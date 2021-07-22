 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   SUV driver disassembles a safety barrier on a highway to escape a traffic jam [video with NSFW language]
    Dumbass  
posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 8:32 PM



BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay for the last few seconds where you get to see the camera operator.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man.... Getting told by tattoo piercing face
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Face tat alert.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but one time I saw a cyclist roll through an empty 4-way stop and it just made me so mad about how they all think the rules don't apply to them.
 
scarmig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reveal at the end....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Occurred on July 17, 2021 / Gaffney, South Carolina, USA

You're right, that SUV driver really does look like a giant >crash!<
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, he must be special. He gets to do whatever he wants to.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man moved the barrier and you can hear the 18 wheelers blowing their horns as the guy drives right into them.

Hmm. Looked to me like he waited and pulled into that line of traffic easily without cutting anyone off.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This infographic started becoming /rapidly/ obsolete the moment it was published what, 12-15 years ago?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give up , I don't know how to see the video.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We took a truck over a grassy berm into a hotel parking lot to avoid a massive toll in new york once. I don't think you can get away with that anymore.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cakeman: I give up , I don't know how to see the video.


Click the link on your phone. Put your phone down on the counter. Grab your SO's phone. Turn on the camera. Zoom all the way in and focus on your phone. Squint.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When the woman with the face tattoo is more sensible than you.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only thing you cant see on the camera operator is the probably the monitor bracelet on her ankle.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whoever the subby/subbies are that keep submitting example after example of how unsuited we are to general car ownership, thank you.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.

[Fark user image 537x703]


He removed the anchor straps. And you would mind the attachment points at the concrete barriers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not right, but I understand.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No disassemble!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Russ1642: If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.

[Fark user image 537x703]

He removed the anchor straps. And you would mind the attachment points at the concrete barriers.


Not sure what your point is.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: cakeman: I give up , I don't know how to see the video.

Click the link on your phone. Put your phone down on the counter. Grab your SO's phone. Turn on the camera. Zoom all the way in and focus on your phone. Squint.


Go into the 'accessibility' settings
Enable 'zoom':

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tap with three fingers to enable

Of course, I was able to just do the pinch thing to enlarge the screen, and didn't have to use zoom this time
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.


Those were just being used instead of a solid line of orange plastic barrels.
Except when they fill them with water. Then they're both more substantial and sacrificial.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Russ1642: If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.

Those were just being used instead of a solid line of orange plastic barrels.
Except when they fill them with water. Then they're both more substantial and sacrificial.


They're designed to look solid and heavy. They're obviously not.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Russ1642: If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.

Those were just being used instead of a solid line of orange plastic barrels.
Except when they fill them with water. Then they're both more substantial and sacrificial.


Just to be clear, your talking about the barrier, and not her face, right?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What was more scary was seeing the "woman" at the end of the video.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The vertical video is the real crime.
 
geggy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Relaxing Car Drive
Youtube GMgsFZ4rkEI
 
theflinx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
karen complains about kevin.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: WelldeadLink: Russ1642: If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.

Those were just being used instead of a solid line of orange plastic barrels.
Except when they fill them with water. Then they're both more substantial and sacrificial.

They're designed to look solid and heavy. They're obviously not.


When they're filled with water or sand, they are.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Russ1642: WelldeadLink: Russ1642: If a guy can move those by hand it isn't the solid concrete barrier people assume it is.

Those were just being used instead of a solid line of orange plastic barrels.
Except when they fill them with water. Then they're both more substantial and sacrificial.

They're designed to look solid and heavy. They're obviously not.

When they're filled with water or sand, they are.


You mean when they're made solid and/or heavy they are solid and heavy. Nice to know. My point was that I'd assume those were solid and heavy. That guy knew different. They're barely more than traffic cones.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hopefully someone will start a gofundme to purchase him an adequately supportive manssiere.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope that his dick rots off.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shotgun Justice: I hope that his dick rots off.


By the looks if it, that might happen if he puts it in the video operators mouth.
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gaffney, SC. About an hour from where I am now.
And yes, that woman? Thats' a pretty common sight to see - tats on face, hands, chest, pierced septum, even eyebrows sometimes...

And just like in the video, its the 'normal looking' dudes who are a few logs short in the fireplace in the head and the women with the wild look are the most sane people you meet here.
 
