Domain "squatting"?


Not to be confused with the Hoboken Squat Cobbler.

waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.


??????
So in your twenties you didn't have an erection daily?

Okay.
Actually to be honest that would have been nice. I would have gotten a lot more done.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.


Okay forget my previous question how about this if you're over / significant other wanted to have sex everyday would you be down for that?
Well watching porn is the same thing except you've removed hassle of another human.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.

Okay forget my previous question how about this if you're over / significant other wanted to have sex everyday would you be down for that?
Well watching porn is the same thing except you've removed hassle of another human.


I prefer the "hassle" of another human..one who has natural/unaugmented tits.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.

Okay forget my previous question how about this if you're over / significant other wanted to have sex everyday would you be down for that?
Well watching porn is the same thing except you've removed hassle of another human.


And yes.  I'd be down with that.  As it is...three days without is a long stretch for us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krieghund: fragMasterFlash: Domain "squatting"?

Not to be confused with the Hoboken Squat Cobbler.

Thanks for clarifying that, Mr. McGill.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.

??????
So in your twenties you didn't have an erection daily?

Okay.
Actually to be honest that would have been nice. I would have gotten a lot more done.


Can we please have just one thread not hijacked to be about your dick?
Please.
Sincerely, Fark.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
couldnt get it to work, and i bet it's that creepy farking "mom son" porn instead of my joker-harley-quinn cosplay preference
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.

Okay forget my previous question how about this if you're lover / significant other wanted to have sex everyday would you be down for that?
Well watching porn is the same thing except you've removed hassle of another human.

I prefer the "hassle" of another human..one who has natural/unaugmented tits.


natural/unaugmented tits


^ definitely.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LiberalConservative: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.

??????
So in your twenties you didn't have an erection daily?

Okay.
Actually to be honest that would have been nice. I would have gotten a lot more done.

Can we please have just one thread not hijacked to be about your dick?
Please.
Sincerely, Fark.


Dickjacked.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Anyone saying they haven't viewed internet porn is a liar.

However, I don't get the appeal of watching porn daily as some articles have said lots of people do.

Okay forget my previous question how about this if you're over / significant other wanted to have sex everyday would you be down for that?
Well watching porn is the same thing except you've removed hassle of another human.

And yes.  I'd be down with that.  As it is...three days without is a long stretch for us.


Exactly.


/
My favorite daydream is what it would be like to have a series of girlfriends that come by every other day but on a rotation.
And who they are and what they look like.
And what kind of jobs they have and where they live.
And what kind of cars they drive.
I really should just write a book
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
has purchased the domain of a popular, defunct video hosting site.

Popular?
First of all I've never heard of it, which is quite possible. Secondly, if it really was popular why shut it down?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: couldnt get it to work, and i bet it's that creepy farking "mom son" porn instead of my joker-harley-quinn cosplay preference


Best I can do
 
