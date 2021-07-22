 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Do you know the muffin man? The muffin man? The muffin man? Because he's delivering muffins tainted with listeria   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Listeria monocytogenes, Immune system, Joseph Lister, 1st Baron Lister, Infection, Fever, Infectious disease, Listeria, Listeriosis  
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, he thought he was a man but he was a muffin.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listeria,  how do you get listeria in baked goods?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR Delicious Dish: Dusty Muffin - Saturday Night Live
Youtube F_tVJ2rHHSA
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Listeria,  how do you get listeria in baked goods?


Because after it was baked, a person with dirty hands touched it?  Or it was placed on contaminated surfaces?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Listeria,  how do you get listeria in baked goods?


You really don't want to know...

But could be anything from tainted ingredient to improper holding temp. My money would be on broken fridge, hedging on production flunkie farm up
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what the little green rosetta was.
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was shocked to find out my sunscreen was recalled. When I first heard about it, I thought it was a cheap brand. When I heard it was Neutrogena I could not believe it. Bad things happen everywhere I guess.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some people like cupcakes better, I for one, care less for them.

*Arrogantly twists sterile canvas snoot of a fully charged icing-anointment utensil and poots forth a quarter ounce green rosette near the summit of a dense yet radiant muffin....*
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hated that commercial.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shrek (2001) - Do You Know the Muffin Man? Scene (2/10) | Movieclips
Youtube mFl8nzZuExE


[/oblig]
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never buy muffins at Walmart because I've found mold sprouting on ones I bought, straight from the store, before their last sale date.  And confirmed this phenomenon more than once since at their "we baked too much" markdown rack.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Hey!  You got your Listeria in my Muffin!!!"
"Hey!  You got your Muffin in my Listeria!!!"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did you know that muffins spelled backwards is sniffum?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Listeria,  how do you get listeria in baked goods?


Butt stuff
 
culebra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Muffin Man
Youtube lWQb_T9_nwA
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Aetre: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mFl8nzZu​ExE]

[/oblig]


Shrek stole that bit from Eek the Cat. Tell the world!

The Muffin Man
Youtube B-sY1apSopk
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The WHOLE muffin was contaminated?!  Even the top?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
