 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Mess with the 'Shark Tank' and you will get bitten   (marketwatch.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Bada Bing, Glen Zinszer, Silvio Dante, Small business, small businesses, Shark Tank, concert tickets, regular Daymond John  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 10:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candygram.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course she's an ex-stripper.  She's dating a CEO now.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A little of the old brazzle dazzle used on the dupes.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Really? You invested in Brazzlebox. Unless you were duped into thinking it was porn-related, you didn't deserve that money anyhow.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The former chief executive of a social media startup that pitched itself as a Facebook for small businesses has pleaded guilty to swindling investors using forged documents claiming a "Shark Tank" investor was a backer and that e-commerce platform Shopify wanted to buy the company.

Wow so, one sentence in to the article and this is about someone getting in trouble for stealing from the rich. As opposed to the other way around.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Candygram.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.