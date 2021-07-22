 Skip to content
Marathon runner says he's literally empty inside, probably due to his not having a stomach, colon and gallbladder
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rectum?  Damn near killed him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man  that sucks. Some people really get dealt a bad hand in life.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How the hell did he survive? How does his body get energy from food without a stomach and colon?
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Takes Juan to know Juan
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't like to chat as though I got a crummy deal in life. But that guy did.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Carol Burnett Show - Royal Family - Carol Cracks Up
Youtube yf8xQk9PNKo
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images.moviesanywhere.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That took a lot of guts.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFA says he still eats ham.  Hell yeah.

As amazing as his story is, I can't tell if it's a story of perseverance or the story of a man who beat the odds just to die soon.

More power to him, though.  Hell of a guy.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: It's not clear how his body processes food, but he eats everything from donuts and gummy bears, to ham and pasta. "I can digest food, but I don't conserve much energy, so I must eat all day; It is complicated, but I have learned to live with it."

HOW???

This reminds me of when I was a young schoolgirl and could learn everything about sex - except what sex is.

Why leave out the most important information if it's not a fake?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow.
I wonder if missing all that stuff gives him a slight weight advantage.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most of the absorption of food is in the small intestine which he still has. Assuming he chews really well it works. Probably has issues with vitamin deficiencies and I'm gonna guess colostomy bag but who knows.
 
tennyson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It sounds like he still has some small intestine, which does a lot of the work. Still amazing that he can get enough nutrition.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least we know he's not full of shiat.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Man  that sucks. Some people really get dealt a bad hand in life.


But he made the most of it. It's not as much of a bad hand, as a challenge. Good for him, because I wonder if I would be up for the same challenge. He made the most of what he had.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It's not clear how his body processes food, but, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, he eats everything from donuts and gummy bears, to ham and pasta."

It's clear to me, but I passed high school level anatomy and physiology.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: Most of the absorption of food is in the small intestine which he still has. Assuming he chews really well it works. Probably has issues with vitamin deficiencies and I'm gonna guess colostomy bag but who knows.


Huh so they just connected his esophagus straight to his small intestine? That sounds pretty crazy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: "It's not clear how his body processes food, but, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, he eats everything from donuts and gummy bears, to ham and pasta."

It's clear to me, but I passed high school level anatomy and physiology.

[Fark user image image 425x449]


I'm thinking either that information wasn't being divulged to the journalist or the journalist didn't want to do the research
 
