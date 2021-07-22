 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Five "sovereign citizens" move into woman's mansion and claim it as their own, and they seem to be the worst of the worst, including a multiple sex offender, a fake lawyer, and a licensed dentist   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Dentists can do that?"
Fark user image
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of that one lady says she's a "noncitizen national" then I think she can be sent to Gitmo.  Seems fair.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should drop all these sovereign citizens on some island in the Alaskan archipelago and let them exert sovereignty over themselves and the polar bears.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
happysapiensdental.com
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got a bad infestation of Trump Republicans. I can spray Covid 19 vaccine but it'll cost yah.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's really no one to cheer for in this story...
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got insurance? Burn it down, collect the insurance money. You might even take a couple of assholes out in the process.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modiri reportedly refers to herself as a "noncitizen national" and has filed court documents attempting to take ownership of the home and another house in the area.

She's from American Samoa?
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dentist says I have the nicest teeth he's ever come across

i.imgur.com
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest them for trespassing, sue them for damages, and confiscate all their stuff.

Just because you don't think laws apply to you doesn't mean you won't wind up in jail. In fact, once the first charge is made, you'll probably do a bunch of stuff leading to other charges.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: You've got a bad infestation of Trump Republicans. I can spray Covid 19 vaccine but it'll cost yah.


Drink!

/SovCit was a thing long long before trump
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


/!
//oh no!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok if we start shooting people like this.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: There's really no one to cheer for in this story...


why because someone has a bigger house than you?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lost count of the number of crimes committed here.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so you think you are independent person of no nation and don't want to follow laws and pay taxes, whatever. But what makes you think you have the right to steal someone elses house? What if the current owner is a sovereign citizen? What if 24 hours later, another person steals it from you? I mean seriously, what is the line of thinking here? I would love to talk to one of these people.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're sovcits, them have all US utilities cut off. Sorry, but the utility companies cannot operate internationally. No power, water, etc. Oh, and you need passports to go to the store. Then declare war.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Licensed?

Well, that rules out phil.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.


Depending on where in MD, 1.5M is definitely not a mansion.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rand Paul?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: You got insurance? Burn it down, collect the insurance money. You might even take a couple of assholes out in the process.


Is there a castle doctrine law in Maryland? The homeowner could just shoot them. Regardless of what the sovereign idiots are doing in court, it's still the homeowner's house and they're trespassing.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.


And you're on what, both sides?

"My point stands."
"No it doesn't."

/lulz
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: I'm ok if we start shooting people like this.


Just wait awhile, the abolish the police movement is picking up steam and the national guard in my state is now offering free Armed Community  Patrol classes, Soon the criminals won't have the cops protecting them and we can take care of business.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: Abox: Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.

And you're on what, both sides?

"My point stands."
"No it doesn't."

/lulz


I'm on the homeowner's side.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x262


Came for P. Barnes, leaving happy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.


They didn't eat the inhabitants, so we the Farxist brigade hereby boos this action.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Abox: Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.

Depending on where in MD, 1.5M is definitely not a mansion.


Yep, I have some aging hippie friends who scrimped and saved and bought a modest house in north Seattle (Maple Leaf neighborhood) 28 years ago. Not their fault it's now worth 1.25 million.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst remake of The Breakfast Club.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I would love to talk to one of these people.


I doubt you would last if you actually had the opportunity.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x262


I'm so thankfully our phone cam tech doesn't fail upon delivery of taser voltage.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: ongbok: You got insurance? Burn it down, collect the insurance money. You might even take a couple of assholes out in the process.

Is there a castle doctrine law in Maryland? The homeowner could just shoot them. Regardless of what the sovereign idiots are doing in court, it's still the homeowner's house and they're trespassing.


Uh, slow down a bit cowboy.

You have to already be in your home when they arrive to shoot them.

If you just drive up later and open fire that's murder.

I support squatters rights on vacant buildings. There is a long-standing tradition of squatting empty buildings where I live, complicated by the fact that many buildings actually don't have a title. Yay colonialism.

This case isn't that. The house was listed to be sold, and not standing empty forever. I'd just move a bunch of smelly frat boys in on top of them and cry havoc. If the house gets totalled there will be a great story at least, and the sovcits will be made to suffer.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: Rattrap007: I'm ok if we start shooting people like this.

Just wait awhile, the abolish the police movement is picking up steam and the national guard in my state is now offering free Armed Community  Patrol classes, Soon the criminals won't have the cops protecting them and we can take care of business.


Well, those sure are words. All lined up in rows too.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sovereign citizen articles that reference their bogus legal documents are not complete without images or quotes from said documents. I want to stand in awe of the crazy.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Abox: Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.

Depending on where in MD, 1.5M is definitely not a mansion.


This one is definitely a mansion...
Hidden among trees on two acres with an elegant outdoor terrace overlooking lush green forest, the 2½-story mansion boasts a stone fireplace and vaulted wood-beam ceilings, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a deluxe butler's pantry and indoor pizza oven and large windows across the walls of the 10,000-square-foot space. There's even a treehouse with a wraparound porch.

Do I think the homeowner should pay higher taxes? Yes. Do I think a 10,000 sq ft home for two people is excessive and socially irresponsible? Probably. Do I think a bunch of chucklefarks have the "right" to move in to a house that isn't theirs? Absolutely not.
 
JesseL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I'm ok if we start shooting people like this.


They've already asserted that the law doesn't apply to them, so yeah.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

illegal: Rattrap007: I'm ok if we start shooting people like this.

Just wait awhile, the abolish the police movement is picking up steam and the national guard in my state is now offering free Armed Community  Patrol classes, Soon the criminals won't have the cops protecting them and we can take care of business.


Username checks out.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: "Dentists can do that?"
Fark user image 400x300


Wow! "Oily Taint" seems like a lifetime ago.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone wish to create joinder?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go hire a High School team of baseball players. Give them all bats and tell them "Batter up! I'm buying beer when you're done. Remember: hospital, not morgue!"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So ... Republicans.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abox: Hmm hard to tell what side Farxists will come down on.  On the one hand it's a mansion.  On the other it's sov-cits.


What's this supposed to mean?
 
suze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd cut off cable, electricity, and water. Then buy a case of stink bombs.

For starters.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Arrest them for trespassing, sue them for damages, and confiscate all their stuff.

Just because you don't think laws apply to you doesn't mean you won't wind up in jail. In fact, once the first charge is made, you'll probably do a bunch of stuff leading to other charges.



Depends on squatters' rights laws in that particular town.  Here in PDX they'd be allowed to stay until a proper eviction process that takes months (and is on moratorium right now) has run its course.

Don't leave property unoccupied in some places.  It's a bad idea.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Okay, so you think you are independent person of no nation and don't want to follow laws and pay taxes, whatever. But what makes you think you have the right to steal someone elses house? What if the current owner is a sovereign citizen? What if 24 hours later, another person steals it from you? I mean seriously, what is the line of thinking here? I would love to talk to one of these people.


i can't help but think that would be a huge, unsatisfying mistake.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Mitt Romneys Tax Return: ongbok: You got insurance? Burn it down, collect the insurance money. You might even take a couple of assholes out in the process.

Is there a castle doctrine law in Maryland? The homeowner could just shoot them. Regardless of what the sovereign idiots are doing in court, it's still the homeowner's house and they're trespassing.

Uh, slow down a bit cowboy.

You have to already be in your home when they arrive to shoot them.

If you just drive up later and open fire that's murder.

I support squatters rights on vacant buildings. There is a long-standing tradition of squatting empty buildings where I live, complicated by the fact that many buildings actually don't have a title. Yay colonialism.

This case isn't that. The house was listed to be sold, and not standing empty forever. I'd just move a bunch of smelly frat boys in on top of them and cry havoc. If the house gets totalled there will be a great story at least, and the sovcits will be made to suffer.


You should read TFA more carefully. The sovcits changed the locks, and the police couldn't get them to come out. The only way they finally got busted is the cops staked the place out until they emerged.

Otherwise I guess the cops could have used a battering ram on the front door, but that might tend to affect the salability of the property.

Also, the sovcits tried to do a bunch of tricksy court maneuvers to tangle thngs up. They'll lose eventually, but it'll be a big mess and a headache until then.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
brizy.b-cdn.net


"DR. TESSA MODIRI
Dr. Tessa Modiri is the founder of Renu Medspa in Bel Air, Maryland. She's highly trained in the SculpSure® laser technology and injectable cosmetic treatments, including Botox® and Juvederm®.

A licensed dentist by practice, Dr. Modiri strives to help each of her patients feel beautiful beyond their smile, which is framed by the face. Having an exceptional eye for artistry and a keen knowledge of facial aging, Dr. Modiri also completed extensive training in total facial esthetics from the American Academy of Facial Esthetics and spent years afterwards mentoring other healthcare providers all across the United States. Her passion in making women and men feel confident in their self appearance has led her to providing comprehensive spa services to enhance natural beauty in the Bel Air Maryland Area.

Dr. Modiri is also skilled in treating facial pain and migraine pain with botox in people who suffer on a continual basis. Call to schedule a complimentary consult to see how you can get rid of neck pain, shoulder pain, earaches and head pains today!"

Can this really be the same sovcit lady from the article?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Little shop of horrors - Dentist! (Old upload)
Youtube YoWom0CCRKM
 
mikalmd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think the home owner should hire a couple of construction workers to do a baseball bat walk through  and take out all the garbage ..
 
