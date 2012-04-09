 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Evening Express)   "I just can't believe I've got her back, I keep thinking it's a dream. I just think I'm going to wake up and it won't be real." Welcome to Caturday   (eveningexpress.co.uk) divider line
285
    More: Caturday, Cat, pet tabby cat, Mrs Carver, Owner Debbie Carver, Tears, young daughter, last week, positive sighting of Maddie  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 24 Jul 2021 at 8:00 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



285 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the boyz are going to hate us
//going to be out of town all weekend
///going to see the grandbaby!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/the boyz are going to hate us
//going to be out of town all weekend
///going to see the grandbaby!!!


Will they forgive you if you give them extra nips when you get home?

Enjoy your visit with the grandbaby! ♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Andrew is a basket case! :-)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The last few days have been pretty rough, so post lots of fun pictures to make my day :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


movieforums.comView Full Size


What a lovely kitty.
I'm so sorry for your heartache.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image image 826x640]

[Fark user image image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


So very sorry for your loss 💔
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

/the boyz are going to hate us
//going to be out of town all weekend
///going to see the grandbaby!!!


Have fun!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


I'm so very sorry for your loss.  ♥
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


oh so very sorry....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie went to the vet yesterday....she may or may not have cancer (no ultrasound, $$$$)  She is eating quite well, She went to the vet because of potty issues, peeing outside of the box.  Today, litterbox used (she did use a pee pad for one pee last night but after that, last night and today she has been hitting the box)  She is comfortable and she is happy to have me visit.  She even put up with Cinco coming in to see what was going on.

I will do what is right for Ellie when the time occurs.

Please don't be sad.  She is a happy kitty and well loved.  And she will know love when the time comes.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.fman4-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Ellie went to the vet yesterday....she may or may not have cancer (no ultrasound, $$$$)  She is eating quite well, She went to the vet because of potty issues, peeing outside of the box.  Today, litterbox used (she did use a pee pad for one pee last night but after that, last night and today she has been hitting the box)  She is comfortable and she is happy to have me visit.  She even put up with Cinco coming in to see what was going on.

I will do what is right for Ellie when the time occurs.

Please don't be sad.  She is a happy kitty and well loved.  And she will know love when the time comes.


I am so sorry to hear this.....you have both been struggling to get her well. You might consider a paypal acct. if you really want the ultra-sound. Please let us know! (((HUGS)))
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


I will get Loki's candle lit post haste.

Sorry for your broken heart,
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Ellie went to the vet yesterday....she may or may not have cancer (no ultrasound, $$$$)  She is eating quite well, She went to the vet because of potty issues, peeing outside of the box.  Today, litterbox used (she did use a pee pad for one pee last night but after that, last night and today she has been hitting the box)  She is comfortable and she is happy to have me visit.  She even put up with Cinco coming in to see what was going on.

I will do what is right for Ellie when the time occurs.

Please don't be sad.  She is a happy kitty and well loved.  And she will know love when the time comes.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


I'm so sorry for your loss!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Ellie went to the vet yesterday....she may or may not have cancer (no ultrasound, $$$$)  She is eating quite well, She went to the vet because of potty issues, peeing outside of the box.  Today, litterbox used (she did use a pee pad for one pee last night but after that, last night and today she has been hitting the box)  She is comfortable and she is happy to have me visit.  She even put up with Cinco coming in to see what was going on.

I will do what is right for Ellie when the time occurs.

Please don't be sad.  She is a happy kitty and well loved.  And she will know love when the time comes.


what made the vet think there might be a cancer issue? I'll pitch in for the ultrasound if you want to go that route.
there is NO question that you will do what is best for her. Bast knows how hard you have fought for Ellie.
Please keep us in the loop. ((hugs))
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Ellie went to the vet yesterday....she may or may not have cancer (no ultrasound, $$$$)  She is eating quite well, She went to the vet because of potty issues, peeing outside of the box.  Today, litterbox used (she did use a pee pad for one pee last night but after that, last night and today she has been hitting the box)  She is comfortable and she is happy to have me visit.  She even put up with Cinco coming in to see what was going on.

I will do what is right for Ellie when the time occurs.

Please don't be sad.  She is a happy kitty and well loved.  And she will know love when the time comes.


I am sending a big smooch and hug to you and Ellie.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


So sorry to hear of your loss. Loki looked like quite the character. Thank you for trusting us with your grief. We understand and are here for you if you need us.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Ellie went to the vet yesterday....she may or may not have cancer (no ultrasound, $$$$)  She is eating quite well, She went to the vet because of potty issues, peeing outside of the box.  Today, litterbox used (she did use a pee pad for one pee last night but after that, last night and today she has been hitting the box)  She is comfortable and she is happy to have me visit.  She even put up with Cinco coming in to see what was going on.

I will do what is right for Ellie when the time occurs.

Please don't be sad.  She is a happy kitty and well loved.  And she will know love when the time comes.

what made the vet think there might be a cancer issue? I'll pitch in for the ultrasound if you want to go that route.
there is NO question that you will do what is best for her. Bast knows how hard you have fought for Ellie.
Please keep us in the loop. ((hugs))


What she said!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
No one panic when my TF expires. It's ok, I will be re-upping as soon as possible after expiration. (I got the notice from Fark about how to handle it, so it will all be good, no worries)..also I do a year at a time.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image image 826x640]

[Fark user image image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


So sorry.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: The last few days have been pretty rough, so post lots of fun pictures to make my day :-)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I couldn't read the article...can someone tell me what it's about?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: I couldn't read the article...can someone tell me what it's about?


Cat missing for two years comes home. Want me to screenshot the article?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: lilyspad: I couldn't read the article...can someone tell me what it's about?

Cat missing for two years comes home. Want me to screenshot the article?


No, that's alright.. I'm glad the cat was okay! Thanks!!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 826x640]

[Fark user image 540x960]

RIP Loki my sweet boy

9/4/2012 - 7/19/2021


Oh, I am so sorry for your loss :(
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My boy has been channeling his inner Buddha, on my meditation cushion:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: No one panic when my TF expires. It's ok, I will be re-upping as soon as possible after expiration. (I got the notice from Fark about how to handle it, so it will all be good, no worries)..also I do a year at a time.


you haz mail
 
Displayed 50 of 285 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.