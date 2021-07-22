 Skip to content
 
If COVID-19 wasn't enough, US health officials are now tracking a superbug fungus among us
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh isn't this just farking lovely. Looks like I picked a bad time to quit drugs and alcohol.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice to know you.
 
goodncold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is the same fungus India had issues with a couple months ago.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boy, those health officials sound like fun guys.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Clickers are the worst.
 
groppet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So guess we can have zombies now
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm betting this is directly linked to people abandoning basic hygiene for a year.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's here, it's there, it's everywhere.  So beware, beware!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe it'll be bad, maybe it'll allow us to grow double-size and take an extra hit from a Goomba without dying.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is super sus
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tony Orlando "Candida"
Youtube WROdwlk9_h8
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please be toenail Please be toenail
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh the fun-gus here is reminding me...
Of the fun Gus is having with you...

images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DNA analysis of four distinct but drug-resistant strains of Candida auris indicate an evolutionary divergence taking place at least 4,000 years ago, with a common leap among the four varieties into drug-resistance possibly linked to widespread azole-type antifungal use in agriculture.

Great job folks
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boy, this planet sure is tired of our shiat.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shortages of personal protective equipment forced medical personnel to reuse of gowns and masks during the pandemic, which has contributed to the fungi's spread..

Put it on the pile of COVID-related deaths.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think this is what I got going on in my crotch right now.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm betting this is directly linked to people abandoning basic hygiene for a year.


*laughs in decades*
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: DNA analysis of four distinct but drug-resistant strains of Candida auris indicate an evolutionary divergence taking place at least 4,000 years ago, with a common leap among the four varieties into drug-resistance possibly linked to widespread azole-type antifungal use in agriculture.

Great job folks


Farking azoles.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn-s3.allmusic.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, it's just the planet trying to rid itself of us.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Destructor: Oh, it's just the planet trying to rid itself of us.


We were the fungus all along.
 
