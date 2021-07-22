 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Homeowners yell, "Have him die somewhere else," at lawncare-worker trying to save neighbor's life on their lawn. Florida tag crestfallen after selection of Murica tag in a tossup decision   (msn.com) divider line
    Florida, United States  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag - fark the evil assholes this one
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"The shocking incident happened Monday as a lawn worker identified only as "Tony" was walking to work in a Palm Beach County community, according to the local sheriff's office."

Hmm. Seems like some Palm Beach County communities attract assholes. I wonder which community this was
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope those neighbors get shamed the hell out of.  If I were next door, I'd put signs on my grass about it.

<------- Worst. Neighbor. EVER.

<------ASSHOLE TRIED TO STOP SOMEONE FROM SAVING HIS NEIGHBOR'S LIFE

<----- YELLED "LET HIM DIE SOMEWHERE ELSE"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GO BE FATAL SOMEWHERE ELSE!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Have him die somewhere else"

Damn. That's some cold HOA rules.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


Should thank hollywood movies.
 
Coloman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's a good thing FL law does not have to disclose that someone died on their property.
In CA it's required. (And would lower the value)

So basically assholes..yup.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: "Have him die somewhere else"

Damn. That's some cold HOA rules.


You have quite the username.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


As opposed to any other country where you can happily do whatever you want on someone else's property?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: "Have him die somewhere else"

Damn. That's some cold HOA rules.


They knew what they signed up for.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and I'll give y'all 2 guesses on which way these assholes vote, but you only need one.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May they end up on a blacklist and never receive lawn care again.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


Basically you care about anything you have to spend lots of work on.

I bought a place earlier this year after renting for two decades, and it's farking shocking how protective you can become of your lawn in a short period of time. I'd never be an asshole like that to someone having medical emergency - seriously, priorities, -  but I understand being pissed off when someone carelessly harms something that you've expended a great deal of sweat on and doesn't even get why you might take issue with it.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


Well we are built on a haunted Indian burial ground so we know the ill effects of hateful corpses on our lawns
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


Seriously, the only thing I care about the lawn doing is drinking up all the rain runoff and holding the ground down.  In return, I give it a nice cut every week or two.  Beyond that, farkit.  It's 33℃ and so humid that it's like someone left the shower running without turning on the fan.  I'm honestly glad the amount of grass I gotta mow is probably a little generously overestimated at 50m².
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Last night a Lawn Boy Saved My Life"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

As opposed to any other country where you can happily do whatever you want on someone else's property?


There's only a few countries where you can get away with shooting at kids for stepping on your lawn, and they're usually ruled by people wearing military uniforms.
 
Spego
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

Should thank hollywood movies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

As opposed to any other country where you can happily do whatever you want on someone else's property?


I have issues with people in my driveway all the time. Despite the multiple signs that read "Private Drive: No Trespassing" I have people trying to park, block me in, and telling me that it's public property. It's a real issue and, of course, the city is of no help.

So, I'm a bit of a dick about it. Especially to those from elsewhere who try to argue that they are somehow allowed to park there. It's a whole thing.

That said, I sure would help if there was an emergency!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Coloman: In CA it's required. (And would lower the value)


How?  There's not quite been 113 billion humans born over history, just shy of 8 billion still alive right now.  Just playing the odds, someone's died on every property...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


Beats the shait outta me. I have never resented spending money as much as when I had to pay the lawn people to mow the side of my house that I newer saw. Haven't lived in a place with a lawn since.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mr. Breeze: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

As opposed to any other country where you can happily do whatever you want on someone else's property?

There's only a few countries where you can get away with shooting at kids for stepping on your lawn, and they're usually ruled by people wearing military uniforms.


Oh, I didn't realize they shot someone.

(Checks article)

Nope, no shootings this time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope those neighbors get shamed the hell out of.  If I were next door, I'd put signs on my grass about it.

<------- Worst. Neighbor. EVER.

<------ASSHOLE TRIED TO STOP SOMEONE FROM SAVING HIS NEIGHBOR'S LIFE

<----- YELLED "LET HIM DIE SOMEWHERE ELSE"


Why do you think the guy would have the right to die on someone else's property?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mr. Breeze: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

As opposed to any other country where you can happily do whatever you want on someone else's property?

There's only a few countries where you can get away with shooting at kids for stepping on your lawn, and they're usually ruled by people wearing military uniforms.


Well I'm glad I live in the US and not one of the few countries where you can be shot for stepping on someone's lawn.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope those neighbors get shamed the hell out of.  If I were next door, I'd put signs on my grass about it.

<------- Worst. Neighbor. EVER.

<------ASSHOLE TRIED TO STOP SOMEONE FROM SAVING HIS NEIGHBOR'S LIFE

<----- YELLED "LET HIM DIE SOMEWHERE ELSE"


The article needs to give the address for the new public bathroom.

Farking assholes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope those neighbors get shamed the hell out of.  If I were next door, I'd put signs on my grass about it.

<------- Worst. Neighbor. EVER.

<------ASSHOLE TRIED TO STOP SOMEONE FROM SAVING HIS NEIGHBOR'S LIFE

<----- YELLED "LET HIM DIE SOMEWHERE ELSE"

Why do you think the guy would have the right to die on someone else's property?


He didn't try to commit suicide.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Mr. Breeze: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

As opposed to any other country where you can happily do whatever you want on someone else's property?

There's only a few countries where you can get away with shooting at kids for stepping on your lawn, and they're usually ruled by people wearing military uniforms.

Well I'm glad I live in the US and not one of the few countries where you can be shot for stepping on someone's lawn.


Narrator: "Little did he know, you can be shot for stepping on someone's lawn in America"

Castle Doctrine is the dumbest thing ever.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"The shocking incident happened Monday as a lawn worker identified only as "Tony" was walking to work in a Palm Beach County community, according to the local sheriff's office."

Hmm. Seems like some Palm Beach County communities attract assholes. I wonder which community this was


I scrolled through the Sheriff's Office Facebook post praising Tony, and someone referenced FWB, which I assume is Fort Walton Beach.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Palm Beach there is a couple who should be very, very careful about whom they hire for pretty much any home- or yard-related services for the next infinity years.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every dog owner in the neighbor should take their dogs to that yard

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man, this "get off my lawn" shiat is getting out of hand.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"The shocking incident happened Monday as a lawn worker identified only as "Tony" was walking to work in a Palm Beach County community, according to the local sheriff's office."

Hmm. Seems like some Palm Beach County communities attract assholes. I wonder which community this was

I scrolled through the Sheriff's Office Facebook post praising Tony, and someone referenced FWB, which I assume is Fort Walton Beach.


That's not what FWB means to me
 
Flincher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


Nazis gonna nazi
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mr. Breeze: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

As opposed to any other country where you can happily do whatever you want on someone else's property?

There's only a few countries where you can get away with shooting at kids for stepping on your lawn, and they're usually ruled by people wearing military uniforms.


So ... Florida?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LAWN ORDER!
 
Dryad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Castle Doctrine is the dumbest thing ever.


For those of us that don't know, can you explain the difference between the cartoonish strawman of castle doctrine that lives in your head and how it compares to real, actual castle doctrine law?
Living entirely in your fevered imagination, its hard for the rest of us to know what the shape of your delusions look like without some for of explanation.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.



One of the many nice things about Tucson. I have nothing but dirt and rocks and that's just the way I like it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

Basically you care about anything you have to spend lots of work on.

I bought a place earlier this year after renting for two decades, and it's farking shocking how protective you can become of your lawn in a short period of time. I'd never be an asshole like that to someone having medical emergency - seriously, priorities, -  but I understand being pissed off when someone carelessly harms something that you've expended a great deal of sweat on and doesn't even get why you might take issue with it.


TLDR, OFF MY LAWN!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope those neighbors get shamed the hell out of.  If I were next door, I'd put signs on my grass about it.

<------- Worst. Neighbor. EVER.

<------ASSHOLE TRIED TO STOP SOMEONE FROM SAVING HIS NEIGHBOR'S LIFE

<----- YELLED "LET HIM DIE SOMEWHERE ELSE"

The article needs to give the address for the new public bathroom.


I've heard that Thompson's Water Seal will kill grass overnight.

Be a damn shame if someone sprayed their entire lawn with that stuff.
 
Coloman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Coloman: In CA it's required. (And would lower the value)

How?  There's not quite been 113 billion humans born over history, just shy of 8 billion still alive right now.  Just playing the odds, someone's died on every property...


It's a lovely property. Close to schools and close to the store.
2 Malls nearby
1 Golf Course within 2miles.
Listing for 1.1 million

Oh, BTW someone died on the property in the last 5 years (CA Law requires I tell you this.).

Hey where are you going?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Martian_Astronomer: Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.

Basically you care about anything you have to spend lots of work on.

I bought a place earlier this year after renting for two decades, and it's farking shocking how protective you can become of your lawn in a short period of time. I'd never be an asshole like that to someone having medical emergency - seriously, priorities, -  but I understand being pissed off when someone carelessly harms something that you've expended a great deal of sweat on and doesn't even get why you might take issue with it.

TLDR, OFF MY LAWN!


I have never yelled at or asked anyone to get off my lawn.

I did, however, get kind of pissed off at my in-laws when they unnecessarily gouged out a huge chunk of healthy sod and told me "don't worry, we bought this random grass seed that we has sitting in the back of the garage," then didn't understand why I might object to this.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Coloman: Baloo Uriza: Coloman: In CA it's required. (And would lower the value)

How?  There's not quite been 113 billion humans born over history, just shy of 8 billion still alive right now.  Just playing the odds, someone's died on every property...

It's a lovely property. Close to schools and close to the store.
2 Malls nearby
1 Golf Course within 2miles.
Listing for 1.1 million

Oh, BTW someone died on the property in the last 5 years (CA Law requires I tell you this.).

Hey where are you going?


Maybe they're walking away because golf was mentioned as if it's appealing? Golf is plotting white collar crimes and carrying melee weapons on a field.

Respectable people want nothing to do with it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was at the moment that Herb knew his famous casserole was not a redeeming quality....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indy_kid: houstondragon: Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope those neighbors get shamed the hell out of.  If I were next door, I'd put signs on my grass about it.

<------- Worst. Neighbor. EVER.

<------ASSHOLE TRIED TO STOP SOMEONE FROM SAVING HIS NEIGHBOR'S LIFE

<----- YELLED "LET HIM DIE SOMEWHERE ELSE"

The article needs to give the address for the new public bathroom.

I've heard that Thompson's Water Seal will kill grass overnight.

Be a damn shame if someone sprayed their entire lawn with that stuff.


So will 35% Vinegar, which doesn't kill the soil, just the plants.  Readily available, too.  Just sayin'
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Coloman: And it's a good thing FL law does not have to disclose that someone died on their property.
In CA it's required. (And would lower the value)

So basically assholes..yup.


I was recently shown a house where the person living there died. I asked to see where. Didn't smell or see any corpse juice.

Still didn't win the bid.

I could only dream to buy a house where someone died and drove down the value of the house. The real trick is to not live in a neighborhood where the owners keep waking up dead. Don't want to live on murder street.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the fark do Americans think their stupid little patch of grass is so farking sacred? If I live to a thousand, I will never understand this American obsession with lawn ownership.


Here in the neighborhood where I live, and it's a relatively crime free area, there were a couple of burglaries a few years ago. One guy would come to the front door dressed like he worked for the power company, and he'd ask the resident if he could go in their backyard to inspect something. The resident would agree, and while the 'worker' used the gate to go in the backyard, the resident would close the front door and walk out their back door so they could meet the worker back there. At that point the worker's partner, who was watching all this, would enter the home through the closed but unlocked front door. He'd go directly to the master bedroom and steal whatever valuables he could quickly grab. After he left the house he'd text his partner and the partner would then end the fake inspection and they both would leave. These guys targeted elderly residents, so they had been studying which houses to rob.

Lesson: Unless you called them or unless you know who they are and are okay with them being there, you don't tolerate having strangers on your property for any reason whatsoever or what happens to you is on you. No sales people, no fund raisers, no political workers, no religious types, no one. The mail carrier and delivery people are exceptions of course, because you want your mail or you ordered those items. Even then, you expect those people to drop off the items and leave.

In this story the homeowners are faced with a car that doesn't belong there, a driver they don't know, the driver may be on drugs, there's a second guy there they don't know...it's all very sketchy. If you're the homeowner and you walk out there to help and you get robbed whose fault is that? Yours.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:So will 35% Vinegar, which doesn't kill the soil, just the plants.  Readily available, too.  Just sayin'

Boiling water also works if you're trying not to contribute to forensics.
 
