(WISTV)   You have to be pretty slow to be bitten by a sloth   (wistv.com) divider line
16
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Did Sloth have any kind of control over his own situation, though?
//It seems comparing him to Trump is very unfair.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Ruths are pretty slow.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait...that's not a GIF?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait...that's not a GIF?


It's a gif.

You just need to watch it for long enough to see the movement.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The child that was bitten was being held by the mother doing selfies,"

Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"weren't warned the animal could bite"

Um, you dumb shiat, do you not know how mouths or animals work?

Clearly you're too stupid to be in charge of children and they should be taken away from you. You belong in prison for child endangerment and animal harassment.

The world is NOT a Disney movie.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I eet you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Um, you dumb shiat, do you not know how mouths or animals work?

Clearly you're too stupid to be in charge of children and they should be taken away from you. You belong in prison for child endangerment and animal harassment.

The world is NOT a Disney movie.


Heck, children are likely to bite too...
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Worth it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wait...that's not a GIF?

It's a gif.

You just need to watch it for long enough to see the movement.


MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Lowcountry family is suing a private, Charleston-area animal exhibit after an animal allegedly bit their child's finger to the bone

"S'mofo sloth bitin' me to tha bone!"
 
